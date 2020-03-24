See Stirring Photos of Empty City Streets Around the World as Residents Shelter in Place Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks Residents are being order to shelter-in-place and only allowed to leave for essential items, leaving usually bustling shops and streets totally empty By Andrea Wurzburger ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Chris McGrath/Getty Images A a normally busy restaurant street is practically empty on March 16 in Istanbul, Turkey. 1 of 25 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Allison Joyce/Getty Images A typically busy street featuring bars and restaurants in Pattaya, Thailand, is deserted on March 23. 2 of 25 Applications View All Image zoom New York City’s Time Square, usually bustling with tourists, is without a soul on March 23. 3 of 25 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Same goes for the subway station below, at 42nd Street in N.Y.C. 4 of 25 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Senior Pastor Troy Dobbs delivers a sermon to an empty room online on March 15 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 5 of 25 Applications View All Image zoom Elsa/Getty Images In Paramus, New Jersey, malls have been closed and the parking lot of Garden State Plaza is empty on March 18. 6 of 25 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty Images Cafés in Athens, Greece, stand shuttered on March 16. 7 of 25 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom The Acropolis in Athens, Greece, is nearly empty on March 16. It is closed to the public amid the pandemic.

A municipal worker disinfects the Taksim Republic Statue in Taksim square on March 18 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate sculpture, a.k.a. The Bean, in Chicago's Millennium Park is completely devoid of its usual tourists taking photos in its reflection on March 19.

Downtown Chicago is photographed entirely empty on March 22.

Interstates in Los Angeles are empty now, but usually full of cars and the usual L.A. traffic.

A lifeguard stand flies a no swimming flag on March 22 in Miami Beach, Florida, after the city closed all parks and beaches.

In Sydney, Australia, Manly Corso appears empty as people stay home on March 23.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images The iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia is desolate on March 23.

The Berliner Ensemble theatre in Germany is closed to the public and its surrounding areas are quiet on March 23.

Plaza de San Francisco in Seville, Spain, is photographed empty on March 22.

Usually filled with tourists and religious pilgrims, Saint Peter's Square stands empty on March 22.

A paramilitary police officer stands in front of the Tiananmen Gate on March 22 in Beijing, China.

A typically busy street in São Paulo, Brazil, is deserted on March 21.

The Louvre museum in Paris is empty on March 23, without its usual line of tourists waiting to enter.

Rev. Dean Randy Hollerith holds Sunday Mass in an empty Washington National Cathedral on March 22.

No one is making wishes at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, on March 3.

Rome's Termini Station, usually packed with travelers, is empty on March 23.

ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty A typically lively fish market near the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, is deserted on March 5.

See Stirring Photos of Empty City Streets Around the World as Residents Shelter in Place Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks

