Phoebe Gates is spending some quality time with her mom this summer

Phoebe Gates Calls Mom Melinda French Gates a 'Supermodel' as They Enjoy 'Cute Date' in London

Phoebe Gates and Melinda French Gates are making some mother-daughter memories across the pond!

Phoebe, 19, took to Instagram this week to share a glimpse into their adventures together in London.

In one Instagram post, the youngest of the three Gates children is seen raising a glass at a restaurant along with the caption, "Swipe to see my cute date 😉✨💖." In the following slide, the teen shared a smiling snap of the philanthropist, 57.

Phoebe, who is currently a student at Stanford University, gave her followers another glimpse at their outing on her Instagram Story. "Cute date with my momma," she captioned the image.

Phoebe went on to document some of the best photographs her mother took during their outing.

"Mom let's take some photos," she wrote in a separate post, lovingly adding of her mother's posing prowess, "Okay supermodel."

Fittingly, she captioned the post, "My momma sure knows best."

Earlier this summer, Phoebe accompanied her father, Bill Gates to the TIME 100 Gala in New York City where they hit the red carpet and posed for many father-daughter shots.

Bill, 66, wore a classic black tuxedo while his daughter rocked a fashionable metal mesh dress.

"So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad," she wrote in a social media post. "I felt so inspired by all these change-makers."

Just a few days prior to the glamorous event, Phoebe joined her siblings to celebrate her brother's graduation from the University of Chicago.

Jennifer Gates, 26, who is the eldest eldest of Bill and Melinda's three children, commemorated the moment with a sweet post to Instagram.

"Celebrating Rory's graduation from the University of Chicago this weekend!" she wrote alongside a smiling snap of all three siblings posing together on the big day.