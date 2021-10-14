PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World 2021 Prove that Making a Difference Is Possible at Any Age
In honor of International Day of the Girl, we're celebrating these inspiring young trailblazers
In honor of this week's International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, PEOPLE in 10 profiled truly inspiring girls around the country, raising awareness and funds for causes that are important to them — and that will change the world. Check them out in this segment, brought to you by STARZ #TakeTheLead, an initiative amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.