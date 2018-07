See the 2018 List of PEOPLE's 50 Companies That Care

Coming in at number one for the second year in a row is an information technology company Salesforce. Salesforce primarily sells customer relationship management tools through social and mobile cloud technologies.

The company donates 1 percent of its product, equity and its employees’ time to philanthropic causes — making for seven days of paid time off for each employee, every year, to give back to the causes that are meaningful to them.

In March 2017, the company reported 15,000 volunteer hours globally.

In the photo, diverse employees from Salesforce pose together.