Photo Series Explores What People with Down Syndrome Think of Growing Older: '46 Is Still Young!'

A photographer who has worked with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society for almost a decade is exploring what adults with Down syndrome think of aging and growing older.

Hilary Gauld hopes that her latest portrait series, which features individuals over the age of 45, will challenge the misconception that people with Down syndrome don't live into old age.

"In Canada, the life expectancy for those with Down syndrome has more than doubled over the past 40 years," Gauld tells PEOPLE.

"This can be attributed to advances in medical diagnostics and treatment," she adds. "The misconception that people don't live long full lives exists partly due to the lack of representation of people with Down syndrome over 40 across all media, including the imagery used to represent the community."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall C: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall

Gauld says that finding participants for her latest project, released on World Down Syndrome Day, was "especially challenging due to accessibility."

"Arranging the photo sessions for each person was dependent on their families and support workers," the photographer adds. "The participants' enthusiasm for this project was incredible, so everyone helped to make it happen."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall C: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall

"Our sessions were a lot of fun. They enjoyed dressing up and having their photos taken," she says of the largely at-home shoots. "Music is something that often connects people to their energy. So there was a lot of music played during our time together."

Some of their favorite artists to listen to were Justin Bieber, Queen, Britney Spears, Anne Murray, and Johnny Cash, the photographer adds.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall C: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall

Gauld says that she learned a lot from working on the series, especially about the challenging but rewarding experiences of caregivers.

Two of the participants live with their moms, who are 90 years old, and two live with their sisters. Others live in group homes, and some live independently.

"The love and support surrounding the people in this series are beautiful," Gauld says.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilary Gauld/One For The Wall

Gauld hopes the images capture her participants' "energy and personality" and shows that those with Down syndrome can live long and happy lives.

"46 is still young!" a participant named Brandon told Gauld in a quote featured on her website. "I am going to take care of my mom. I love my mom so much. She will always be my best friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gauld says one of the other participants, 75-year-old Brigitte, is thought to be one of the oldest living Canadians with Down syndrome and initially wasn't expected to live past childhood.

"Their lives are full of family and friends," Gauld says. "Medals earned in the Special Olympics. Travel. Work. Activities that filled their days; walks, coloring, bowling, swimming, gardening, dancing, snowshoeing, downhill skiing, listening to records, and writing letters."

"My hope is that people can feel the lived experiences of these people and celebrate how far this community has come," she adds. "To grow visibility across all ages and make space for older adults with Down syndrome."

Each photograph in the series can be viewed on Gauld's website, One for the Wall. She has also published other series focused on people who have Down syndrome.