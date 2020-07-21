'Hero Pilot' Saves Passengers' Lives After Landing Plane on Pennsylvania Highway

The Exeter Township Police Department referred to the pilot as "Exter Sully" — a nod to Captain Sully, who landed a plane on the Hudson River in 2009

The plane on the Pennsylvania highway

A young pilot is being praised as a hero after he safely landed a plane with two passengers inside on a Pennsylvania highway.

The Exeter Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that the "young hero pilot" made the emergency landing on Monday evening on Route 422 near Reading.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to officials, the pilot — who has not been identified — was operating the Cessna plane when its engine failed mid-flight.

Despite the unexpected circumstances, the Exeter Township Police Department noted that the pilot managed to land on Route 422, "navigating through vehicles and striking one car causing only minor damage."

Image zoom The plane on the Pennsylvania highway Exeter Township Police Department

Following the safe landing, the police department showed up to the scene, where they "ensured the safety of all involved," including the plane's two passengers, and relayed information of the incident to federal authorities.

Photos were also posted to the police department's Facebook, showing the plane on the Pennsylvania highway, which had been closed, surrounded by police vehicles.

The highway was later reopened and officials are currently investigating the incident, according to NBC affiliate WCAU.

"Just another night on 422," the Exeter Township Police Department wrote. "Well done young man!"

RELATED VIDEO: 10 Years After Miracle on the Hudson, Cockpit Audio Recording of Captain Sully Is Still Chilling

Finishing their post, the police referred to the pilot as the "#ExeterSully" — a nod to Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a plane on the Hudson River in 2009 after a flock of Canada geese flew into the plane and knocked out both engines.