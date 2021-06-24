Devastating Photos of Thursday's Condo Collapse in Florida

Tragedy struck early Thursday morning near Miami when a wing of Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, suddenly collapsed. At least one person was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m., the Associated Press reports. Now, a massive search-and-rescue mission is currently underway for survivors at the ocean-facing high-rise.

According to CNN, about 35 people have been rescued so far from the wreckage, and 53 people are accounted for after about 55 units collapsed in the middle of the night. Ten people were treated at the scene for injuries.

As of around 3 p.m., at least 99 people remain unaccounted for, after being reported missing to the local emergency reunification hotline, per CNN.

A spokesperson for the emergency information hotline tells PEOPLE that donations to the Red Cross and Surfside Recreation Center are welcome during this time. A GoFundMe for victims is live, too.

A spokesperson for the town of Surfside tells PEOPLE that those interested in donating or volunteering can submit an online registration form.

Anyone searching for loved ones who may have been in Champlain Towers South, or to report them as safe, is urged to call the reunification hotline at 305-614-1819.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.