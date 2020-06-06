A pilot in Canada traced the outline of a raised fist in the air on Thursday

Pilot Pays Tribute to George Floyd by Drawing Black Lives Matter Symbol in the Air: 'End Racism'

A pilot in Canada made a powerful gesture in the sky during a recent flight.

While flying in Nova Scotia on Thursday, Dimitri Neonakis took a very specific flight path, drawing an image of a raised fist, a symbol of the Black Lives Matter matter, in honor of George Floyd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“For George,” he wrote on Facebook, alongside an image of the flight path, which could only be deleted by radar.

“Today I flew this 330 nautical mile flight pattern which took the shape of a movement symbol which I respect and support. While I was up there moving around free, the words of George Floyd ‘I can’t Breath’ came to mind a few times, a stark contrast,” he continued. “I see a World of one race in multi colours - this is the World I see, and this is my message!! End Racism.”

According to the tracking website FlightAware, which also posted a video documenting the trip, the flight lasted for nearly 2 ½ hours.

"I feel the need to speak out and my way is in the air," Neonakis told CNN. "Even though no one is going to see it, it makes me feel good... I know it's for them, the people oppressed over the years."

This is not the first time Neonakis has filled the sky with powerful messages.

Following April’s tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the pilot traced a big heart over the sky, as he thanked the world “for all the love and support you showed all of us here in Nova Scotia during this tragedy.”

Neonakis also paid tribute to Capt. Jennifer Casey, a public affairs officer for the famed Canadian air acrobatics team known as the Snowbirds, who died following a crash last month.

“I didn’t know Jenn. We were to meet in Debert. She sent gifts to me to give to children with disabilities I fly with. We will remember her,” he wrote alongside a photo of the flight path, which spelled out the words “Luv Jen" alongside an airplane in flight.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.