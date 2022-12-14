See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year.

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months in the hospital before they were moved to an apartment and continued receiving care in the North African country.

Earlier this week, they made the journey to Mali, where their parents lived before Cissé, now 27, was taken to a clinic in Morocco ahead of the birth of her children.

Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare said the mom and her children arrived home "safe and sound" on Tuesday, according to AFP.

That same day, Sangare shared photos of the happy family on Facebook — including an image of the entire family.

Cissé was 25 weeks pregnant when she was first admitted to a hospital in Casablanca last year, according to AFP. She delivered the children five weeks later via Caesarean section.

"It's a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them," Arby said after his children's arrival, according to the BBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in May, as the nonuplets celebrated their first birthday, Guinness World Records announced that they had claimed the title of most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

(The previous record of eight was set by Nadya Suleman, an American woman nicknamed "Octomom," in 2009.)

"This is a first," Sangare said, according to AFP. "It's a source of pride for us,"