Photos of Tropical Storm Ida's Destruction in the Northeast

After touching down in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane, the deadly storm came up the United States' east coast to wreak havoc on the Northeast. Videos showed subway stations, basement apartments and airports filling up rapidly with water; highways flooding and submerging cars; and tornadoes touching down in the suburbs. At least 22 people lost their lives as a result. Here are some photos of the aftermath

September 02, 2021 03:00 PM

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Across the Northeast (in states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland) at least 22 people were killed in the torrential downpours and tornadoes caused by Tropical Storm Ida. 

Credit: Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway was closed from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River. 

Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

A sanitation vehicle attempts to drive through the flooded streets of Hoboken, N.J. 

Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

A driver maneuvers his car through a flooded Brooklyn expressway.

Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

A worker in Brooklyn endeavors to unblock drains in flooded streets.

Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In Lincoln Park, New Jersey, a playground was completely submerged. 

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

Train tracks are flooded in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A man tries to push his car through a flooded section of highway in New Jersey.

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

A massive tree is toppled in New York's Central Park.

Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Many New Jersey areas were badly affected by flooding, tornado damage and power outages.

Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

Basement apartments in areas of New Jersey and New York City were flooded, with trash and sewage strewn through the streets.

Credit: ED JONES/AFP via Getty

Vehicles were abandoned and left to pile up in New York. 

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

A downed tree blocks traffic on a Manhattan street. 

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People walk through a flooded highway in New Jersey.

Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

A person attempts to ford a flooded street in Hoboken.

Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Videos showed shocking amounts of water pouring into New York City subway stations

Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

Vehicles in Kingston, Mass. were almost completely submerged.

Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

A highway foreman in Plymouth, Mass. attempts to pump out a flooded section of road. 

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

Portions of N.Y.C.'s Major Deegan Expressway were flooded well into the next day.

Here's how you can help those affected by the storm.

