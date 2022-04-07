Physician Assistant Dies in Car Crash Days After Welcoming Baby: 'Oozed Compassion from Every Pore'

“He was the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to somebody in need,” Amer Al Naqeeb’s supervisor, Manoj Vora, tells PEOPLE

Family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of Amer Al Naqeeb.

The celebrated physician assistant at Lewis County General Hospital & Residential Health Care Facility in New York died in a two-car accident on April 1 while driving to work. He was 31 years old.

His wife, Naaila, had just given birth to a beautiful baby girl named Sumiya days prior.

"He was just a very loving person," Manoj Vora, Amer's immediate supervisor tells PEOPLE. "He was the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to somebody in need."

"He oozed compassion from every pore of his body, and he was just well-loved."

Vora says that when Amer didn't show up to work at his call time, he began to worry. "As his immediate supervisor, I was notified that he had not shown up for work on Friday. We were all desperately trying to contact him," he tells PEOPLE. "Around 8:25 I sent him a text… and that is when my phone rang."

Amer was rushed to the same hospital where he worked, according to a statement from the Lewis County Healthcare System issued to local news outlet WWNY. He later died from his injuries.

"I said, 'Did he pass?' And they said, 'Yup, he's in your emergency room,' " Vora recalls about receiving the call about his beloved colleague. "I ran into the emergency room to provide support to my staff that attended the code. They tried to revive him."

Matthew McLain, a nurse practitioner who worked with Amer, knew he had to do something to help Amer's wife and daughter in the aftermath of their tragic loss, so helped set up a GoFundMe for the family.

"We knew that he had just celebrated the arrival of his daughter, and that his wife had just finished medical school and is due to start her residency here in the fall," McLain explains to PEOPLE. "We wanted to support her as much as possible during this time, and I think people show their support and love by donating money because that's something that could really, really help her in a tragic time."

Hundreds of donations have already poured in, as well as loving messages remembering Amer for the compassionate person he was.