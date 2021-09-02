Photos of Tropical Storm Ida's Destruction in the Northeast
After touching down in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane, the deadly storm came up the United States' east coast to wreak havoc on the Northeast. Videos showed subway stations, basement apartments and airports filling up rapidly with water; highways flooding and submerging cars; and tornadoes touching down in the suburbs. At least 22 people lost their lives as a result. Here are some photos of the aftermath
Across the Northeast (in states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland) at least 22 people were killed in the torrential downpours and tornadoes caused by Tropical Storm Ida.
Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway was closed from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River.
A sanitation vehicle attempts to drive through the flooded streets of Hoboken, N.J.
A driver maneuvers his car through a flooded Brooklyn expressway.
A worker in Brooklyn endeavors to unblock drains in flooded streets.
In Lincoln Park, New Jersey, a playground was completely submerged.
Train tracks are flooded in the Bronx borough of New York City.
A man tries to push his car through a flooded section of highway in New Jersey.
A massive tree is toppled in New York's Central Park.
Many New Jersey areas were badly affected by flooding, tornado damage and power outages.
Basement apartments in areas of New Jersey and New York City were flooded, with trash and sewage strewn through the streets.
Vehicles were abandoned and left to pile up in New York.
A downed tree blocks traffic on a Manhattan street.
People walk through a flooded highway in New Jersey.
A person attempts to ford a flooded street in Hoboken.
Vehicles in Kingston, Mass. were almost completely submerged.
A highway foreman in Plymouth, Mass. attempts to pump out a flooded section of road.
Portions of N.Y.C.'s Major Deegan Expressway were flooded well into the next day.