Pilot, 46, Killed in Medical Plane Crash Was a Proud 'Girl Dad' to 3 Daughters and Loved Giving Back

A medical transport pilot — one of five people killed in a plane crash in Nevada last week — was a proud husband and "girl dad" who loved aviation and cherished his job because it allowed him to help others, his brother tells PEOPLE in an interview.

Scott Walton, 46, died Friday when the air ambulance plane he was flying went down while transporting a patient from Nevada to Utah. Four other people were killed in the crash in Stagecoach, Nevada, according to a previous statement from Care Flight, a service of Guardian Flight and REMSA Health.

Investigators recently said they believe the plane may have broken apart while still in the air. According to reports, Friday's crash occurred while the Reno area was under a winter storm warning. Winds blew at around 20 mph, and visibility was reportedly under two miles.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, investigators said Sunday.

Michael Walton, 43, says his older brother Scott "had this ability to light up absolutely any room that he went into."

"He could connect with anyone in almost any circumstances," Michael adds. "The phrase we keep returning to is that he never met a stranger. He just had this amazing ability to connect with people."

Michael tells PEOPLE he "had the privilege" of flying with his younger brother, whose love for airplanes helped turn a hobby — which began in college when he was in the flying club at the University of Cincinnati — into a profession he adored.

"He was really a fun-loving guy, living in every moment, finding joy always, and bringing joy to others. And it was very interesting to watch the transition between fun-loving person and the second he stepped in the cockpit," Michael says. "Absolutely everything changed. He was all business, did everything by the book and had a natural talent for flying."

Scott, who previously worked for a package delivery service, began flying medical transport planes last year and was excited to use his skills to benefit others, his brother says.

"Giving back and helping other people was really what he was all about," Michael says of his brother. "He was genuinely excited about the opportunity to fly with Guardian and to be that person who is transporting people in desperate medical situations to get them the care they needed and playing that part and being able to help them."

Following Scott's death, his wife is now raising three grade school-age girls without their father.

"The only thing that made him prouder than the work he was doing was his family and his wife and his three daughters," Michael says. "They meant the world to him. And he really loved his work and he really loved helping other people. But doing that was also the means to the end of providing for his family."

After growing up in an extended family that was "almost all boys," Michael says his brother Scott experienced "quite a transition" when he became a "girl dad."

"Our oldest brother, John, his wife, is expecting a baby girl within the next two weeks," Michael tells PEOPLE. "And one thing that my brother John has shared is what my brother Scott had told him, that being a girl dad is the most amazing thing. And he was really excited for my brother John to go through that as well."

A GoFundMe campaign for Scott's wife and daughters has raised $133,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It's been a very big comfort to see that and how much of a wide impact he has across so many different places and people," says Michael.

Michael says he will "absolutely" be there to support his brother's family, but admits that "trying to fill that gap is going to be — it feels almost impossible at this point, and I'm sure we'll never fully do it, but we're going to try our best."

Scott will be remembered by his loved ones as "an amazing person" who "was able to connect with everyone that was around him, regardless of circumstances, regardless of background," his brother tells PEOPLE.

"He really made other people feel at ease. And it's something that I really was in awe of. I still don't understand how he did it, but I think moving forward, it's something that I'm going to try and focus on in my own interactions with people and try and leave the kind of mark that he obviously did," Michael says.

"His lasting legacy in my mind is find the joy in small moments," he adds. "Live in every single moment because he certainly did. And I think maybe that's the key to it all is living in that moment, and being the light in the room is certainly a goal of mine moving forward."