The flight, which was originally scheduled to blast off on March 23, will announce a replacement for the Saturday Night Live comedian in the coming days

Pete Davidson Is 'No Longer' Going to Space as Blue Origin's 20th Mission Has 'Shifted' Its Date

Davidson, we have a problem.

Pete Davidson will no longer flying to outer space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spacecraft, the company announced in a social media statement Thursday.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29," the Twitter statement read. The flight was originally scheduled to blast off on March 23.

"Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," continued the tweet. "We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

A representative for Davidson, as well as one for Blue Origin, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davidson, 28, was initially among six astronauts who would embark on Blue Origin's 20th mission to space. The outing will mark the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program.

The flight crew is also set to include Marty Allen, angel investor and CEO of Party America; Sharon Hagle, founder of the SpaceKids Global nonprofit, which empowers young girls through STEAM+ education; her husband Marc Hagle, president and CEO of Tricor International; Jim Kitchen, a teacher at University of North Carolina, entrepreneur and explorer who has visited all 193 U.N. recognized countries; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, who has previously worked with the FAA, U.S. Air Force Academy, and NASA.

As part of the mission, Davidson and his fellow passengers would have each carried a postcard for Blue Origin's foundation Club for the Future and their Postcards to Space program, which gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets. The organization's mission is to inspire future generations to pursue STEM for the benefit of the Earth.

The Saturday Night Live star was in conversations for the mission earlier this month, a source previously told PEOPLE. Davidson would've been the latest celebrity to make the 11-minute voyage after William Shatner and Michael Strahan embarked on their own missions with Blue Origin last year.