Incredible Photos from the Overnight Snowstorm That Hit the East Coast

Boston, Philadelphia and New York City were among the cities hit, with Central Park getting more snow in one night than it did all last winter

By Kate Hogan
December 17, 2020 01:37 PM

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

New York City's Rockefeller Center stands quietly blanketed in snow after a storm overnight on Dec. 17 dumped 10 inches of the white stuff on the city. Much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England were hit Wednesday, getting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches, and tragically leading to at least four traffic-related deaths. 

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

One of the two masked lion statues outside the New York Public Library is hardly visible below the snow.

Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

A woman and her dog in Boston take advantage of the fresh powder during playtime.

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

New York City's Central Park, seen here, recorded 10 inches, more snow than it received all last winter.

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

A man makes his way through New York City's Times Square by cross country skis.

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Other Times Square visitors build a snowman — masked, of course.

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

An impromptu snowball fight in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

It wasn't all fun and games for some, like this motorist who needed a push outside Baltimore.

Credit: Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

Kids soak up a snow day by snowboard and tube in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland.

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

The I-90 entrance in Boston is barely visible as the storm rages on during Wednesday evening's commute.

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

A man keeps his head down while crossing the Villanova University campus in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Credit: Sipa via AP Images

A Midtown office worker clears the sidewalk as a fire truck passes on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A view from above on New York City's Upper West Side as the flakes fall.

Credit: Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Plows do their best to clear the mess overnight Wednesday in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images

A man begins to clear a parking lot in the late-night hours Wednesday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. 

Credit: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Drivers take it easy on Wednesday afternoon on Route 422 in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Pedestrians attempt to stay dry while walking through Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. 

