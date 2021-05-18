Authorities did not identify the suspect or give details on what led to the arrest

1 Person Arrested in Connection with Southern California Brushfire That Has Burned More Than 1,300 Acres

One person has been arrested in connection with a large brushfire threatening the Pacific Palisades and Topanga communities of Los Angeles, California.

During a press conference Monday, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said that the suspect was detained on Sunday afternoon and remains in custody.

The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation. Authorities did not identify the suspect or give details on what led to the arrest.

"The person in custody, we feel we have the right person," Terrazas told reporters.

Terrazas added that another person had been detained in relation to the fire, but they were released and are not facing charges.

pacific palisades fire Credit: Carolyn Cole/GETTY

The fire was first reported Friday night in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane, authorities said.

As of Sunday, more than 1,300 acres have been burned. More than 500 firefighters from across several agencies are battling the fire, which is currently at 0 percent containment, according to officials.

Terrazas said Monday that fire officials expect to continue fighting the blaze for several more days before they reach 100 percent containment.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported so far, but the fire has now forced nearly 1,000 people to evacuate their homes, officials said.

pacific palisades fire Credit: Nick Ut/Getty

Close to 500 homes in Topanga are under mandatory evacuation orders. Another 100 homes in Pacific Palisades are under evacuation warnings.

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti explained that the brushfire has been difficult to contain due to the terrain on which it is burning.