1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Mass. Apple Store: 'An Unthinkable Morning'

One person has died and 17 others are injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in southern Massachusetts, according to local officials.

A dark-colored SUV plowed through the glass entryway to the store at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a press conference.

Upon arrival, first responders found "people with numerous injuries inside the store," the district attorney explained.

One of the victims has died, Cruz said. Four of the injured victims are in critical condition, two of which have been transported to a hospital in Boston. The driver, who has not been identified, was hurt but not immediately transported to a hospital.

The district attorney originally said 16 people had been injured in the crash. However, hospital officials clarified at a separate press conference that a 17th person had walked in with undisclosed injuries.

Footage from the scene shared by multiple outlets, including ABC affiliate WCVB-TV, shows a large gaping hole in the glass entryway, and blood-spatter on the ground. The car appears to have driven all the way to the back of the store.

WCVB Channel 5 Boston

A criminal investigation into Monday's crash is now underway.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened," Cruz said at Monday's press conference.

Multiple victims were also seen being taken away on stretches. A tow truck was seen parked outside the building around noontime.

First responders from several surrounding towns responded to the incident, and were seen on scene assisting with the rescue efforts. A medical helicopter also responded to the scene, according to The Patriot Ledger.

It is unclear what caused the crash. However, witnesses told CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and WHDH that the car appeared to be operating at a high rate of speed as it passed Barnes & Noble store before hitting the building.

One witness told WHDH that he saw multiple people on the ground, including a person who appeared to be a store employee.

Another witness told WBZ-TV that the nearby Barnes & Noble had set up a place inside where people could go after being shaken up by the incident.

The Derby Street Shoppes are a popular spot for Christmas shopping. The Apple store — which is currently closed, according to its website — is located in the back of the plaza.

"You'd have to really be picking up speed to end up in the storage area at the back side of the Apple store," said Frank O'Brien, who was shopping at the plaza when the crash occurred, per the Ledger.