Pete Davidson 'in Talks' to Go to Space Aboard One of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Ships: Source

Pete Davidson could soon be headed to space!

The Saturday Night Live alum is in discussions with billionaire Jeff Bezos about joining Blue Origin on their next flight to space, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Pete Davidson is in talks with Jeff Bezos to go on the next Blue Origin ride but nothing is set yet," they said.

"It's just conversations," they continued. "And it's still early. But they've been in talks."

Representatives for Davidson and Blue Origin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news was first reported by Page Six on Thursday.

If Davidson is offered a seat on a Blue Origin flight, he will be one of only a handful of celebrities to the edge of space.

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to space with five crew members aboard a Virgin Galactic spaceship in July of last year. The 71-year-old Englishman beat Bezos to space by nine days.

The flight has sparked a "celebrity space race" of sorts, with Bezos taking Star Trek icon William Shatner aboard a Blue Origin ship in October.

Two months later, Good Morning America anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan flew to space, courtesy of Bezos.

After Branson completed his 2021 spaceflight, actor Ashton Kutcher revealed he had a ticket for a ride on a Virgin Galactic ship but was convinced by his wife, Mila Kunis, to sell the ticket.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher, 44, told Cheddar News at the time. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew (L-R) Oliver Daemen, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, and Mark Bezos pose for a picture near the booster after flying into space in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew were the first human spaceflight for the company. (L-R) Oliver Daemen, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, and Mark Bezos | Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Virgin Galactic began selling for their flight last month and will cost customers $450,000 with an initial deposit of $150,000, the company previously told PEOPLE. Blue Origin has not publicly revealed the price of their rides.

Davidson's potential once-in-a-lifetime trip to space comes as his relationship gets more serious with Kardashian, 41.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Kardashian and Davidson are "both really cuddly and affectionate with each other," adding, "Kim is so into him."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," said the source. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

An insider also told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.