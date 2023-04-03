Pilot and Pregnant Wife Found Dead After Plane Crash in Australia: 'Just Tragic for the Family'

Pilot Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife Maree, who wrote on social media of her excitement about welcoming a baby, died after their plane crashed during a storm in Queensland

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE


Published on April 3, 2023 11:47 AM
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt. Photo: Facebook

A pilot and his pregnant wife were found dead after their plane crashed during a storm in Australia over the weekend, authorities say.

Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife, Maree, set off on a trip Sunday afternoon, taking off in a Piper Cherokee airplane from a cattle station in North Queensland, according to The Guardian.

When the couple failed to arrive at Lakeside Airfield, "concerned family members reported the plane missing," the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service wrote in a statement on social media.

An initial search on Sunday night "failed to find any sign of the aircraft," according to RACQ.

The following morning, when search efforts resumed, authorities found the downed aircraft in the Clarke Range, part of the Great Dividing Ranges, per Sky News.

Although an investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said that initial evidence suggested the couple, who were believed to be on their way to visit family, had "difficulties" during a "big storm," per 7NEWS.

During Sunday's weather, they encountered "showers, a lot of thunder, probably visibility next to nothing," Inspector Andrew Godbold said, according to the outlet and The Guardian.

Rhiley, the son of a police officer, was an experienced pilot who had flown over the mountain range before, and owned the aircraft he was flying, Godbold said, per the newspaper.

"It's just tragic for the family," the official said on Monday, according to 7NEWS.

Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt
Rhiley and Maree Kuhrt. Facebook

Police say that a "formal identification process" of the bodies is underway.

However, due to rugged terrain, which has made it the area "very difficult" to access, the recovery mission could take up to three days, per The Guardian.

"It's very difficult for us to even walk in. The only route is by helicopter at this stage and we're trying to work out a route so that we can get some vehicles in there," Godbold said, according to the newspaper.

RELATED VIDEO: Plane Crash That Killed Christian Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin Caused By 'Spatial Disorientation' of Pilot Husband

Rhiley and Marlee got engaged in June 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, according to their social media posts. Last year, they also found out the happy news that they were "expecting a little cowgirl or cowboy" in June 2023.

In an end of the year post, Marlee wrote that she couldn't wait for all the "memories and milestones that 2023 has to bring to us."

According to an Instagram post shared shortly before the crash, Marlee was 27 weeks pregnant. "Getting closer and closer to meeting baby girl," she captioned the recent post.

In addition to being a pilot, Rhiley worked as a stockman, per The Guardian.

Just days before the couple's fatal crash, Rhiley shared footage from a flying adventure. "Wick afternoon run over the sorghum harvest and abit [sic] of fun" he captioned the post, shared on March 30.

Tributes to the couple have been shared on Maree's Facebook page, while Rhiley was remembered by the Darling Downs Aero Club.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our former students in an aircraft accident that occurred in North Queensland yesterday," they wrote in a tribute. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife Maree."

"It was a pleasure knowing him and his presence at the club will be missed," they added. "Wishing you blue skies and tailwinds Rhiley."

Local police have said that the couple's family have requested privacy as they process their loss.

"Understanding and compassion in this matter is appreciated by the families," a Queensland Police spokesperson said in a statement, per Sky News.

