People Escaping Extreme Flooding in Yellowstone Park Narrowly Miss Being Crushed by Rockfall

Video filmed by a fellow visitor shows the moment an SUV is nearly struck by falling rocks as it left the park near the North Entrance station in Gardiner, Montana, on Sunday

An SUV attempting to escape dangerous flooding at Yellowstone National Park was nearly crushed by a rockslide – and a person in a nearby vehicle captured the scary moment on video.

The 8-second clip was shared by Instagram user Anne Leppold, who recorded the incident from the car behind the SUV. In the video, the SUV can be seen driving through the mountains on a paved road.

Huge rocks begin tumbling down, surrounding the SUV. The driver immediately hits the brakes and stops the car as the rocks continue to fall through the end of the footage.

Leppold wrote in her caption that the "riders seemed okay luckily."

She shared the same footage on Twitter, letting others know the rockslide happened at Gardiner's North Entrance station on Sunday.

Officials closed all entrances to the park on Tuesday after record rainfall created hazardous conditions.

The closures were initially expected to last through Wednesday — at least — according to a news release issued by the park Monday. No injuries or deaths have yet been reported.

Cam Sholly, the park's superintendent, said in a statement that the closures were due to "record flooding events and more precipitation in the forecast."

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues," Sholly said.

In one alarming example, The Washington Post reported that the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs, Montana, jumped six feet between Sunday and Monday, marking the highest recorded level since 1918.

According to the Associated Press, the flooding also caused road access to be cut off to Gardiner, Montana — a town of about 900 people, positioned outside Yellowstone's north entrance.

In an updated release issued Tuesday night, the park said its "Northern portion" would "remain closed for a substantial length of time due to severely damaged, impacted infrastructure."

It added that "aerial assessments" showed major damage to multiple sections of road near the northern entrance including Montana and Gardiner, where the rockfall incident occurred. Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance, were also impacted.

"Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct," the park said. "The National Park Service will make every effort to repair these roads as soon as possible; however, it is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season due to the time required for repairs."

Multiple areas of the park are also experiencing power outages.

Yellowstone National Park said it urged overnight travelers to leave the park, and also encouraged them to keep up with any road and weather updates for future visits.

As of Tuesday night, all of the entrances are still "temporarily closed" as the park waits for flood waters to go down.