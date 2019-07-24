PEOPLE's 50 Companies That Care: See Our 2019 List of Employers Who Win by Giving Back

For the third year in a row, Salesforce, a San Francisco-based technology company, is the top Company That Cares.

For workers who love to give, the company is a dream. Salesforce matches employee donations up to $5,000 and gives each employee seven paid days off a year to serve. Its top 100 volunteers get a generous added bonus: $10,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice.

“Our culture is aligned with doing good in the world,” says a staffer, “and I truly believe that my contributions to the company have far bigger impact than just selling software.”

Salesforce also embraces vets with its Vetforce program for military service members, veterans and their spouses, offering new skills training, career coaching and mentoring.