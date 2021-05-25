The pilot, who has not been identified, was the plane's lone passenger

Pilot Dies in Aircraft Crash After Taking Off from Air Force Base Near Las Vegas

A contracted aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada crashed in the yard of a local home on Monday, killing its pilot.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. local time outside the southern edge of the base in Las Vegas, and the aircraft was owned, operated and piloted by Draken US, a company based in Florida that is contracted to provide adversary air support, Nellis said in a press release.

"Draken has received news of a downed aircraft out of Nellis AFB and the tragic loss of one of our pilots," Draken US said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event. We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities. Draken US is also cooperating with investigating agencies to determine what led to this tragic accident."

The release said that the identity of the pilot has not yet been released, but that he was the lone person on board.

"The men and women of Team Nellis send our deepest condolences to the teammates, friends and family of our Draken wingman," the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the crash, which involved a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1.

The aircraft went down in the yard of a home in Clark County belonging to Jose Villanueva, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"It was scary to be honest with you. It was a really, really, really, really strong noise," he said.

Villanueva said no one at his home was injured, and that the plane landed partially in the yard of his uncle's house next door.

Joe Flores, who lives nearby, told the Review-Journal he was working in his garage about a mile from the crash site when he heard the plane flying low followed by an explosion.