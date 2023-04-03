Pilot and Nurse Dead, 1 Crew Member Injured After Medical Helicopter Crashes While Landing in Alabama

The helicopter was on its way to pick up a hiker in physical distress and take the patient to a local hospital when the crash occurred in Shelby County

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 3, 2023 04:58 PM
2 dead, 1 injured in medical helicopter crash in Alabama
Photo: ABC News

Two members of a medical helicopter crew are dead and one is in critical condition after their aircraft crashed in Shelby County, Ala., on Sunday evening.

The crash took place just after 5:30 p.m., according to a news conference with chief deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff's office Clay Hammac. He explained that the helicopter had been sent to transport a hiker in the city of Chelsea, who was reporting breathing problems and chest pains, to a local hospital.

The crash occurred upon landing, when deputies on scene were already present attempting to clear a landing zone. Per the news conference, deputies attempted to extract the crew, as the craft was on fire, and "did the best they could to render aid."

One member of the crew died at the crash site, while two others were taken to the hospital. A second victim died at the hospital, while the third remains gravely injured.

According to WBRC, Shelby County Coroner's office confirmed the identities of the two deaths Monday: Pilot Marc Gann, 63, and nurse Samuel Russell, 43.

Air Methods, the company which owns the LifeSaver helicopter, said in a statement that the helicopter experienced an accident upon landing and asked for "thoughts and prayers" for all impacted by the tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been called in to assist in an investigation of the crash, Hammac said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brenda Gann, the widow of Marc Gann, provided a statement to WBRC regarding her late husband, which reads: "Marc loved his family, co-workers, and community. Marc lived by the motto 'It's not the destination but the journey.' His journey involved a life dedicating his service to saving soldiers, saving lives, and making a difference in this world."

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2426824854008597&set=a.153542438003528 Caleb Gore
Army Staff Sergeant Killed After U.S. Helicopter Crash Was Expecting First Baby with His Wife
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'
Deputy Jeremy McCain
Officer Who Was Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident Dies 'After a Valiant Fight for His Life'
In this image provided by Chris Montgomery, law enforcement work at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash, in the unincorporated community of Harvest, Ala. U.S. military officials say two people on board the helicopter, which was from the Tennessee National Guard, were killed Helicopter Crash, Harvest, United States - 15 Feb 2023
2 National Guardsmen Dead in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway: 'Destroyed Beyond Recognition'
avalanche in Colorado - Rapid Creek, southwest of Marble
Man Whose Family Says He Was 'Born to Ski' and Budapest Native Killed in Separate Colo. Avalanches
https://www.tn.gov/military/news/2023/2/16/tennessee-national-guard-names-soldiers-in-fatal-helicopter-crash.html Tennessee National Guard Names Soldiers in Fatal Helicopter Crash
2 National Guard Pilots Who Were Killed in Blackhawk Helicopter Crash on Ala. Highway Identified
Reeva and Roma Gupta, Woman Killed, Daughter Critically Injured in Plane Crash After Booking Flight Lesson on Groupon for ‘Beautiful Day’ Together;
Mom and Daughter Booked Flight on Groupon for 'Beautiful Day' Together Before Deadly Plane Crash
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
737 crash in Australia
2 Pilots Survive 'Miraculous' Escape from Boeing 737 Tanker Crash While Fighting Fires in Australia
Wife of Chicago Firefighter Dies Days After He Responded to Fire at Their Own Home, Which Also Killed Son
Chicago Firefighter's Wife Dies Days After Son Was Fatally Injured in Fire at Home While Dad Was on Duty
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later; Paramedics Suspended
Beechcraft Bonanza A36
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=852030152851056&set=a.757738982280174 See less Comments Most Relevant is selected, so some comments may have been filtered out.
Pa. Brothers and Prominent Businessmen Killed in Avalanche During Canadian Ski Trip: 'Heartbreaking'
Courtney Edwards
Airline Worker Killed After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine Remembered as 'Loving' Mom of 3