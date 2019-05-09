Philando Castile's Mother Pays $8K to Settle Lunch Debt for Students: 'We Have an Obligation'

The mother of Philando Castile is using the foundation she set up in her son’s name to help young students and carry on his legacy.

This month, Valerie Castile gifted $8,000 to Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope, Minnesota, to clear lunch debts for students preparing to graduate this summer. It was the perfect tribute to Philando, since he routinely paid for meals of students when he worked as a cafeteria supervisor in St. Paul before being shot and killed by a police officer in July 2016.

“We as parents have an obligation to take care of our children,” Valerie tells PEOPLE. “My son was doing a beautiful thing by paying for a child’s meal, and he understands for a child to be at their academic best, they needed a nutritious meal.”

The donation, made in behalf of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation, helped to ensure that all 334 seniors at the high school will graduate on time without having to worry about their remaining lunch money balance. According to CBS affiliate WCCO, unpaid lunch bills have amounted to over $300,000 in the school’s district and is a statewide problem.

“Most households are struggling living paycheck to paycheck, and we want to bring a little relief to them,” Valerie tells PEOPLE. “That’s the last thing you want or need to worry about is paying for a meal that rightfully should be free.”

She adds: “Our children have one job and that is to go to school to get educated and become the future leaders of this country. I’m on a mission from God and the spirit of my son.”

Other donations to schools have previously been made in Philando’s honor, such as last year when the Philando Feeds the Children charity raised more than $130,000 to pay off the lunch debts for every school in the St. Paul area, according to Fox affiliate KMSP.

For many students readying to walk across the stage, Valerie and the foundation just gave them the opportunity to focus on their classes free of worry about money.

“This was a huge humanitarian act in our community,” Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of Robbinsdale-area schools, told NPR.

It was on July 6, 2016, when St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando during a traffic stop. Protests erupted around the country after Philando’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds — who was with him and her 4-year-old daughter in the car during the shooting — live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

Reynolds said Philando was shot after being asked to provide his driver’s license and after he announced he had a gun, for which he had a permit.

Yanez later claimed he feared for his life and thought Castile was reaching for a gun to shoot him. He was acquitted of manslaughter in 2017.

More than 1,500 people attended Philando’s public funeral, which was held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, according to the Star Tribune.

To donate to the cause or request assistance, visit the Philando Castile Foundation website here.