A new survey of 2,000 American women revealed 32 percent of those with a partner think their current one is a keeper

Phew! One in Three American Women Sure Their Partner Is 'the One' Because of Pandemic, Survey Finds

All this time stuck at home has certainly caused strain on some relationships, but some women apparently actually feel the opposite — they're more secure with their partners than ever, a new survey found.

The survey of 2,000 American women revealed that one in three American women in a relationship said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize their current partner is “the one."

And the pandemic has also changed what some women feel are the norms about getting engaged.

Sixty percent of respondents to the survey agreed that the person wearing the engagement ring should have a say in what it looks like, SWNS said.

And over half of married and engaged respondents (51 percent) had some say in choosing their ring, with 36 percent having picked out the ring with their partner, 10 percent having picked the ring out by themselves and 5 percent having shown their friends what they liked, who then, in turn, gave their partner hints.

Would-be fiancés should note that consulting their partner on the ring is probably a good way to get that “Yes!,” as a full 41 percent of those whose partner didn’t consult them before making a selection said they wished their partner had.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Angara.com, the study also looked at the engagement trends that have emerged in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.