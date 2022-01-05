13 People, Including 7 Children, Killed in Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire: 'Just Devastating'

"I've been around 35 years now and this was probably one of the worst fires I've ever been through,” said Deputy Fire Commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department Craig Murphy

A Pennsylvania community is reeling after an early morning fire on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people, including seven children.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 6:30 a.m. and found "heavy fire" coming from the front of the three-story residence located in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, Craig Murphy, the Deputy Fire Commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said in a news conference.

"I just heard screams like at 6:30 in the morning, I don't know if it came from the building or the street, that's what initially woke me up," a resident told CBSN Philly. "The flames were huge."

"You can't really imagine something like this happening," he said.

Eight people self-evacuated from the duplex, while two others — including a child — were taken to local hospitals, Murphy said. 13 people have been found dead, a number that remains "dynamic" since the recovery efforts are ongoing, Murphy explained.

"The fire was extinguished, and it was terrible, it was terrible," he said while fighting back tears at the news conference. "I've been around 35 years now and this was probably one of the worst fires I've ever been through."

"I don't have the words right now for what we're feeling as a community, and as a department," he added.

The rowhouse building where the fire took place was divided into two apartments, Murphy explained, with an estimated eight people living on the first floor and 18 others living in the second and third-floor units. It is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We are cooperating with fire department and everyone else in the investigation right now," Dinesh Indala, a senior executive and Vice President of Operations for PHA, told NBC Affiliate KYW-TV. "It's [License and Inspection] stuff. All the family hasn't been notified yet so we don't want to comment on who and what. The count for the number of people on that property is too high."

The fire department is working with the fire marshal to determine the cause of the blaze. So far, they have confirmed four smoke detectors located in the building were not functioning. The Housing Authority installed four smoke detectors in 2019, and two others in 2020, Murphy said during the press conference.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history — loss of so many people in such a tragic way," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said at the Wednesday morning news conference.