The sighting comes just a month after pilots reported seeing what they described as a "guy in a jetpack" flying 3,000 feet above Los Angeles International Airport

Person in Jetpack Spotted Again Flying Near Los Angeles Airport — This Time at '6,000 Feet' Up in the Air

An unidentified person in a jetpack has soared to new heights after they were seen flying "6,000 feet" up in the air near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), according to officials.

The mysterious flyer was spotted by a flight crew member around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells PEOPLE.

"A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jetpack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport," the FAA said in a statement. "The FAA alerted local law enforcement and will look into the report."

According to Los Angeles Times, air traffic controllers quickly warned other commercial flights about the potential threat when a pilot on China Airlines 006 radioed the tower saying that they "saw a bright object at 6,000."

"We saw a flying object ... flight suit jetpack at 6,000," the pilot said, according to the publication.

When an air traffic controller asked if it was a "UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone] or was it a jetpack," the pilot replied the object was too far away and shiny to tell, but said it looked "like a jetpack," the outlet reported.

The latest sighting comes just a month after pilots reported seeing what they described as a "guy in a jetpack" flying 3,000 feet above LAX.

On Aug. 30, two airline flight crews called in with reports of what appeared to be someone in a jetpack as they were on their final approaches to the airport, a spokesperson for the FAA previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Audio footage obtained by CNN captured the conversations between air traffic control and crews from the American and JetBlue flights shortly after they witnessed the unexpected sighting in the sky.

"Tower. American 1997. We just passed a guy on a jetpack," the first plane reported, according to the outlet. "Off the left side maybe 300 — 30 yards or so. About our altitude."

Ten minutes later, another plane reportedly called in, telling the air traffic controller: "We just saw the guy fly by us on the jetpack."

With the back-to-back sightings, air traffic control officials then issued a warning to planes in the area, including a JetBlue flight.

According to audio obtained by CNN, the air traffic controller advised the JetBlue pilot to "use caution [due to a] person on a jetpack reported 300 yards south," and jokingly added, "Only in L.A."

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles FBI field office, previously told PEOPLE that the federal agency is also investigating the incident, saying, "This is not a common occurrence."