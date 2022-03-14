Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among six astronauts embarking on Blue Origin's 20th mission to space next week, after he attended a dinner party at Jeff Bezos' Los Angeles home

Pete Davidson Is Going to Space on Blue Origin's 20th Mission After Dining with Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Pete Davidson is shooting for the stars.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, will be among six astronauts embarking on Blue Origin's 20th mission to space next week, marking the fourth human flight for the New Shepard program, according to a source.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As part of the mission, Davidson and his fellow passengers will each carry a postcard for Blue Origin's foundation Club for the Future and their Postcards to Space program, which gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets. The organization's mission is to inspire future generations to pursue STEM for the benefit of the Earth.

The NS-20 flight launches March 23 at 8:30 a.m. local time from Launch Site One in West Texas.

The flight crew also includes Marty Allen, angel investor and CEO of Party America; Sharon Hagle, founder of the SpaceKids Global nonprofit, which empowers young girls through STEAM+ education; her husband Marc Hagle, president and CEO of Tricor International; Jim Kitchen, a teacher at University of North Carolina, entrepreneur and explorer who has visited all 193 U.N. recognized countries; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, who has previously worked with the FAA, U.S. Air Force Academy, and NASA.

William Shatner's trip to space aboard Blue Origin's Rocket Blue Origin's space vehicle | Credit: CNET Highlights

Davidson — who has apparently always wanted to go to space and is excited to fly — was in conversations for the mission earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE. He'll be the latest celebrity to make the 11-minute voyage, after William Shatner and Michael Strahan embarked on their own missions with Blue Origin last year.

The King of Staten Island actor and girlfriend Kim Kardashian previously were among the guests at a January dinner party hosted by billionaire Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos at his Los Angeles home with partner Lauren Sánchez.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Series Shows How She and Pete Davidson Connected: 'All the Details'

Davidson's out-of-this-world news comes as he was announced to star as a fictionalized version of himself in the new series Bupkis, from SNL creator Lorne Michaels.