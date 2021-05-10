Full Malibu Balcony Collapses Onto ‘Jagged’ Rocks at Party, Nearly a Dozen People Injured

A total of nine people were injured in the collapse, and four were transported to the hospital

Nearly a dozen people were injured on Saturday after a balcony at a home hosting a birthday party in Malibu, California collapsed, according to authorities.

About 15 people were on the balcony when it suddenly gave out, sending partygoers 10-15 feet down onto "large and jagged rocks," Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Ron Haralson tells PEOPLE.

There were a total of nine injuries, and four people were transported to local hospitals with "varying degrees" of injuries, though none were critical or life-threatening, he says. The rest of the victims were treated on the scene.

A witness told KCBS that he was part of a group "just chilling" at a birthday party on the back deck when the incident occurred around 5 p.m.

"We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks. The deck just literally gave out," he said. "It could've been a lot worse, but it's pretty awful."

RELATED VIDEO: Seattle Pier Collapse Injures 2 Workers After They Fall Into Water While Dismantling Structure

Video obtained by KCBS shows at least 11 people chatting and laughing outside when suddenly the deck collapses and a majority of the group falls and screams.

The home's owner told the outlet she had rented out the home for the weekend, and had told the renters not to host any parties. The unidentified woman said her maximum number of guests allowed was six, but that around 30 people showed up on Saturday.

Investigators said that the collapse likely occurred due to the integrity of the deck, and the weight of too many people, KABC reported.

Haralson says he does not have any details as to the cause of the collapse, but that the large amount of people could have had something to do with it.