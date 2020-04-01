Famed Photographer Peter Beard Reported Missing from His Hamptons Home

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty

Famed photographer Peter Beard was reported missing from his home in Montauk, New York on Tuesday evening, police said.

The search is on for Beard, 82, after the East Hampton Police Department said he disappeared from his house on Old Montauk Highway around 4:40 p.m.

Beard, who is well-known for his pictures of African animals and wildlife, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece pullover, black jogging pants and blue sneakers.

He and his wife Nejma and daughter Zara split their time between Montauk, New York City and Kenya, according to his website.

His photographs have been exhibited all over the world, including New York City and Paris, and in the ‘90s he famously recovered from being trampled and speared in the leg by an elephant’s tusk.

Over the years he’s worked with artists like Andy Warhol, Francis Bacon, Salvador Dali and Truman Capote, and most recently showed off his work an exhibition at the Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton in 2016.

Beard is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-537-7575.