First, it was Winnie the Pooh, and now Peppa Pig, the popular British animated series about an anthropomorphic female pig, has been banned in China.

According to local reports, Peppa Pig has been blocked on the widespread Chinese video app Douyin — similar to Vine — due to becoming a subversive “gangster” character in the media.

Fans who upload viral videos of Peppa Pig tattoos and Peppa Pig-related memes “run counter to the mainstream value and are usually poorly educated with no stable job”, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

“They are unruly slackers roaming around and the antithesis of the young generation the Party tries to cultivate,” the publication said, adding that Peppa Pig is now associated with the Chinese slacker or “gangster” subculture called shehuiren.

A rep for Peppa Pig did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It’s not the first time Peppa Pig has caused some controversy. Back in 2012, Australia’s ABC deemed an episode of the series “unsuitable” for broadcast because of its message “that spiders were not to be feared.”

“Mister Skinnylegs” became an issue again last fall when it aired on Australia’s Nick Jr. After a mother complained, Nickelodeon told local outlet 9Honey in a statement, “Nick Jr. prides itself in creating a safe environment for its audience and bases all programming decisions upon internal guidelines in accordance with all Australian regulatory and legal obligations.”

The statement continued, “While the episode does meet our criteria, after careful consideration we have made the programming decision to remove it from the Nick Jr. rotation.”

(L-R) Peppa Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig Everett

To date, at least 30,000 videos with the hashtag #PeppaPig have reportedly been removed from the video app, according to Global Times.

Peppa Pig is not the first cartoon character to be blocked in China.

Winnie the Pooh gets banned from Chinese social media for looking too much like Xi Jinping https://t.co/5L4DTTPexa pic.twitter.com/KKbcAaZYzJ — Shanghaiist.com (@shanghaiist) July 17, 2017

Winnie the Pooh was censored in 2013, according to CNN, because the honey-loving bear cartoon was reportedly likened to President Xi Jinping and used to criticize the ruler.