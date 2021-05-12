Phylicia Rashad Named Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College: 'No Individual Better'

Phylicia Rashad famously played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show and also had a recent role in the hit show This Is Us

Phylicia Rashad Says It's 'Inspiring' That Tyler Perry 'Has Manifested That Which Few Dream Of'

Phylicia Rashad Says It's 'Inspiring' That Tyler Perry 'Has Manifested That Which Few Dream Of'

Phylicia Rashad was named the dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University this week.

The actress and director will start the position on July 1, more than 50 years after she graduated magna cum laude from the university with a bachelor's in fine arts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can think of no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad," Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement announcing the news. "As we reintroduce our campus community and the world at large to Howard's College of Fine Arts, the dean will play an instrumental role in ensuring an auspicious beginning for this reestablished institution."

Rashad, 72, famously played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and has many other acting and directing credits to her name. She recently appeared on the hit show This Is Us.

"It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts," she said in a statement, according to CNN.

"I would like to see the work that was established during my time blossom again with a new thrust," she added to the Washington Post.

raven symone

Rashad has ties to Howard — a historically Black college located in Washington D.C. — outside of being a student. She also taught there, CNN reported, and one of her students was none other than the late Chadwick Boseman.

After the Black Panther actor's death in 2020, Rashad recalled when Boseman and a group of other Howard students were accepted into the British American Drama Academy's Midsummer program, but couldn't afford to attend.

She placed a phone call to her friend, Denzel Washington, who helped Rashad pay for their attendance.

RELATED VIDEO: Phylicia Rashad Says Acting with Her Former Student Susan Kelechi Watson is 'Awe-Inspiring'

As dean, Rashad will focus on teaching, modernizing the school's curriculum, expanding enrollment and designing a more modern fine arts building, Frederick told the Post.

"Given Ms. Rashad's reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations," Frederick said in his statement.