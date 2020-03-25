Kindness During Coronavirus Fear: The Most Inspiring Ways Americans Are Pulling Together

The musicians are stuck at home, the fans are stuck at home, and “we want to connect somehow,” says John Legend, who performed March 17 from his Los Angeles home as part of the #TogetheratHome concert series, a partnership with the nonprofit Global Citizen that aims to fight poverty worldwide. Coldplay’s Chris Martin played his own “mini-gig” on March 16 and took fan questions — but Legend’s notoriously social-media-savvy spouse, Chrissy Teigen, took fan input a step further, letting fans choose what she wore for the show. (They chose a towel.) “We have to think of ourselves not just as individuals right now,” says Legend. “We have to think about how our actions affect the whole society we live in and help each other.”