Like mother, like daughter!

Phoebe Gates, the youngest of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' three children, channeled her mother in a stylish Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the photos, the Stanford University student, 20, rocked a pink blazer with a matching pair of pants and a white top — and posted a photograph of her mother wearing a very similar outfit. To make the family resemblance even more exact, Phoebe mirrored her mother's pose by gazing down at a folder in her hands.

"Should I dress up as @melindafrenchgates for Halloween? y/n?" Phoebe captioned the post.

In a sweet show of support, the billionaire philanthropist shared her thoughts in the comments section. "My vote is yes! 😂😍💖," French Gates, 58, replied.

The proud mom even shared her daughter's post on her Instagram Story. "So cute," she wrote alongside the image.

Of course, this isn't the first time Phoebe's shared a loving tribute to her mother on social media.

Over the summer, while the student was an intern at British Vogue, she let her followers in on a fun mother-daughter day across the pond.

"Swipe to see my cute date," she wrote alongside one smiling shot of the philanthropist, while she praised French Gates' posing prowess in another post, captioning it, "My momma sure knows best."

Last month, Phoebe commemorated the end of her time with British Vogue, which she called the "internship of a lifetime."

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," she wrote on Instagram. "We put in some long hours, but I cherish every moment of it."

In a recent profile for Women's Wear Daily, Phoebe said that she "jumped on" the chance to "get an internship in the fashion industry."

"But I also wanted to be careful and do it in the right way," she told the outlet. "There is some toxicity in the industry and I have a huge interest in women's health as well, so I wanted to work somewhere where it didn't feel like those were confounding with each other."

Earlier this month, Phoebe also attended designer Stella McCartney's show at Paris Fashion Week.

The student told WWD that she feels "very connected" to McCartney, who was "able to use the platform she had" because of her family to forge her own identity, and become a champion of sustainability in fashion.

"I think we are really deeply connected because that's a lot of what I think about: 'OK, I'm my parents' daughter, that gives me immense privilege, but it's not what I'm defined by," Phoebe remarked. "I want to have my own identity, I want to be my own person, I want to branch away from that, but how do I do that in a way where I can yield some sort of change?'"