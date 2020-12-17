Incredible Photos from the Overnight Snowstorm That Hit the East Coast
Boston, Philadelphia and New York City were among the cities hit, with Central Park getting more snow in one night than it did all last winter
New York City's Rockefeller Center stands quietly blanketed in snow after a storm overnight on Dec. 17 dumped 10 inches of the white stuff on the city. Much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England were hit Wednesday, getting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches, and tragically leading to at least four traffic-related deaths.
One of the two masked lion statues outside the New York Public Library is hardly visible below the snow.
A woman and her dog in Boston take advantage of the fresh powder during playtime.
New York City's Central Park, seen here, recorded 10 inches, more snow than it received all last winter.
A man makes his way through New York City's Times Square by cross country skis.
Other Times Square visitors build a snowman — masked, of course.
An impromptu snowball fight in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
It wasn't all fun and games for some, like this motorist who needed a push outside Baltimore.
Kids soak up a snow day by snowboard and tube in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland.
The I-90 entrance in Boston is barely visible as the storm rages on during Wednesday evening's commute.
A man keeps his head down while crossing the Villanova University campus in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
A Midtown office worker clears the sidewalk as a fire truck passes on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.
A view from above on New York City's Upper West Side as the flakes fall.
Plows do their best to clear the mess overnight Wednesday in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
A man begins to clear a parking lot in the late-night hours Wednesday in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Drivers take it easy on Wednesday afternoon on Route 422 in West Reading, Pennsylvania.
Pedestrians attempt to stay dry while walking through Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.