Human Interest Photos of the Devastating Rains and Widespread Damage in California Millions of residents are still under flood alerts as unprecedented rain and winds continue across the state Published on January 11, 2023 12:47 PM 01 of 14 Sacramento County Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via ZUMA Press Wire The grounds of a home are completely covered by water in Point Pleasant on Jan. 2, days after relentless rainstorms started pummeling the state. According to CNN, at least 17 people have died as a result of the extreme weather, where rainfalls have reached 600 percent more than average for this time of year in some areas. More bad weather is expected in the days ahead, and many residents remain under flood watches. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency across California, ordering aid to the state. 02 of 14 Aptos Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty A worker begins clearing mud and debris along the Bay Area shore on Jan. 8. 03 of 14 Scotts Valley Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty A road is completely destroyed near Silicon Valley on Jan. 9. 04 of 14 Gilroy JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty A home and the cars outside of it are submerged in the Bay Area on Jan. 9. 05 of 14 Aptos Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Two people bike through the waterlogged streets on Jan. 9. 06 of 14 Montecito APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Montecito — home to celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, who was told to evacuate — is closed to cars as the San Ysidro Creek overflows on Jan. 9. 07 of 14 Los Angeles David McNew/Getty A sinkhole swallows two vehicles near Los Angeles on Jan. 10. A mother and daughter were saved by firefighters in a dramatic rescue at the scene. 08 of 14 Huntington Beach Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty The iconic Pacific Coast Highway is closed due to water levels on Jan. 5. 09 of 14 San Francisco JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty A gas station is toppled in South San Francisco on Jan. 4. 10 of 14 Sebastopol JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Outside Sonoma, a vehicle attempts to drive through flood waters in the countryside on Jan. 5. 11 of 14 Capitola Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Joshua Whitby, owner of Zelda's on the Beach, surveys the damage in his venue on Jan. 5. 12 of 14 Sausalito Cyclists ride through flooded bike in Sausalito, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Cyclists attempt to keep it moving in the drenched Bay Area on Jan. 7. 13 of 14 Capitola Storm surge damage along California's Central-Northern Coast. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock The Capitola Pier is destroyed as rough waters continue on Jan. 5. 14 of 14 Oakland Godofredo A Vásquez/AP/Shutterstock An empty vehicle is swallowed by flood waters on Jan. 4.