Devastating Photos of Thursday's Condo Collapse in Florida
At least one person was killed when the Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday morning
Tragedy struck early Thursday morning near Miami when a wing of Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, suddenly collapsed. At least one person was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m., the Associated Press reports. Now, a massive search-and-rescue mission is currently underway for survivors at the ocean-facing high-rise.
According to CNN, about 35 people have been rescued so far from the wreckage, and 53 people are accounted for after about 55 units collapsed in the middle of the night. Ten people were treated at the scene for injuries.
As of around 3 p.m., at least 99 people remain unaccounted for, after being reported missing to the local emergency reunification hotline, per CNN.
A spokesperson for the emergency information hotline tells PEOPLE that donations to the Red Cross and Surfside Recreation Center are welcome during this time. A GoFundMe for victims is live, too.
A spokesperson for the town of Surfside tells PEOPLE that those interested in donating or volunteering can submit an online registration form.
Anyone searching for loved ones who may have been in Champlain Towers South, or to report them as safe, is urged to call the reunification hotline at 305-614-1819.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the AP, warning that the death toll will likely, tragically, rise. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean to me that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the AP that President Joe Biden called her to offer federal aid following the tragedy. Authorities have not yet disclosed the possible cause of the collapse.
Rubble and debris hang from the collapsed structure of the beachfront high-rise.
It also remains unclear how many individuals were inside the condominium building at the time of the early morning collapse.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said local leaders were "bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing," per the AP.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted early Thursday morning that more than 80 units were on the scene for the rescue effort, and that updates would be ongoing.