See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week

By
Published on December 14, 2022 03:30 PM
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Photo: Dieminatou Sangare

The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year.

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months in the hospital before they were moved to an apartment and continued receiving care in the North African country.

Earlier this week, they made the journey to Mali, where their parents lived before Cissé, now 27, was taken to a clinic in Morocco ahead of the birth of her children.

Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare said the mom and her children arrived home "safe and sound" on Tuesday, according to AFP.

That same day, Sangare shared photos of the happy family on Facebook — including an image of the entire family.

Cissé was 25 weeks pregnant when she was first admitted to a hospital in Casablanca last year, according to AFP. She delivered the children five weeks later via Caesarean section.

"It's a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them," Arby said after his children's arrival, according to the BBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in May, as the nonuplets celebrated their first birthday, Guinness World Records announced that they had claimed the title of most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

(The previous record of eight was set by Nadya Suleman, an American woman nicknamed "Octomom," in 2009.)

"This is a first," Sangare said, according to AFP. "It's a source of pride for us,"

Related Articles
Nonuplets
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Nonuplets
World's Only Nonuplets Celebrate First Birthday: 'It's Not Easy, But It's Great,' Says Dad
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Police Officer Delivers Five Babies In Nine Years Sergeant Jon-Erik Negron, also known around his police station as the Baby Whisperer, has delivered five babies in nine years  once even saving the life of a baby who wasnt breathing
Police Officer Delivers 5th Baby in 5 Years After Responding to 911 Call in N.Y.: 'Baby Whisperer'
Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvestyer
All About Emily Ratajkowski's Son, Sylvester Apollo Bear
stollen at birth rollout
Mom Says Daughter Is 'Whole Now' After Meeting Chilean Birth Mother from Whom She Was Stolen
Mandy Moore shares intimate birth photos https://www.instagram.com/p/ClE6OXFy9Cl/?hl=en
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Octomom and the Suleman octuplets
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Family: Everything to Know About Her 14 Kids, Including Her Octuplets
Halima Cisse
Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies at Once After Only Expecting 7: 'God Gave Us These Children,' Says Husband
AA plane
Woman Welcomes Baby Mid-Flight Weeks Before Due Date — and Birth Certificate Says He Was Born 'In the Air'
Ashley Ness
Mom Delivers 2 Sets of Identical Twins After Being Surprised by Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'I Feel Amazing!'
Kane Tanaka
World's Oldest Person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, Dies at 119 — Here's a Look Back at Her Incredible Life
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know
jacey dupri
Jacey Duprie Welcomes Baby Boy After Secondary Infertility Diagnosis — See the Photos!
Grimes, Elon Musk
Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 10)