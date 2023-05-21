Phoenix Homeless Man Called a Hero After Saving a Family from Burning Home: 'He Was an Angel'

Joe Hollins was quick to rebuff the notion of being a hero, telling CBS News anyone would have done the same

Published on May 21, 2023 06:36 PM
A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A homeless man in Phoenix is being cheered as a hero after he saved a family of three and their two dogs from an apartment fire earlier in the week.

Claudia Jimenez told CBS News that she awoke Thursday morning to find her apartment building engulfed in a fire. Jimenez shortly thereafter discovered her front door was blocked, so there was no simple way out for herself, her two small children and their two dogs.

Jimenez began calling for help from her secondary-story apartment unit window, begging for anyone to come to their rescue. Joe Hollins heard — and did just that.

Hollins, a homeless man, and his wife, were camped near Jiminez's apartment when they heard the screams. Hollins ran to help. Explaining to CBS News that once he reached the apartment and was right under the window, he told Jiminez to drop her daughters — ages 8 and 1 — down to him, and he would catch them.

After catching both girls safely, Hollins next caught the family's two dogs before finally catching Jiminez safely, the mother recounted to the news.

"She didn't want to come at first," Hollins said of Jiminez's trepidation before jumping. "She was scared she was going to fall. I was like, 'I got you. Don't worry.'"

Although the apartment and all their belongings were destroyed in the fire, the family is safe and unharmed, all thanks to the kindness and actions of Hollins.

"I will forever be thankful to him, you know? Like I said, to me, he was an angel," Jiminez told CBS News. "Because of him we're here, we're alive, and my daughters are safe."

Hollins was quick to rebuff the notion of being a hero, telling CBS News anyone would have done the same.

"Those are children," he said.

