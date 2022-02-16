Phoebe Gates Shares Candid Family Snaps While Celebrating Big Sister Jennifer on Valentine's Day

“Celebrating your love this year was the greatest privilege of my life,” Phoebe, 19, wrote in a loving message to her older sister, who got married in October

Phoebe Gates has nothing but love for her sister.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Phoebe — the youngest of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' three children — shared a sweet tribute to her big sister Jennifer Gates, 25.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the couple I look up to in a million ways," she wrote alongside a series of candid photos from Jennifer's October wedding to husband Nayel Nassar.

"Celebrating your love this year was the greatest privilege of my life," Phoebe added.

In one particularly touching snap, the 19-year-old college student — who was one of her sister's bridesmaids — leaned her head against her sister as they shared a quiet moment on the big day.

Phoebe Gates Instagram Jennifer Gates and bridesmaids | Credit: Phoebe Gates/Instagram

Meanwhile, another snap captured a more playful moment: Phoebe and her brother Rory, 22, struck silly poses as they watched their sister share a kiss with Nassar, 31.

The post was a big hit with Jennifer, who responded with a comment overflowing with affection. "Crying 😭 we love you endlessly Phoeb!!!💘💘💘 ," she wrote.

Phoebe Gates Instagram Phoebe Gates, Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar and Rory Gates | Credit: Phoebe Gates/Instagram

The newlyweds also shared their own tributes to one another as they marked their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife.

"Forever valentine 💓," Jennifer, an M.D. candidate at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, captioned one smiling shot of the couple.

"​​Happy Valentines Day to my one and only!" the equestrian added in his post. "Couldn't be happier being your husband."

Bill and Melinda Gates' Daughter Jennifer Shares First Photos from Wedding to Nayel Nassar

Jennifer and Nassar said "I do" in front of family and friends on Oct. 16 at the couple's farm in Westchester, New York.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to gather with our loved ones safely," she told Vogue of their special day.

"It's been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions," added Jennifer, whose parents announced their split after 27 years of marriage in May and finalized their divorce in August.

Days after their happy day, Jennifer shared a message of gratitude to everyone who helped make "this dream come to life."

"Don't think any words will do justice to what an otherworldly fairytale this weekend was," she wrote on social media at the time.