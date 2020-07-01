The pilot's identity will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification

U.S. Air Force Pilot Dies in F-16 Fighter Jet Crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina

A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed late Tuesday night in a fighter jet crash at the Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, officials said.

The pilot was on a routine training mission in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon when it crashed at around 11:30 p.m., base officials said in a statement on their Facebook page. The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital where they later died, local news outlet WIS-TV reported.

"As was reported earlier, there was an aircraft mishap here late on the night of 30 June. I can confirm that the pilot is deceased," 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said in a video statement.

Sullivan added that the pilot's identity will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

"We ask that you respect the family and the squadron's privacy as we complete this process," Sullivan said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

According to Business Insider, Tuesday night's incident follows five other Air Force crashes, including one fatal crash, in the past two months.

U.S. Air Force pilot 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen died in mid-June when his F-15C Eagle crashed during a routine training flight off the coast of the U.K.

Last week, Air Force reservists in the 419th Fighter Wing helped welcome home his remains as he was transported from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Farmington, Utah, per the Air Force Reserve Command.