PEOPLE Partners with GoFundMe for COVID-19 Relief: 'Take Action and Ultimately Help More People'

PEOPLE was founded in 1974 with one central mission: To celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things and extraordinary people doing ordinary things. Now, we all find ourselves living through extraordinary circumstances, too.

With that in mind, PEOPLE has partnered with the fundraising platform GoFundMe to bring as much relief and support as possible to the people impacted by COVID-19, be it front-line responders, families who have lost loved ones or organizations working to fill empty refrigerators.

“By partnering with PEOPLE, which is reporting on what is happening across the world, and reaches millions, we are able to engage their audience to take action and ultimately help more people,” says GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. “We’ve worked with PEOPLE for years to share stories of changemakers in local communities, and now more than ever, we need to support and uplift each other.”

Readers can learn more about the partnership at gofundme.com/PeopleMagazine. By donating to GoFundMe’s COVID-19 Relief Fund here, readers can “directly support individuals affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the organizations working to keep people safe, find a cure, or support their communities,” GoFundMe says. “Funds raised on this campaign will be managed by GoFundMe.Org, an independent non-profit organization registered in the United States. Donors support the GoFundMe.Org fund and GoFundMe.Org selects and then distributes donations to verified GoFundMe campaigns and aid to organizations that help those affected.”

Amid the devastating loss and challenges, there have been heartwarming stories of everyday heroes making a difference, like Frederick Joseph, who raised nearly $300,000 on GoFundMe to help people pay bills, and Jeremy Katz, who used the platform to raise over $55,000 to create face shields for healthcare workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everyone and yet we are still seeing a massive outpouring of support for others on GoFundMe,” Cadogan adds. “Whether it’s starting a fundraiser to secure PPE for frontline workers, chipping in to help with someone’s rent payments or ensuring school children know where their next meal is coming from, we’re encouraged by people stepping up to help others right now.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.