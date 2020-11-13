The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, according to authorities

Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes Into Residential Street Near California Airport and Bursts Into Flames

A pilot is dead after his plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near the Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California, on Thursday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 11:56 a.m. when a single-engine Cessna 182 aircraft was on its final approach to the runway, Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The plane made a "high-impact crash" onto a street near the runway, according to a video of the scene shared by Erik Scott, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The aircraft landed on two vehicles and burst into flames, officials said. A third car was damaged in the blaze.

Image zoom Plane crash | Credit: twitter

Authorities said the vegetation in front of a house had also caught on fire, though firefighters were able to put out the flames and protect the residence from sustaining any structural damage.

First responders worked with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut down off electricity in the area due to downed power lines at the crash site, according to LAFD.

Officials identified the pilot — who was the only occupant of the plane — as a man, but did not release his name or provide any additional details.

No other bystander injuries were reported.

In air traffic control audio recording obtained by KTLA, the pilot was heard saying that his plane had a loss of engine power and that he would attempt to land on the runway. He was then cleared for landing, according to the outlet.

A witness told reporters at the scene that aircraft was caught on the power lines.

"It was stuck on the wire," Jose Vasquez said, according to KTLA. "So, once that wire right there was hanging with the plane, it just blew up."