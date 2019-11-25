Pilot Survives After Crashing Plane Into Power Lines, Leaving Aircraft Hanging Upside Down

Image zoom Scott County Sheriff’s Office

A Minnesota pilot managed to escape injury after crashing his single-engine plane into a cluster of power lines.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, walked away unharmed after his prop Piper Cub wound up upside down, ensnared in the power lines on Saturday afternoon, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report that the plane had collided with the lines just before 4 p.m. in Louisville Township, and that it was suspended upside down.

After de-energizing the power line, officials were able to rescue Koskovich, who was the aircraft’s lone occupant.

He did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

The sheriff’s office received assistance from several other agencies, including the Shakopee Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

Photos from the scene show two apparent firefighters standing beside the plane in a cherry picker.

An investigation into the crash has since been taken over by the Federal Aviation Administration.