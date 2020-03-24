See Stirring Photos of Empty City Streets Around the World as Residents Shelter in Place Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks
A a normally busy restaurant street is practically empty on March 16 in Istanbul, Turkey.
A typically busy street featuring bars and restaurants in Pattaya, Thailand, is deserted on March 23.
New York City’s Time Square, usually bustling with tourists, is without a soul on March 23.
Same goes for the subway station below, at 42nd Street in N.Y.C.
Senior Pastor Troy Dobbs delivers a sermon to an empty room online on March 15 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
In Paramus, New Jersey, malls have been closed and the parking lot of Garden State Plaza is empty on March 18.
Cafés in Athens, Greece, stand shuttered on March 16.
The Acropolis in Athens, Greece, is nearly empty on March 16. It is closed to the public amid the pandemic.
A municipal worker disinfects the Taksim Republic Statue in Taksim square on March 18 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture, a.k.a. The Bean, in Chicago’s Millennium Park is completely devoid of its usual tourists taking photos in its reflection on March 19.
Downtown Chicago is photographed entirely empty on March 22.
Interstates in Los Angeles are empty now, but usually full of cars and the usual L.A. traffic.
A lifeguard stand flies a no swimming flag on March 22 in Miami Beach, Florida, after the city closed all parks and beaches.
In Sydney, Australia, Manly Corso appears empty as people stay home on March 23.
The iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia is desolate on March 23.
The Berliner Ensemble theatre in Germany is closed to the public and its surrounding areas are quiet on March 23.
Plaza de San Francisco in Seville, Spain, is photographed empty on March 22.
Usually filled with tourists and religious pilgrims, Saint Peter’s Square stands empty on March 22.
A paramilitary police officer stands in front of the Tiananmen Gate on March 22 in Beijing, China.
A typically busy street in São Paulo, Brazil, is deserted on March 21.
The Louvre museum in Paris is empty on March 23, without its usual line of tourists waiting to enter.
Rev. Dean Randy Hollerith holds Sunday Mass in an empty Washington National Cathedral on March 22.
No one is making wishes at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, on March 3.
Rome’s Termini Station, usually packed with travelers, is empty on March 23.
A typically lively fish market near the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, is deserted on March 5.