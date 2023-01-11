Photos of the Devastating Rains and Widespread Damage in California

Millions of residents are still under flood alerts as unprecedented rain and winds continue across the state

By
Published on January 11, 2023 12:47 PM
01 of 14

Sacramento County

January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via ZUMA Press Wire

The grounds of a home are completely covered by water in Point Pleasant on Jan. 2, days after relentless rainstorms started pummeling the state.

According to CNN, at least 17 people have died as a result of the extreme weather, where rainfalls have reached 600 percent more than average for this time of year in some areas. More bad weather is expected in the days ahead, and many residents remain under flood watches. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency across California, ordering aid to the state.

02 of 14

Aptos

A worker clears mud and debris after a rain storm in the Aptos Beach Flats neighborhood in Aptos, California, US, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Rain is spreading across water-logged Northern California, raising the risks of floods and mudslides through the weekend, but the most damaging system is set to crash into the Bay Area Monday.
Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty

A worker begins clearing mud and debris along the Bay Area shore on Jan. 8.

03 of 14

Scotts Valley

A view of damage on the road after storm and heavy rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Silicon Valley in Scotts Valley, California, United States on January 09, 2023.
Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A road is completely destroyed near Silicon Valley on Jan. 9.

04 of 14

Gilroy

A flooded house is seen partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 09, 2023. - Heavy rain lashed water-logged California Monday, with forecasters warning of floods as a parade of storms that have killed 12 people battered the western United States.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

A home and the cars outside of it are submerged in the Bay Area on Jan. 9.

05 of 14

Aptos

Kids bike through streets flooded along Aptos Beach Drive near the Rio Del Mar State Beach after another powerful storm of rains and high wind hits Californias Central Coast in Aptos, California on Monday January 9, 2023.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

Two people bike through the waterlogged streets on Jan. 9.

06 of 14

Montecito

Road workers close the access to the 101 Freeway at Olive Mill Road as a result of San Ysidro Creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area on January 9, 2023, in Montecito, California. - A California town that is home to Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle was ordered evacuated on Monday, with firefighters warning mudslides could engulf homes. Montecito, a town of about 9,000 people that is also a favorite of American entertainment royalty such as Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston, was expected to get up to eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours -- on hillsides already sodden by weeks of downpours.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty

Montecito — home to celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, who was told to evacuate — is closed to cars as the San Ysidro Creek overflows on Jan. 9.

07 of 14

Los Angeles

In an aerial view, a car and a pickup truck are seen inside a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundates California on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Two vehicles containing four people fell into the sinkhole which had opened up under the road they were driving on during heavy rainfall in the the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. Two people were able to climb out before the hole grew larger, further consuming the vehicles. People from the other vehicle were rescued by about 50 firefighters using a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder to lower a firefighter into the hole and raise a young girl and a woman to the surface. Victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Powerful storms have pounded much of the West Coast since the beginning of the new year, a striking contrast to the past three years of severe to extreme drought experienced by most of the state. The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which supplies water for millions of Californians, is now above average to date. Last winter, a fraction of average snowfall in the Sierras left the high mountain range virtually devoid of the usual summer snow patches. Though damaging yet not enough to make up for years of drought, the heavy precipitation brings a level of relief from an anticipated fourth year of drought in 2023.
David McNew/Getty

A sinkhole swallows two vehicles near Los Angeles on Jan. 10. A mother and daughter were saved by firefighters in a dramatic rescue at the scene.

08 of 14

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, CA - January 05: A sign sits in water on a flooded 18th Street at Olive Avenue in Huntington Beach as a winter storm brings wind, rain and flooding to Southern California on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023.
Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

The iconic Pacific Coast Highway is closed due to water levels on Jan. 5.

09 of 14

San Francisco

A damaged Valero gas station creaks in the wind during a massive "bomb cyclone" rain storm in South San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

A gas station is toppled in South San Francisco on Jan. 4.

10 of 14

Sebastopol

A vehicle drives on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, on January 05, 2023. - Excessive rain, heavy snow and landslides are expected to wallop California through Thursday as a series of winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

Outside Sonoma, a vehicle attempts to drive through flood waters in the countryside on Jan. 5.

11 of 14

Capitola

January 05: Zelda's on the Beach co-owner Joshua Whitby surveys the damage caused by a surging ocean smashing debris through the windows and walls facing the ocean on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Capitola, Calif.
Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty

Joshua Whitby, owner of Zelda's on the Beach, surveys the damage in his venue on Jan. 5.

12 of 14

Sausalito

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cyclists ride through a flooded bike path on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Cyclists ride through flooded bike in Sausalito, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Cyclists attempt to keep it moving in the drenched Bay Area on Jan. 7.

13 of 14

Capitola

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock (13701237ax) Aerial view of the Capitola Pier in Capitola, CA after the most recent storm on January 5, 2023. Storm surge damage is seen along this stretch of California's Central-Northern Coast. Excessive rain and a significant storm surge which caused considerable damage to the local area including many beachfront attractions. Storm Surge Damage Along California Coast - 06 Jan 2023
Storm surge damage along California's Central-Northern Coast. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The Capitola Pier is destroyed as rough waters continue on Jan. 5.

14 of 14

Oakland

An empty vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters on a road in Oakland, Calif., . Another winter storm moved into California on Wednesday, walloping the northern part of the state with more rain and snow. It's the second major storm of the week in the parched state Severe Weather, Oakland, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Godofredo A Vásquez/AP/Shutterstock

An empty vehicle is swallowed by flood waters on Jan. 4.

