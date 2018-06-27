Woman Who Claimed to Call Cops on Girl Selling Water Resigns as CEO of Cannabis Company

A woman who claimed to call the cops on an 8-year-old girl selling water outside her home has resigned from her position as CEO of a California cannabis company after the incident drew the ire of the internet.

Officials with Treatwell Health announced on Tuesday that Allison Ettel’s resignation, effective immediately, was “in the best interest of their patients.”

“It is Ms. Ettel’s belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment,” the statement, obtained by KRON and The San Francisco Chronicle.

“She regrets her part and is remorseful,” the statement continued, according to KRON.

Last week, video footage of the incident began spreading around the internet after the girl’s mother, Erin Austin, posted a clip of the confrontation on Instagram. She wrote alongside the video: “An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the police,” Erin Austin, the child’s mother.

The footage showed Ettel — now dubbed online as “Permit Patty”— crouching behind a wall as she appeared to make a phone call. As Austin recorded the encounter, Ettel is shown saying, “Illegally selling water without a permit!”

In a recent interview with Today, Ettel claimed she was working in her San Francisco home when she was distracted by the girl, Jordan Rodgers, selling water bottles outside to raise money to go to Disneyland after Austin lost her job.

“I tried to be polite, but I was stern,” Ettel told the outlet. “And I said, ‘Please, I’m trying to work. You’re screaming, you’re yelling, and people have open windows — it’s a hot day. Please keep it down.’ ”

However, Austin told Today that Ettel never asked them to be quiet, “she just came out and directly demanded to see a permit to sell water from an 8-year-old.”

“That woman thought that she could use her white privilege and it didn’t work,” Austin added.

Ettel later admitted to The Huffington Post that she was only “pretending” to call the police. The San Francisco Police Department told PEOPLE they “did not receive a call from this person to report this incident.”

Speaking through tears, Ettel told Today that she’s gotten death threats since the footage went viral. However, many have pointed out online that the woman’s act could have subjected the little girl to police brutality.

“I am tired of worrying some #PermitPatty will call the police on my child and she may not come home!” one person wrote in a tweet. Another tweeted: “They want police to kill us. The girl was causing no harm. They know what happens when they call the police. This is evil.”

In the wake of the incident, at least six businesses have cut ties with Treatwell Health, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.