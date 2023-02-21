Pilot Thought Instructor Was 'Just Pretending' When He Had a Died Mid-Takeoff

"The pilot knew the instructor well and thought he was just pretending to take a nap whilst the pilot flew the circuit," the report states

By
Published on February 21, 2023 06:49 PM
Piper PA-28 plane https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piper_PA-28_Cherokee#/media/File:PiperPA-28-236DakotaC-GGFSPhoto4.JPG Credit: Wikimedia
Photo: Wikimedia

A pilot thought his flight instructor was pretending when he suffered a heart attack mid-takeoff last year, according to a new report.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), based in the United Kingdom, said in its report the 57-year-old victim had agreed to accompany a qualified pilot on his flight from Blackpool Airport in Lancashire, England to another airfield on June 29, 2022.

As the Piper PA-28-161 took off, however, the instructor "suffered a sudden fatal heart attack," according to the Feb. 9 report.

The surviving pilot said the instructor's head rolled back shortly after takeoff, but admittedly did not think much of it.

"The pilot knew the instructor well and thought he was just pretending to take a nap whilst the pilot flew the circuit," the report found, "so he did not think anything was wrong at this stage."

A short time later, the instructor slumped over in his seat, according to the report. His head fell onto the pilot's shoulder, but the pilot said he still believed the instructor was joking around.

It wasn't until the plane landed that the pilot realized something was wrong with his instructor, the reports said. Crews attempted to revive him, but were unable to do so.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Officials have determined that the instructor died from acute cardiac failure. A medical analysis revealed the instructor had a blood clot in his heart, as well as signs of "diffuse atheromatous disease," which AAIB said can result in fatty substances clogging up arteries.

The instructor had a history of hypertensive disease, also known as high blood pressure, according to the report. He had been taking blood pressure medication since 2002.

The surviving pilot did not recall any abnormalities during the taxi, according to the report. Others who encountered the instructor on the day of his death also said he seemed normal, and did not appear to feel unwell.

"The three people who had flown with him for the trial lesson just prior to the incident flight said he seemed well and nothing abnormal had occurred," the report added.

The man who died in the incident was employed as a full-time senior flight instructor, according to the report. He had recorded nearly 9,000 flying hours, including 184 in the last 90 days.

Luckily, the surviving pilot was capable of safely landing the plane on his own. The AAIB said, "had this occurred on another flight the outcome could have been different."

"No tests or assessment can give a 100 percent reliable detection of cardiac issues," the branch said.

Related Articles
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen's Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By Car While Attending Volleyball Tournament: 'Her Life Has Changed'
Jeff Koons attends Balloon Dog Blue 2021 By Jeff Koons & Bernardaud at Bernardaud Flagship Store on November 15, 2021 in New York City.
Collectors Want to Buy Bits of Jeff Koons' Shattered 'Balloon Dog' After Art Show Mishap Creates Buzz
Hurricane Ridge Utah
Utah Teen Dead After 150-Ft. Fall from Cliff in Second Hiking Tragedy in 8 Days: 'It Devastates Us'
Religious Revival at Christian Kentucky University Goes on for 2 Weeks, Overwhelms Small Town
'Revival' at Christian School Moves Off Campus After 2 Weeks of Continuous Prayer Overwhelms Ky. Town
U.K. News Anchor Reveals Aftermath of Horror Cycling Crash: ‘Currently Eating Soup Through a Straw’
U.K. News Anchor Reveals Injures from Horror Cycling Crash: 'Eating Soup Through a Straw'
Trappers in a St. Lucie County neighborhood pinned down an nearly 11-foot alligator, taped its mouth shut and hauled it away. The reptile is believed to be responsible for the death of an 85-year-old woman.
11-Foot Alligator Attacks and Kills Florida Woman, 85, Who Was Walking Her Dog
BEDFORD, OH - FEBRUARY 20: Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. The explosion occurred just 70 miles north of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed releasing toxic chemicals on February 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
At Least 13 Hospitalized, 1 Dead After Factory Explosion in Ohio
UK woman named Nicola Bulley whose body was just discovered after she went missing on Jan. 27
Body of Mom Whose Disappearance Riveted the U.K. Found in River: 'She Was the Center of Our World'
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
Newly parents Dominika and Vince Clarke pose during a press conference at the Obstetrics Department of the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, 14 February 2023.
One of the Quintuplets Born to Mom of 7 in Poland Dies at 3 Days Old: 'We Are Devastated,' Parents Say
Disneyland
Ariz. Woman Dead After Fall from Disneyland Parking Garage: Loss Is 'Excruciating,' Says Husband
Jeff Koons attends Balloon Dog Blue 2021 By Jeff Koons & Bernardaud at Bernardaud Flagship Store on November 15, 2021 in New York City.
Woman Shatters Iconic Jeff Koons 'Balloon Dog' Sculpture Worth $42,000 at Art Show: 'Very Sorry'
https://wchstv.com/news/local/fayette-sheriffs-office-deleting-facebook-page-after-negative-comments-about-infant-death. WCHS
11-Week-Old Boy Found Dead in Submerged Car After His Mother Drove into Floodwaters in West Virginia
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Funk/AP/Shutterstock (13605959d) Workers carve up beef at stations separated by plastic dividers at the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on . The dividers were one of the measures meat processing companies took during the pandemic to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Greater Omaha is receiving a $20 million grant to expand its operations as part of a larger USDA program to expand meat processing capacity and encourage more competition in the highly concentrated business Biden Meat Processing, Omaha, United States - 02 Nov 2022
Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs
Alabama Mom Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins in Just 13 Months: ‘Round Two’
Ala. Mom Welcomes Second Set of Identical Twins in Just 13 Months: 'Round Two'
https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire