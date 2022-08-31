PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First

01 of 100 1. Target Corporation Target. Jenn Ackerman + Tim Gruber "Our success is all about the fact we're winning together, as one team," says Target CEO Brian Cornell. To foster that culture of unity, the general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., has put its money where its mouth is, investing up to $300 million more in pay and benefits in 2022 — including a new starting salary range of $15 to $24 and enhanced healthcare access for hourly workers. The corporation has also increased promotions for people of color by 62%, increased promotions of women to senior leadership positions by 16% and reduced turnover among people of color by more than 33%. "Target appreciates diversity and see the skills I have to offer," says one employee. "They treat me the way I want to be treated. There's no other company with as much to offer. I'm home." In the photo: Target team members outside of the Richfield, Minn., store on Aug 19.

02 of 100 2. Veterans United Home Loans Courtesy Veterans United Home Loans Based in Columbia, Mo., Veterans United is the nation's largest dedicated VA lender, specializing in making homeownership a reality for veterans and service members by helping them obtain loans backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. And VUHL's commitment to service members goes well beyond their full-service mortgage lending. As part of their #ThanksToVeterans social media campaign, the company awarded 11 homes on Veterans Day 2021 to 11 former military men and women. "I'm looking forward to the memories this house will bring. My children having their friends over on the weekends and me cooking for everybody," said Regina, a Navy veteran and mother of three whose mortgage was paid in full by VUHL. "I'm still floating. Did this really happen?" In the photo: A team member celebrates 10 years with VU with a custom portrait and Lollapalooza-themed event.

03 of 100 3. PulteGroup., Inc. Courtesy One of America's largest homebuilders with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country, the Atlanta-based company made a decision in the wake of George Floyd's death to redouble its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts—both internally and within the community. To that end, PulteGroup has promised to make 1 percent of the homes they build annually truly affordable housing (i.e., a home that is affordable at 60-80% of the median income in that market). And they're also developing programs to offer subsidies, lower-rate mortgages and down payment assistance to help create opportunities for marginalized groups. "I want our team to create positive change inside our company and in the world," explains CEO Ryan Marshall. "It's probably a drop of water in a really big ocean, but it's a drop we're going to try to put in our system every year." In the photo: Team Members break ground on a new home for a veteran on April 13 in Phoenix.

04 of 100 4. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Courtesy Wegmans This popular family-owned supermarket chain, with more than 100 locations in the eastern United States, takes its responsibility to community-building seriously. Each time a new store opens, Wegmans awards $750 scholarship grants to the community's graduating seniors. Since 1987, the company's Work Scholarship Program has helped more than 4,300 students graduate high school through workplace mentorship and academic support. In March 2021, that commitment to community led Wegmans to host COVID vaccination clinics specifically for grocery retail industry employees. Nearly 12,500 essential grocery workers were fully vaccinated with the assistance of 520 Wegmans employees, who were paid for volunteering. "As a company, we proved we could implement change quickly," says Jim Bure, a Wegmans store manager. "Our customers, business partners and our entire community witnessed this during a time of national crisis, and I believe they see us as not just a partner, but a true community leader." In the photo: A Wegmans employee in Fredericksburg, Va., participates in the company's Don't Wait Vaccinate campaign.

05 of 100 Rocket Companies Courtesy Since its inception in 1985, the financial technology specialist Rocket Companies has called Detroit home — and the well-being of the Motor City drives corporate decision-making on a daily basis. As one of the founding members of Connect 313 — a citywide data-driven digital inclusion strategy — Rocket is helping to give all Detroiters to have access to internet connections, devices and digital resources. And together with other local companies and organizations, Rocket provided 51,000 Detroit students a computer tablet with high-speed connectivity in response to new challenges posed by the pandemic and remote learning. "As someone who recently moved to Michigan, I can honestly say that working at Rocket Companies is what made Michigan feel like home for me," says one employee. "I can't think of another company that has completely turned a city around like Rocket Companies has." In the photo: Detroit residents receive laptops through the Connect 313 program, cofounded by Rocket.

06 of 100 6. Camden Property Trust Courtesy Camden The multi-family real estate investment trust headquartered in Houston currently owns and operates 170 properties in 15 U.S. markets. When the pandemic exacerbated financial hardships for many families, Camden implemented a series of programs to offer assistance and eviction protection. Through one, the Electronic Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), Camden employees assisted with applications and processing, resulting in more than $5.5 million in ERAP funds for the company's residents. Another, the Hunter Warfield Resident Advocacy Program helped establish payment plans and deferments so renters could avoid damaging their credit. Said one Houston resident who received a Camden Resident Relief Fund grant: "It's times like these it becomes clear which companies have their culture and values in the right place." In the photo: Camden team members pack care boxes for overseas troops last fall.

07 of 100 Philip Wartena For 40 years, the South San Francisco-based pharmaceutical company has pursued groundbreaking science to develop life-saving medicines, from cancer to multiple sclerosis. But Genentech isn't just working to make clinical trials more inclusive—they're helping the biopharma industry build the infrastructure it needs to serve all patients. Through the Advancing Inclusive Research (AIR) Site Alliance, launched last year, Genentech is conducting multiple cancer studies over the next few years in underrepresented communities — a crucial step in increasing health equity at a time when only 5% to 15% of U.S. patients participating in clinical trials are non-Caucasian. "We must engage differently with disenfranchised patient communities if we want to ensure the most representative and effective clinical research and achieve optimal treatment outcomes for all," says Quita Highsmith, chief diversity officer at Genentech. In the photo: Volunteers paint a picnic bench at Alta Loma Middle School in South San Francisco as part of Genentech Gives Back in June.

08 of 100 8. Scripps Health Courtesy Scripps Scripps, a private, nonprofit integrated health system based in San Diego, Calif., is ranked among the top 15 health systems in the nation, and that success is attributable to the empathy that drives everything they do. Scripps is committed to caring for some of the most underserved communities in San Diego County via charity care, free health screenings, and wellness programs. In 2020, their community benefit contributions totaled $432 million, including $394 million in uncompensated care and $18 million in charity care. "Every organization or company looks like their executive leaders and their priorities," says one employee. "Our CEO Chris Van Gorder is intentional and has worked hard to set the tone. He constantly shows that he cares about the 'worker bees,' whom he calls the 'front line leaders.'" In the photo: Scripps team members celebrate Pride in June.

09 of 100 9. Salesforce Salesforce. Courtesy Salesforce Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff predicts this is the decade of the "ecopreneur revolution" — the rise of entrepreneurs who make decisions based not only on the bottom line, but on the wellbeing of the environment and future of the planet. It's a vision he's proud to help make a reality. As a founding sponsor of UpLink, a platform that connects sustainably minded entrepreneurs to investors and partners, Salesforce has empowered more than 50,000 innovators as they develop the next generation of climate solutions. Additionally, through 1t.org, an environmental initiative Salesforce helped launch, the company has assisted in the planting of more than 43 million trees in the past two years — with a goal of 1 trillion by the end of the decade. "Every company here must be net zero [greenhouse gas emissions] and fully renewable," Benioff announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in May. "We have no choice. We must create a net zero world." In the photo: Salesforce team members tend a garden at Common Roots Farm in Santa Cruz, Calif.

10 of 100 10. Bank of America Joel Plotkin One of the world's leading financial organizations, Bank of America continues to make progress in combating society's biggest challenges and delivering "responsible growth" for team members, communities and the environment. Recently, BoA expanded its original commitment — from $1 billion to $1.25 billion — over five years to support investments to address racial justice, advocacy and equality for people and communities of color. Building on work already underway, this included a $1 million commitment and related action in support of increased advocacy, dialogue and engagement with the Asian American community. "Diversity is celebrated at Bank of America," says one employee. "We have great leaders of all genders, races and orientations. I believe that at Bank of America you can trust that your teammates will do their job well and will always step in when someone needs help." In the photo: Bank of America team members volunteer in Trenton, N.J., in August.

11 of 100 11. Accenture Courtesy Accenture Accenture, a global professional services company based in New York City, takes a holistic approach to enhancing their employees' physical energy, mental focus and sense of purpose. They foster what they call a "truly human" environment and, to that end, have invested nearly $900 million annually in continuous learning and development programs. And as the first enterprise-wide partner of Thriving Mind, a self-directed learning experience that prioritizes mental health through pioneering brain research, Accenture observed an 8% to 11% increase in employees' ability to handle stress and improve their well-being. Nearly 9 out of 10 participants reported feeling significantly better able to handle challenges in the workplace. "What makes Accenture unique is how incredible the people they hire are and the opportunities the company provides," says an employee. "Everyone I have worked with has been smart and driven. I am constantly learning and being pushed to do the best work." In the photo: Accenture hosted a special Juneteenth celebration with clients, community leaders and Black-owned business entrepreneurs to build sustainable equity in the Twin Cities.

12 of 100 12. Hilton Courtesy Hilton As a leading hospitality brand, Hilton operates in 122 countries, and having a global perspective means prioritizing the well-being of the planet. Hilton's environmental sustainability efforts include the pledge to reduce their carbon intensity by 61% by 2030, as well as the commitment to reduce water use intensity by 50% by 2030. Hilton is setting new standards in properties like the new Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, which features an ultra-efficient grass roof and heating system, motion sensors on water taps and LED lighting to prevent energy waste. Another, the Hotel Marcel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in New Haven, Conn., is one of the first net-zero energy hotels in the U.S. In the photo: With the support of the Hilton Global Foundation, Aurora Foxes, a specialist hospitality training program for young adults with learning disabilities, launched the Flying Fox food truck on the Minehead Promenade in the U.K. in April.

13 of 100 13. Cisco Courtesy Cisco The San Jose-based I.T. leader has taken an active role in ending extreme poverty by 2030. As the technology partner of the international education and advocacy program Global Citizen, Cisco makes it possible for the organization to engage millions of people around the world — including Cisco's own employees, who have petitioned, emailed and taken to social media to push for policy changes. Cisco has also added innovative mental health resources for team members in coordination with Vida Health, which offers access to licensed therapists to address symptoms of anxiety and depression. "The amount of emphasis on the employee as a person is so fantastic," says one Cisco employee. "The focus on physical health, mental health, and time off to give back in the community — they're building an environment of full-spectrum inclusiveness." In the photo: Cisco team members volunteer at the Raleigh branch of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina earlier this year.

14 of 100 14. Capital One Financial Corporation Courtesy Capital One This diversified financial services company has made a massive commitment to helping advance socioeconomic mobility across the country through a comprehensive Impact Initiative. The effort focuses on three pillars — advocating for an inclusive society, building thriving communities and creating financial tools that enrich lives — and is fueled by an initial $200 million, 5-year commitment to catalyze economic growth in low- and moderate-income communities. Furthering these efforts, Capital One provided a $1.3 million grant to My Brother's Keeper, an initiative launched by the Obama Foundation, to help boys and young men of color gain better access to socioeconomic opportunity. "Not only are we growing the number of communities that we're supporting and making sure that they have the resources they need, but we're also trying to deepen the work that takes place there," says Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother's Keeper. "Capital One's support is allowing us to do both of those things at a time when this work is crucially important." In the photo: Capital One partnered with Delaware State University to bring the state's only HBCU back to Wilmington after nearly a decade of operating a satellite campus outside the city.

15 of 100 15. American Express Courtesy American Express American Express is a globally integrated payment company based in New York City, but at their core, the company understands the challenges of small businesses — and lends needed support to see them flourish, especially in uncertain times. AMEX recently launched a $1 million initiative to back 25 historic small restaurants across the country, with each establishment receiving $40,000 to use toward enhancing exteriors, building new outdoor seating areas, upgrading online services and more. Recognizing the contributions of community and economic contributions of independent businesses, they also held their largest ever global Shop Small campaign, committing more than $200 million to help jumpstart spending at small merchants, from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons. In the photo: Nicole Nicholas, owner of Aunts et Uncles in Brooklyn gears up for Small Business Saturday.

16 of 100 16. New American Funding Courtesy New American funding An independent mortgage lender headquartered in Tustin, Calif., New American Funding believes in fostering an exceptional work environment where differences are respected, teamwork is encouraged and hard work is rewarded. To assist those hoping to enter the housing industry, NAF cofounder Rick Arvielo recently launched Specialized Training Empowering People (STEP), a corporate training curriculum providing live weekly online classes that cover topics ranging from the fundamentals of mortgage banking to compliance education to the specifics of loan products. Cofounder Patty Arvielo spearheads an employee growth program called "If You Want to Grow, We Want to Know," which offers team members the opportunity to communicate directly about upward mobility within the company. "The drive NAF has for equal treatment and personal growth is one I have never experienced before in my career," says one employee. "It makes me proud to be part of the NAF family." In the photo: New American Funding employees from the Evans, Ga., branch support the Boys and Girls Club of America with a backpack drive on July 22.

17 of 100 17. NVIDIA Courtesy NVIDIA The team at NVIDIA, an A.I. and V.R. computing specialist based in Santa Clara, Calif., is encouraging the next generation of engineers, particularly in traditionally underrepresented communities, by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania to improve youth access to STEM and AI education. Core to the collaboration is the creation of an A.I. Pathways Toolkit that will be made available to the network of Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S., with the goal of implementing the program at 80 clubs by the middle of 2024. NVIDIA is also focused on diversity in the tech ecosystem. A recent GPU Technology Conference spotlighted hundreds of women speakers and a variety of session topics discussing diversity and inclusion in A.I. In one year, NVIDIA saw a 5x increase in female attendees, a 6x jump in Black attendees and a 5x boost in Hispanic and Latino attendees. Says one NVIDIA employee, "The ethics around caring for employees as people first and contributing back to the community are beyond any other company I've ever worked for." In the photo: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County participate in a program to offer AI and robotics education on the NVIDIA Jetson platform.

18 of 100 18. Bright Horizons Courtesy Bright Horizons Bright Horizons is a Newton, Mass.-based childcare and early education provider operating more than 1,000 centers across the United States and in three other countries and serving more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Last year, as COVID-19 vaccines became readily available nationwide, Bright Horizons realized that many were struggling to keep appointments without access to adequate childcare. In response, the company teamed up with the White House in June 2021 to offer free childcare to those parents seeking vaccinations, which aided the administration's critical goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4. Bright Horizons also partnered with employers collectively representing 10 million Americans to provide backup care. "How Bright Horizons cares for the community is very unique, especially during the pandemic," says an employee. It's a great place to call my work home!" In the photo: Bright Horizons team members participate in an MLK Day of Service in San Francisco.

19 of 100 19. Deloitte Courtesy Deloitte Last year, when a winter storm resulted in a major power crisis in Texas, executives at Deloitte —which offers industry-leading audit, tax, consulting and advisory services — snapped to action for the more than 6,000 employees affected. After sending out a "tell us what you need" survey, Deloitte team members worked tirelessly to supply their colleagues with water, batteries, baby formula, home repairs, cleaning supplies and even alternative housing. Victor Sanchez, a tax senior manager, stayed up all night placing orders for PVC pipe and plumbing supplies to be picked up in Colorado. Advisory partner Melinda Yee rented a truck, loaded it with supplies and drove more than 1,000 miles to Houston to help. And that assistance continued, even after the storms let up. "We are thankful the severe weather has passed, but we are also mindful that many of you are now surveying the damages left behind," wrote Dan Berner, office managing partner for North Texas. "Please continue to report critical needs…so that we can continue to try to help." In the photo: Deloitte team members distribute water to those impacted by the historic 2021 Texas storms.

20 of 100 20. Hyatt Corporation Courtesy Hyatt For the Hyatt Corporation, building a better business means helping to rebuild other businesses, specifically those run by people of color affected by the recent economic downturn. In 2021, Hyatt surpassed its pledge to spend $1 million through Black-owned suppliers, and currently the hotel chain is working with more than 350 minority-operated suppliers across North and South America, with the goal of increasing that base 10 percent by 2025. Hyatt has also partnered with the National Minority Business Supplier Development Council to assist minority-owned businesses with their certification process. Says one employee: "I love Hyatt's diversity, inclusion and empathy. There's nothing more rewarding than working with the community to make an impact." In the photo: Keita Dawson, owner of Ula Farms in Gray, Ga., with Hyatt Atlanta executive chef Thomas McKeown.

21 of 100 21. Northwell Health Courtesy Northwell Health As New York's largest healthcare provider and private employer, Northwell Health serves nearly 2 million people annually — and that care extends into the community to ensure healthy, vibrant futures for all. Partnering with community-based organizations, leaders and government officials, Northwell has taken the lead on addressing the public health crisis of gun violence. The company has created a Center for Gun Violence Prevention (CGVP) to collaboratively research and find solutions to gun violence using a public health approach — focusing on medical education, community outreach, employee engagement, clinical integration, research and policy, and advocacy. The Center was also awarded $1.4 million from the National Institutes for Health to study gun violence prevention and establish and implement a first-of-its-kind protocol to universally screen and intervene among those at risk of firearm injury. "It is time for us to use our collective voice…to combat the health crisis of gun violence in America," wrote President and CEO Michael Dowling in a letter to other healthcare CEOs. "We should not take 'no' for an answer." In the photo: Northwell Health employees show off well-being kits gifted to them last summer.

22 of 100 22. Protiviti Courtesy Protiviti Protiviti, a global consulting firm based in Menlo Park, Calif., found a meaningful way to honor Black History Month last year. The company's Black Employee Inclusion Network Group (BEING) partnered with the Smithsonian Transcription Center to transcribe documents from the Freedmen's Bureau Records, dated between 1865 and 1872. BEING kicked off a Transcribe-A-Thon with a call for volunteers. The project gave participants a unique view into the lives of newly emancipated individuals and the social conditions during the Reconstruction Era. The project will provide the public all-new access to historical images and records. As a primary source, family historians, genealogists, students and scholars around the world will now be able to view these searchable records online, helping to increase our understanding of the post-Civil War era and our knowledge of post-Emancipation family life. In the photo: Volunteers at a Protiviti I on Hunger event in Houston help Kids Meals Inc. prepare and pack lunches in July.

23 of 100 23. Synchrony Courtesy Synchrony Last summer, the Stamford, Conn.-based financial services company changed the name of its Synchrony Parents program to Synchrony Caregivers to acknowledge the fact that every person is a caregiver in his own unique way, whether the care is for a child, an aging parent, a pet or something else. The revamped Synchrony Caregivers offered a program called Synchrony Summer, with the theme "Build your Own Adventure, Inclusive of All." The program offers a variety of resources, including an on-demand video library, adventure guides to plan a day, global live events co-hosted by different Synchrony hubs, Wellness Wednesday sessions led by subject matter experts curated for caregivers, and fun swag for all caregivers and their families to step away from the screen and work on an activity together. "Synchrony is a company that truly cares about their employees, and it shows in the strong retention of employees at the company," says an employee. In the photo: Synchrony employee volunteers filled 10,000 backpacks with school supplies for underserved students from Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland.

24 of 100 24. Panda Restaurant Group Inc. Courtesy Panda Throughout the pandemic, Panda Restaurant Group Inc. — the family-owned parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San — went the extra mile to support its employees and community. In the wake of anti-Asian discrimination and xenophobia, Panda's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council rolled out company-wide "Understanding Bias" training to reinforce its culture of respect. The Panda Cares Foundation has also given more than $12 million to Covid-19 relief efforts and served more than 60,000 meals to frontline workers and victims of other recent natural disasters. To further fight food insecurity Panda Cares, with a matching donation from Panda Express cofounders and co-CEOs Andrew and Dr. Peggy Cherng, donated $2.25 million to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and the Boys & Girls Club of America. "We are here for our community," explained Dr. Cherng, "and we are stronger when we stand together." In the photo: Panda Express associates celebrate Panda Cares Day with the Boys & Girls Club of Ramona Gardens in Los Angeles.

25 of 100 25. Elevance Health Courtesy Elevance Elevance Health — formerly known as Anthem, Inc. — is an Indianapolis-based independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, offering members in fourteen states a broad portfolio of healthcare plans. The company prioritizes equity and fairness for all, as evidenced by a recent third-party-conducted gender and race pay-equity analysis. The study found that pay for females and people of color is within one percent of that awarded to male and white counterparts. Additionally, Elevance offers diverse and inclusive internships, including a 10-to-12-week internship that employs graduate and undergraduate students with disabilities to bolster their work experience, career development opportunities and personal growth. "Elevance is truly an equal opportunity employer," says one team member. "I have physical challenges and the HR department worked with me and helped me to be able to continue working from home. I'm proud to work for Elevance." In the photo: Volunteers at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C., sort food donations in August.

26 of 100 26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Courtesy The Cheesecake Factory Founded in 1978 as a single restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is now a leader in experiential dining, with four brands operating restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. Support for those communities is a vital piece of the Cheesecake Factory's DNA. In response to food insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic, the Cheesecake Factory Incorporated's Nourish Program, which gives excess food from restaurants to local nonprofits, donated more than 620,000 pounds of food in 2020 and more than 662,000 in 2021. On average, recipients were located within seven miles of restaurants. And since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has given $5.9 million to Feeding America through their featured cheesecake sales. "From the moment I began my career with The Cheesecake Factory, I've felt at home," says a team member. "They go above and beyond to make sure [people] are taken care of." In the photo: Cheesecake Factory employees participate in the Nourish Program in July.

27 of 100 27. USAA Courtesy USAA Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military. This year, as USAA celebrates its 100th anniversary, the company continues to look for innovative ways to honor its team members and servicemembers. Through their Hire Heroes program, the company will extend employment to at least 500 veterans and military spouses, and annual funding will also provide career services to an additional 9,000 veterans and military spouses. USAA also committed $50M to advance diversity, equity & inclusion among minority communities and individuals (including military), with the goal of closing the wealth-building gap and empowering diverse individuals with more opportunities to reach their potential. Says a representative for USAA: "Our mission is a real purpose that everyone can believe in and align to, and it should guide our decision-making along the way. The employees at USAA are wonderful people, the type of people that can believe in our mission, and those employees make for the best teammates in the universe—they easily become like a second family." In the photo: USAA employees Mandi Mendoza and Kathy Babb volunteer at the San Antonio Food Bank on May 6.

28 of 100 28. Publix Super Markets Courtesy Publix "We're not in the grocery business; we're in the people business." For Publix, the chain with more than 1,200 locations across seven states, it's more than a catchy motto — it's an opportunity to uplift and inspire day in and day out. There's no better example than Publix's efforts to ease the effects of the pandemic on food insecure communities. At the end of 2020, Publix had purchased and delivered to Feeding America food banks over half a million gallons of milk and 18 million pounds of produce. The company continued their efforts in 2021, supporting six of Florida's largest food banks with donations of canned and boxed foods, providing nearly 1.3 million pounds. "As a food retailer, feeding families is our greatest opportunity to give back, and we are grateful to be able to do so while supporting produce and dairy farmers," said CEO Todd Jones. "During such challenging times, we are even more committed to supporting those in need and doing good, together." In the photo: Publix CEO Todd Jones and associates add gravel to a nature trail at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, Fla., to help make it wheelchair accessible.

29 of 100 29. Atlassian Inc. Courtesy Atlassian San Francisco-based Atlassian Inc., a leading provider of collaboration, development and issue tracking software for teams, aspires to make a one percent impact via the Atlassian Foundation — that is, one percent of annual profits, one percent of employee time and one percent of company equity. To date, more than $40 million has been donated to nonprofits around the world, more than 149,000 hours have gone to community volunteerism and more than 128,000 free or deeply discounted software licenses have been issued to nonprofits. And to ensure that team members remain healthy and engaged, Atlassian has expanded its well-being benefits to accommodate mindfulness sessions, personal counseling, resilience workshops and subscriptions to mediation apps. "The workplace experience team is amazing," says a team member. "They do so much to ensure we are happy and healthy at work. The Foundation is also stellar and a wonderful way to get involved in helping the local community." In the photo: Atlassian employees volunteer at a wombat sanctuary set up through the Atlassian Foundation.

30 of 100 30. BayCare Health Systems Courtesy BayCare Health BayCare, a leading not-for-profit healthcare system operating in West Central Florida, has taken a leadership approach to addressing mental health and substance abuse issues in their home state, which has higher-than-the-national-average suicide rates. BayCare pulled together a stakeholder group of competing local health care providers, law enforcement, schools, insurance providers and other community partners to study the issue. As a result, a new not-for-profit organization called Tampa Bay Thrives launched to connect patients to available resources, provide support for patients in crisis and educate and reduce the stigma of mental health issues. BayCare also committed to match donations dollar-for-dollar to support the $7.5-10 million needed to cover operating costs for the first five years. "BayCare recognizes the need for community involvement," says an employee. "It feels great to work for a company that encourages giving back." In the photo: Team members celebrate BayCare Week during National Hospital Week 2021.

31 of 100 31. Texas Health Resources Inc. Courtesy Texas Health "We believe that a person's ZIP code has a greater impact on their health than their genetic code," says Catherine Oliveros, VP of Community Health Improvement at Texas Health Resources, one of the largest faith-based nonprofit health systems in the U.S. "We're reaching into our communities to make a real difference in the well-being of our neighbors." Texas Health recently awarded a $300,000 grant to the Independent School District of Sanger, Tx., a city in which 39 percent of children live in poverty and food insecurity is a prevailing issue. The district is now partnering with local organizations to provide counseling, training and a grocery store within a located high school where students can "buy" food and essentials with points they earn by modeling positive behaviors. Its success inspired a $30,000 donation from Texas Health, in collaboration with Albertsons, to help DeLay Middle School in Lewisville, Texas, replicate the program. In the photo: Texas Health Resources Mobile Health Unit conducts health screenings and mammograms and administers vaccines to underserved areas of North Texas.

32 of 100 32. Bell Bank Courtesy Bell Bank One recent community outreach initiative of Bell Bank — a Fargo, N.D.-based family- and employee-owned financial institution — is the Starfish loan program. Inspired by the parable of the child who came upon a beach full of starfish and threw one back into the ocean, concluding he "made a difference to that one," the name reflects the company's desire to aid others that some have given up on. The program is a multi-million-dollar, multi-year commitment by Bell to provide senior debt to small businesses that historically have lacked access to traditional banking services. Focusing on businesses owned or operated by people of color, the program uses streamlined underwriting and approval processes, and unique and non-traditional lending criteria, to deliver market-standard loan terms, as well as business support and financial education. As Bell Bank says, the Starfish loan program is a mutual investment in long-term success. In the photo: Bell Bank friends and family in Arizona joined a 6-mile round-trip Climb to Conquer Cancer in 2022.

33 of 100 33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Courtesy Hewlett With a purpose to advance the way people live and work, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company delivers business I.T. solutions so customers can thrive in the digital world. And that commitment to supplying the right tools for every circumstance extends to HPE team members, as well. HPE's wellness program provides an extensive range of support resources for emotional and physical health, financial challenges, relationships, parenting, substance use or addiction and sleep problems. Some of the latest offerings include StartOrganic, a free webinar series that teaches home gardening, Wellbeats, an application providing at-home fitness videos and programs, and For Real Life, a seasonal campaign focusing on supporting mental health. Says one employee: "The HPE wellness offerings make me realize that I belong to a unique global company that shares my values—values related to happiness, health, caring about others, family, sports, meditation and nature." In the photo: Hewlett Packard team members at the grand opening of their new headquarters in Houston on April 4.

34 of 100 34. Comcast NBCUniversal Courtesy Comcast In March 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal — a global media and technology company — announced a commitment to invest $1 billion over the next decade to reach 50 million low-income Americans with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the digital world. The program will fund laptop and computer donation efforts, grants for nonprofits, and continued investment in the company's Internet Essentials program, which offers low-cost high-speed internet to qualifying low-income families. One popular Comcast initiative, Lift Zones, provides free WiFi connectivity in safe community spaces for students, adults, seniors and veterans. Another, Comcast RISE, offers grants, marketing services and technology upgrades to small businesses owned by people of color who were hit hard by the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. "This commitment to give back is emphasized and echoed all the way from the bottom to the top of the organization," says an employee. "It makes me truly proud to call myself a Comcaster." In the photo: Comcast NBCUniversal launched the "Jurassic World Rule Your Future STEAM Initiative at Universal Studios Hollywood in June.

35 of 100 35. Pinnacle Financial Partners Courtesy Pinnacle When it became clear the pandemic was going to keep associates from receiving any incentive for 2020 performance, leadership at Pinnacle Financial Partners, a bank based in Nashville, lobbied the board for a revision in the metrics calculating incentives. The firm's 2,600 associates ultimately received $30.7 million in incentive pay for one of the most challenging years of their careers. In 2021, Pinnacle's leadership and board went a step further, announcing the Super BHAG — the Super Big Hairy Audacious Goal — that allows associates to recoup the lost percentage of incentive pay from the previous year by meeting certain targets. "The circumstances of 2020 were beyond our associates' control, and it just would not have been fair to hold them to the original metrics to receive any incentive," says Pinnacle CEO Terry Turner. "Fairness is a Pinnacle value, and this was simply the right thing to do." In the photo: Pinnacle team members compete in a 5k race in Greensboro, N.C.

36 of 100 36. World Wide Technology Courtesy Worldwide Technology To make a positive impact on the world and the communities in which they serve, World Wide Technology an I.T. service management company headquartered in Maryland Heights, Mo. — has reached out to under-resourced communities. Recently, WWT partnered with the Auromira Service Society in India, an organization that runs a free school for underprivileged children in Odisha. WWT funded improvements to Auromira's girls' hostel building, which was established to educate local children at no cost and help academically capable children reach their full potential. They also took educational and living essentials into account by providing students with study tables, cupboards, chairs and beds. Through their efforts, WWT helped develop and strengthen the foundation of education for more than 200 underprivileged children. "We believe that making a positive social and business impact on the world requires a combination of corporate social responsibility and embracing diversity in people and ideas," says Ann Marr, EVP of Global Human Resources. " [WWT] strives to serve the community, our business and our employees." In the photo: World Wide Technology gave a $10,000 gift to St. Louis's Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, the first place winner of their STEM Student Forum and Hackathon.

37 of 100 37. Edward Jones Courtesy Edward Jones Six years ago, St. Louis-based financial services specialists Edward Jones became the first national presenting sponsor of the Alzheimer's Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, which takes place in more than 600 communities each year. Since then, more than 75,000 participants have walked under the Edward Jones banner to help raise more than $25 million in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease. Last July the company announced the renewal of their five-year strategic alliance, for a total commitment of $50 million dollars over 10 years, making the firm the largest corporate contributor to the Alzheimer's Association. "The corporate culture is one of service, both to our clients and our community," says an Edward Jones team member. "I am proud to work for a company that promotes honesty and integrity, and concern about our clients' current and future well-being. I am very proud of the culture of giving back." In the photo: Edward Jones employees at an Alzheimer's Walk in Virginia in October 2021.

38 of 100 38. Bitwise Industries Courtesy Bitwise In response to the pandemic, Bitwise Industries, a Fresno, Calif.-based I.T. company, went above and beyond to ensure team member health and safety. Leadership moved every employee to 60 percent time while still paying full-time compensation, allowing people to prioritize mental health and tend to their families. "[Bitwise] truly put the well-being of employees above all else and created a safe environment," recalls an employee. Bitwise also created a program, Take Care, that helped deliver more than 200,000 meals to thousands of families across California's Central Valley. The Take Care initiative soon expanded into a larger project called OnwardCA, a one-stop website connecting people to the financial resources needed to survive the pandemic. In its first week, OnwardCA connected over 200,000 Californians to resources, emergency services and employment opportunities. OnwardCA has since expanded to thirteen more states, which covers one-third of the entire country. To date, the Onward initiative has served over half a million people across the nation. In the photo: A team member packs donations for the Central California Food Bank as part of Bitwise's Take Care initiative.

39 of 100 39. Zillow Group Courtesy Zillow Zillow, the Seattle-based real estate giant, believes that 2021 provided a litmus test for companies, like themselves, which claim to create more inclusive, personalized and efficient ways of working so all team members can grow and thrive. As businesses reopened, Zillow moved quickly and transparently to create the future of work for their 6,000+ employees. The company was one of the first in the country to commit publicly and permanently to a flexible work option, including permanent remote status for thousands. And recognizing that flexibility is good for business, Zilllow continues to assess the degree to which burnout and disconnect affect happiness and productivity. A survey of the entire employee population is being used to inform the future of work at Zillow, including new employee benefits and resources. The company's ultimate goal is to change the shape of work itself, allowing employees to wrap work around their lives, rather than vice versa. In the photo: ​​Zillow software engineer Nina Carino packs a KYND Kit for Project Helping in July.

40 of 100 40. Adobe Courtesy Adobe For 40 years, the San Jose-based computer software company Adobe has developed a unique work culture in which diversity is celebrated and professional growth is encouraged. By committing to digital and creative literacy, specifically in underrepresented communities and among nontraditional candidates, Adobe continues to give opportunities to individuals who might not otherwise find them. One such program is the Adobe Digital Academy, a modern apprenticeship program that helps participants gain new digital skills to pursue and succeed in technical fields. Through the Academy program, Adobe sponsors scholarships for career switchers from nontraditional backgrounds to attend an immersive, three-month software engineering, data science or UX/UI education course with our partner General Assembly. "Adobe has a truly unique work culture where employees are celebrated for being themselves, encouraged to continue their professional and personal development and recognized for their impact," says a staffer. "[The company] not only inspires me to grow my career here, but it provides the resources to do so." In the photo: Members of Adobe's legal team decorate tote bags at headquarters in San Jose for residents and clients of the Asian Women's Shelter in April.

41 of 100 41. HubSpot Courtesy Hubspot HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) based in Cambridge, Mass., has taken a unique and effective approach to combatting employee burnout. When presented with team member feedback that "unlimited vacation is great, but not spending your whole day back from vacation going through Slack messages and emails is even better," HubSpot introduced a Global Week of Rest. The annual perk, held during the week of July 4 each year, allows staffers company-wide to unplug and relax (and not come back to an overstuffed inbox). HubSpot also continues to observe a No Internal Meetings Fridays policy to keep calendars from becoming overwhelming. "I've never worked at a company with such a healthy culture," says one team member. "I've been especially impressed with their strategic transparency even up to the executive level and focus on work-life balance." In the photo: Team members celebrate Pride 2022 at Hubspot's Cambridge office.

42 of 100 42. Roth Staffing Companies L.P. Courtesy Roth Staffing Specializing in accounting, finance, administrative, legal, tech and workforce solutions, Roth Staffing knows a thing or two about productive and motivated employees — and they make it a priority to keep their own supported and ready to support their communities. Through the Coworker Innovation Forum, an employee idea submission system, Roth Staffing launched its Doing Good Things Grant, through which employees submit proposals for community projects. Selected projects are awarded $1,000 to assist in the completion of the project. The company also offers two paid days per year to volunteer locally. "I have worked for other staffing firms and none compare to this," says an employee. "Caring, compassionate, honest, talented, hard-working, great people work here, and it is a joy to be a part of it all." In the photo: Roth Staffing in Atlanta works with Make-A-Wish America to give a puppy to a young girl battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2021.

43 of 100 43. Nationwide Courtesy Nationwide At the core of Nationwide's philanthropy, volunteerism and associate giving is strategic partnerships with four high-impact organizations: The Red Cross, Nationwide Children's Hospital, United Way and Feeding America. The Columbus, Ohio-based insurance and financial services company's combined contributions to these organizations is more than $21.6 million annually. In addition, Nationwide has made significant contributions through pandemic relief grants for those impacted by COVID-19 ($5 million) and the Walter Payton Man of the Year sponsorship ($1.5 million). Through the Denial Ohio campaign, the company continues to make an impact on the lives of people fighting opioid addiction. "There is emphasis on our values — honesty, integrity, accountability, fairness — that promotes a strong culture," says a team member. "In a challenging macro-environment that seems to be focused on how to divide, it is good to be part of something that values unity and opportunity." In the photo: Nationwide associates volunteer at Mid-Ohio Food Bank in May.

44 of 100 44. Progressive Insurance Courtesy Progressive Insurance One of the largest insurance providers in the nation, Progressive lives up to its forward-thinking name when it comes to employee well-being, especially in the wake of the pandemic. The company allowed employees to donate their vacation days to coworkers in need and provided additional paid time off for those who needed to care for themselves and their families. And the establishment of The Progressive Employee Relief Fund made possible grants up to $2,500 to employees experiencing unforeseen personal hardship. Additionally, the company began offering virtual resources on, among other topics, understanding the impact of social isolation and loneliness, understanding children's mental health and helping kids cope with social isolation. "[Progressive] truly cares about its employees," says a team member. "We are made to feel important and that inspires us to give 110 percent." In the photo: A Progressive employee volunteers with Humble Design, a nonprofit that furnishes the homes of families emerging from homelessness.

45 of 100 45. RSM US LLP Courtesy RSM Chicago-based RSM — the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services — launched the Pursue Your Passions program in 2016 to provide the opportunity for team members to do just that. Annually, the company awards nine employees $10,000 each and nine paid days off to chase a dream. One 2021 winner, Monica Kveton, a PCS ultra-high net worth manager from San Antonio, chose to expand her knowledge of bees and purchase larger honey extraction equipment so she can share honey with her community from the bountiful harvests to come. Another, Bill George, a unified communications engineer senior from Minneapolis, participated in a weeklong, live-aboard sailing course with his two sons to help them understand they're stronger and more capable than they think, and to reawaken his own sense of adventure. In the photo: Monica Kveton, an RSM Pursue Your Passions winner, uses her additional days off to pursue her beekeeping hobby.

46 of 100 46. Cox Enterprises Inc. Courtesy Cox Enterprises Cox Enterprises is an Atlanta-based communications company that strives to make meaningful moments of connection through broadband applications and devices. And that commitment to connection drives Cox's philanthropic community efforts as well. Cox recently established a $1 million fund and disbursed it to the Equal Justice Initiative, United Negro College Fund, National Urban League, National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Action. They also committed to supporting the Ad Council's Racial Equality campaign with $1 million in donated advertising time on Cox Communications' network to help spread the message of racial justice through the Ad Council's "Love Has No Labels" campaign. "This is a place where friendships blossom, where we lift each other up," says a Cox representative. "Where we make a little music along the way. By creating a culture where everyone can bring their full selves to work, we empower employees to lead with kindness and feel fulfilled." In the photo: Cox interns teamed up to clean up 500 pounds of litter in Atlanta, successfully diverting nearly 25 percent of it from the landfill.

47 of 100 47. Lattice Courtesy Lattice Headquartered in San Francisco, Lattice is a people management platform serving over 3,550 customers, including Slack, Cruise and Reddit. Because Lattice believes that careers are a journey with many twists and turns, the company recently rolled out a sabbatical program in which team members with four years of employment become eligible for a month of paid time off to reassess and re-engage. Lattice also rolled out six annual company-wide "Recharge Days" and provides weekly grocery and meal reimbursements up to $245 per week. "Our team members genuinely care about each other and root for each other to succeed," says a staffer. "We have transparent management. Hard work and success is recognized. This is easily the best place I've ever worked." In the photo: Lattice employees volunteer at Project Open Hand, a nonprofit that provides medically tailored meals to the elderly and homebound, in June.

48 of 100 48. Baird Courtesy Baird Founded in 1919, Baird is an international financial services firm based in Milwaukee. In honor of Paul Purcell, the company's former chairman, president and CEO, who died in February 2020, the company recently launched an initiative he would most certainly approve of. The Paul Purcell "Kids Win!" Annual Baird Education Grant speaks directly to Purcell's primary criterion when evaluating charitable causes: Do the kids win? The firm-wide effort raised more than $8.8 million for seven outstanding nonprofits across the country, specializing in tutoring, workforce training and more. With continued enthusiasm and fundraising, the grants will only grow in the future. "Through small acts of kindness, we brighten someone else's world," says Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird's chief investment officer. In the photo: Baird president, chairman and CEO Steve Booth reads to children during Baird Gives Back Week.

49 of 100 49. David Weekley Homes Courtesy David Weekley Leadership at David Weekley Homes, the largest privately-held, single-family home builder in America, operating in 20 markets, realized that, during the pandemic, an often-overlooked area of employee stress is frayed nerves at home. To help keep team members' marriages healthy and happy, David Weekley partnered with Marketplace Chaplains and Alpha Ministry to offer a seven-week marriage seminar, The Marriage Course, via Zoom. Couples who had been together from one to 30 years attended and praised the course for offering a safe space for them to reconnect and bond. Additionally, the company offers free "home dedications" for buyers who want to have their new home prayed over and blessed. In 2020, David Weekley Homes arranged 48 such dedications. In the photo: The David Weekley team in Jacksonville built 40 bunk beds and held a linen drive benefiting Sleep in Heavenly Peace in June.

50 of 100 50. HP Inc. Courtesy HP INC HP Inc., the Palo Alto-based global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, lives the words of founders Bill Hewlett and David Packard: "The greatest competitive advantage comes from doing the right thing at the worst time." In the face of an ongoing climate crisis, HP employees were invited in 2021 to include Sustainable Impact in their annual performance goal. This move emboldened every employee worldwide to have a personal stake in the success of HP's sustainable impact strategy, regardless of their role or title. Together, HP has achieved reductions in the company's global carbon footprint (4 percent) and product use GHG emissions intensity (33 percent), increased recycled plastic across the portfolio (to 11 percent) and decreased single-use plastic packaging (19 percent). "HP's commitment to sustainability is an exceptionally exciting topic that I'm proud to tell my friends and family about," remarks one employee. In the photo: HP's Houston Women's Impact Group plants trees and cleans up a local botanical garden as part of 40 Days of Doing Good.

51 of 100 51. Know Be4 Courtesy Knowbe4 KnowBe4, a global internet security company based in Clearwater, Fla., values the natural beauty of this seaside area with policies that reflect that. Hiring its first Director of Sustainability and creating an employee-based EarthBe4 environmental group this year, staffers are leading community cleanups, maintaining a community garden and urban farm, and composting company waste. Support for its diverse workforce is also a priority with the expansion of groups for women, parents, veterans and active military, LGBTQIA+ and Black employees, providing a voice for staffers as well as mentorship and educational opportunities. In addition, the company has added adoption assistance, fertility assistance and breast milk shipping to its employee benefits package. "You're not just a number here," says a staffer. "As we continue to grow it's becoming more and more obvious that this company is making sure each employee has a voice." In the photo: KnowBe4's Fun & Shenanigans team joined up with Empath Partners in Care to donate toys to children in need.

52 of 100 52. SAP America Courtesy SAP America SAP America is a software company with over 18,000 employees that develops enterprise resource planning software for small and large businesses. In June, the Newtown Square, Pa.-based company announced its "Pledge to Flex," a permanent hybrid work model to help boost employee work satisfaction. The company, committed to social justice, launched a new mentoring program in 2021 to help promote economic equity for Black-owned businesses in Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta, with 48 employees volunteering. And the SAP4KIDS program assists families with securing meals when the need arises, with more than 250 employees working on a website containing information on more than 32,000 food-resource sites. "This was one of the most rewarding projects I've worked on in my time with SAP. And I've been here 20 years," says an employee. In the photo: SAP employees found creative ways to enjoy their virtual work environment.

53 of 100 53. Ryan, Inc. Courtesy RYAN Ryan, the Dallas-based global corporate tax advisory firm, values giving back, and pays its staffers 16 hours a year to volunteer in the community. The company-wide RyanSHARES Day encourages employees worldwide to volunteer on a certain day each year to help feed the homeless and work in local food banks. Meanwhile, its Ryan Foundation matches 100 percent of employee donations raised through designated fundraising days and payroll deductions. In addition, Ryan cares for team members who face difficult times. After an unusual freeze in Texas last year, which broke pipes and flooded homes, an employees assistance fund helped staffers cover the expenses needed to fix their homes. "When people experience tragic events or hard times," says an employee, "Ryan is there for them." In the photo: Ryan staffers volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

54 of 100 54. First American Financial Corporation Courtesy First American Financial With a workforce that is 70 percent female, First American, the Santa Ana, Calif.-based title insurance company, makes women's health advocacy a priority. In support of breast cancer research and education, for example, the company's virtual relay of 50 teams with over 750 participants raised over $80,000 for the American Cancer Society. Its spirit of volunteerism also supports Feeding America, with its second annual coast-to-coast virtual relay race, involving more than 260 employees who raised $24,050 for the nonprofit while another company-wide event raised over $10,000 for the American Heart Association And, they care for their own. "First American not only advances from within but every employee is given the tools and encouragement to strive for their dreams," says a staffer. "We are all made to feel like a part of the family. I have seen our team members, of all ranks, rally to the support of others — through hurricanes, floods, personal injuries, and grievous losses of loved ones. Many of us have never felt the warmth of a community so rich." In the photo: First American team members volunteer at a local Habitat for Humanity build in honor of National Volunteer Month.

55 of 100 55. Tanium Courtesy Tanium The global cybersecurity company Tanium, headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., encourages and supports employee giving in a number of ways. During Tanium's Global Month of Giving, staffers — who have five paid days to volunteer — have served as one-on-one career coaches for military members and foster children, and even transcribed historical documents by female astronomers for the Smithsonian. Tanium's giving also includes donating two percent of its profit back to communities, with a focus on creating equitable access to STEM education in underserved areas. "This is a mission that I'm very excited about," says Tanium Chief Executive Orion Hindawi. "I know we can make a big difference in our communities by doing things that matter." In the photo: Tanium employees joined the Salvation Army of Austin to give holiday gifts to children.

56 of 100 56. Marriott International Courtesy Mariott Marriott — which operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts across the globe — is dedicated to building a diverse workforce. In honor of its late CEO, who died last year, the company's J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation is providing a $20 million endowment to create a hospitality leadership training center at Howard University, a historically Black college. Additionally, Marriott has pledged $1 million to support programming and career development at the center. The company's long-standing commitment to its employees' mental health includes round-the-clock access to counselors, and a partnership with an online platform that teaches stress management techniques. "This company truly is an extended family business," says an employee. "The Marriott family takes great pride in the way its people are treated. I'm so thankful to work here." In the photo: Marriott team members volunteer for an environmental cleanup project during Associate Appreciation Week in May.

57 of 100 57. Alston & Bird LLP Courtesy Alston & Bird This past year, Atlanta-based Alston & Bird, an international law firm which prides itself for donating thousands of hours of pro bono legal work annually, took special care of an employee whose husband died suddenly. Not only did the firm make sure this mom of a special needs child had sufficient time off, it provided help with personal errand running, and fellow team members created an employee GoFundMe to help with childcare. "This firm understands that its people are its greatest asset," says a staffer. "There is a culture of cooperation, sincere mutual respect and recognition of work well done." The firm, also committed to fighting climate change, co-founded the Law Firm Sustainability Network, and has been buying half of the company's electricity from windfarms while housing its offices across the country in LEED-certified buildings. In the photo: Alston & Bird associates pose with a pro bono client in Dec. 2021.

58 of 100 58. Blue Shield of California Courtesy Blue Shield of California As a large nonprofit healthcare insurer, Oakland-based Blue Shield of California invests in the mental health and well-being of its employees. The company created 4-day weekends, an extra "health day" off, and Fridays off in the summers to allow more time to recharge away from work stressors. To enhance work/life happiness, meetings are prohibited before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m., during the lunch hour or after 12 pm on Fridays. "I'm so grateful to be part of a company that leads with humanity and care for the well-being and health and safety of our employees," says a staffer. Blue Shield of California also gives back, contributing $120 million over the last three years through the Blue Shield Foundation to various community efforts to help the disadvantaged. And it offers four paid volunteer days off annually to employees so they too can give back. In the photo: Blue Shield employees supported organizations across California as part of the #80 for Oakland campaign.

59 of 100 59. Kimley-Horn Courtesy Kimley-Horn This Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering and land-use consulting firm with over 100 offices across the country has committed resources to improving employee morale with its KY My Way program — gifting every staffer and intern $400 cash bonuses three times a year. And on its Red Envelope Days, up to four a year, employees receive bonuses in the form of gift cards, checks or cash. Kimley-Horn also takes care of the underserved through its Kimley-Horn Foundation. When an employee volunteers at a local organization, the company donates $20 per volunteer hour to that nonprofit. "They encourage people to give back to the community," says one staffer, "by sponsoring charities and organizations that help others." In the photo: Kimley-Horn employees from the Seattle office volunteering at Food Lifeline in May 2022.

60 of 100 60. Vizient Courtesy Vizient Vizient, an Irving, Texas-based healthcare provider advisory company, values helping the community with hands-on efforts. Its annual company-wide Community Day involves all employees — from the CEO on down in its 19 offices and remote locations — volunteer for one of some 80 local nonprofits. Last year, when towns and cities across Texas suffered from severe power outages due to winter storms, Vizient made emergency donations to two local nonprofits dealing with bursting pipes, flooding and the displacement of clients who had fled domestic violence and homelessness. For employees affected by the storms, the company launched a 1-to-1 matching Helping Hand fund that raised over $29,000 for them, and provided free housing for two team members whose homes were destroyed. In addition, tackling community food insecurity is a priority. Two years ago, Vizient awarded a $50,000 grant to Feeding America, helping the charity provide 500,000 meals to food banks across the U.S. And with its three-year grant to the North Texas Food Bank, food pantries in Dallas middle schools continue to help an additional 600 children and their families. In the photo: Vizient team members volunteer at a San Diego food bank on Community Day.

61 of 100 61. Plante Moran Courtesy Plante and Moran Plante Moran, one of the country's largest certified public accounting and business advisory firms with over 3,000 employees, knows supporting employees' well-being increases workplace satisfaction. In the last two years, the Southfield, Mich.-based firm has invested $10 million in benefits to improve work-from-home options, including flexible work schedules, reimbursement for workout gear and up to $2,000 per employee for childcare and tutoring. "There is a bit of magic in the culture at Plante Moran," says one employee. "People genuinely care for each other." Further, Plante Moran has long valued inclusion and diversity with a council devoted to strengthening this area, and in 2021 launched a "Year of Understanding" to increase awareness of different ethnicities, races and sexual orientations. In addition, the firm's Giving Campaign for Social Justice has raised and donated over $225,000 to the National Association of Black Accountants. In the photo: Plant Moran's Traverse City team adopted a highway in April, cleaning up more than 55 bags of trash.

62 of 100 62. Horizon Therapeutics Flying House Media This Deerfield, Ill.-based biopharmaceutical company is devoted to supporting the well-being of its 1,700+ employees. To alleviate the stress of caring for a sick family member or becoming a new parent, employees receive up to 18 weeks paid time off at 100 percent salary. Additionally, two years ago Horizon launched a variety of caregiver support groups and created a Care@Work program to help staffers with ailing family members evaluate home care providers and receive coaching. "That was a life-saver for me," says Amy Cathlina, a senior manager, who is caring for her mother with dementia. "I had professional, comprehensive counseling in the moment." "I'm most proud of the culture that we built at Horizon," says CEO Tim Walbert, whose commitment to caring is personal, as he is dealing with his own autoimmune and rare disorder. In the photo: Horizon employees gather to pack meals for Feed My Starving Children, a hunger relief nonprofit.

63 of 100 63. Service Now Courtesy Servicenow This internet technology company devoted to simplifying workplace digital tools is also committed to supporting diversity in the community in a big way. Last year, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based ServiceNow launched its $100 million Racial Equity Fund which grants access to capital in Black communities in 10 regions across the country for homeownership, entrepreneurial ventures and neighborhood revitalization. In addition, its NextGen digital skills programs, started in 2019, has already reached 3,000 people in marginalized and underserved populations to help people find employment in the internet field, with plans to increase the program and help 8,000 participants secure jobs over the next few years. The company also values work/life balance, with perks including a stipend for exercise equipment, half-day Fridays and meetings with motivational guest speakers. Says one team member: "Leadership consistently shows they care about employee wellbeing via action rather than just words." In the photo: Service Now employees removed 56 pounds of trash and recyclables from a Santa Cruz beach in October.

64 of 100 64. Sheetz, Inc. Courtesy Sheetz Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain of 625 stores in six mid-Atlantic states, gives back to the community in a number of ways through its Sheetz for the Kidz corporate charity, from contributing $1,000 per store to the nonprofit Feeding America's child-hunger programs to providing gifts to local children during the holiday season. Employees of the Altoona, Penn. Sheetz are also taken care of, with the company last year investing over $70 million to provide competitive wage increases. Sheetz also doubled its tuition assistance through the company's College Tuition Reimbursement program. "One thing I have always said about Sheetz is they take care of their people," says an employee. "Many companies are only focused on customers, but Sheetz is just as equally concerned about the well-being of their employees. There are endless benefits, and some benefits are rare or just not offered at all at other gas stations." In the photo: Sheetz team members smile for the camera.

65 of 100 65. Baker Tilly US, LLP Courtesy Baker Tilly This certified public accounting firm with over 6,000 employees values giving back, and last year launched the granting of $100,000 total between 10 different community nonprofits through its Baker Tilly Foundation. Additionally, its racial justice campaign raised $90,000 to support organizations working to promote racial justice. The Chicago-based Baker Tilly also supports staffers giving back in hands-on ways with its annual Stewardship Day, when hundreds of team members can take time off to volunteer. Activities have included teaching creative writing classes to creating fundraising events for local children's hospitals. "The focus on stewardship to the community creates a tremendous amount of pride and collaboration," says an employee. "The focus on being inclusive and making sure everyone feels a sense of belonging is tremendous." In the photo: Baker Tilly team members from Metro Park, N.J. support a local food pantry.

66 of 100 66. Orrick Courtesy Orrick, a San Francisco-based global law firm, realizes it's often women who shoulder the burden of caring for children or elderly parents who may need help. So this past year, the company launched a one-on-one coaching network for female attorneys stretched thin with work and family commitments. It also added a full-time wellness coach on staff. "Orrick is always on the cutting edge of work/life balance," says a team member. "The wellness coach is constantly reaching out with ways to improve wellness, which directly correlates to better work/life balance." The firm — primarily focused on the technology and innovation, energy and infrastructure and finance sectors — is also committed to social justice issues. In January, the firm launched its second year of paying full salaries to a handful of its lawyers to work at nonprofits promoting ideals such as civil rights and criminal justice reform. In addition, almost all of Orrick's lawyers participate in pro-bono work, averaging 154 hours each last year, for which they received bonuses. In the photo: Orrick staffers celebrate at the San Francisco Pride Parade in June 2022.

67 of 100 67. Marqeta, Inc. Courtesy Marqeta This Oakland, Calif., credit card issuing and processing platform cares about how plastics are adversely affecting the environment, and last year began offering customers a choice to issue cards made from recycled plastic through a partnership with rePurpose Global. Marqeta is also devoted to helping the less fortunate. Its Marqeta Cares program, launched last year, committed more than $300,000 to support educational nonprofits and those serving communities of color. Further, team members receive paid hours off to volunteer to make the world a better place. The company is also devoted to making its team members' lives better. "Marqeta is honestly the best place I've ever worked," says one. "I'm provided the tools I need to succeed in my role, am supported even in my mistakes, and am continually learning and growing as a person and professional. I feel encouraged to bring my own ideas to the table, no matter what." In the photo: Marqeta volunteers celebrate Earth Day by helping tend to the Gardens at Lake Merritt in Oakland.

68 of 100 68. Lever Courtesy Lever Lever, the San Francisco, Calif. creator of business recruiting software, made a commitment to improve workplace satisfaction by listening to its employees. The result was a complete overhaul of benefits and perks, which now include monthly stipends to help cover babysitting, dog walking and grocery delivery fees, and classes for stress reduction for its 180+ employees. Social justice and inclusiveness is another core value, and in the past year, the company matched employee donations to nonprofits focused on helping predominantly Black communities as well as offered discounts to Black-owned businesses. "There is a conscious effort by every member of the company to be empathetic to the needs of not just customers, but each other," says a staffer, "and it's emphasized heavily in the culture to let that always be a focus for us." In the photo: "Leveroos" volunteer at the San Diego Humane Society in May.

69 of 100 69. Lucid Software, Inc. Courtesy Lucid Staffers with Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, receive generous wellness benefits, including no-cost medical and dental insurance and same-day access to therapists, with the company covering 12 counseling sessions annually for every employee and their dependents. "I don't ever want my employees to wake up and groan that they have to go to work," says CEO Karl Sun. "My goal is to make Lucid a place where people genuinely want to be because they enjoy what they're doing, and, maybe more importantly, whom they are doing it with." The South Jordan, Utah-based company also provides for the surrounding community. This past year, its social responsibility program, Lucid Heart, provided 20 families in need with over $47,000 in food, winter coats and other necessities. In the photo: Lucid employees box supplies for Ukraine as part of Lifting Hands Humanitarian Aid.

70 of 100 70. KPMG LLP Courtesy KPMG Big Four Accounting Firm KPMG values employee growth. For continued career development and reinvigoration, the New York City-based business offers ongoing classes at its massive, newly constructed learning center in Orlando, the KPMG Lakehouse. To help its 35,000+ staffers with their mental health and diminish job stress, the firm introduced ten free annual counseling sessions, camera-free Friday meetings, and urges later-morning meeting schedules. "KPMG cares very deeply about the kind of work environment it creates for employees," says one team member. "It is community-minded and understands the importance of culture." In the photo: A KPMG volunteer reads along with a student during the KFFL Book Explore event at the St. John's Program for Real Change in Sacramento in August.

71 of 100 71. Fusion Medical Staffing Fusion’s Be the Change Committee This Omaha, Nebraska-based company that staffs traveling nurses and other healthcare professionals cares about giving back. The firm's employee golf tournament earlier this summer raised $40,000 for a local gym program helping people with MS, its fourth golf fundraiser for the facility. Each holiday season, Fusion employees buy presents for families dealing with childhood cancer, last year "adopting" 43 families to help. The pandemic took a toll on many healthcare workers, and to help avoid burnout, Fusion continues to offer a hybrid option of at home and in-office work. "There are so many cool events and community projects to participate in," says an employee. "Management is amazing. The positivity in this company is unmatched by any other I have seen, heard about, or worked for." In the photo: Fusion employees load trucks for Heartland Hope Mission and Omaha Home for Boys' Christmas in July event.

72 of 100 72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Courtesy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company headquartered in Boston, values continued professional growth. To help younger employees develop, the company introduced a global mentoring program involving 30 percent of its staffers. For a more diverse workforce, the company hopes to develop young talent by offering 40 Boston high school students paid internships. In addition, the company has added new benefits to help employees' work/life balance, with up to 20 weeks fully paid leave to moms who give birth, up to 12 weeks paid time off for all new parents and 26 weeks paid military leave for employees whose family member was injured in the line of duty. "Vertex does not just talk about diversity, work/life balance and valuing employees, Vertex makes an effort every single day to listen, embrace and act on being a diverse company who embraces work/life balance while honoring employees as the greatest asset," says an employee. "This makes people want to do more, give more and work harder." In the photo: Vertex welcomes Boston public school students into the Learning Lab to provide them with hands-on STEM experience.

73 of 100 73. Stryker Courtesy Stryker Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, values open communication to improve employee satisfaction. Its Days of Understanding, which brought together 400 team members to provide honest feedback, has also helped the company advance its mission of diversity, equity and inclusion. "We care about each other like we are family. The bonds, friendships, support we give each other is what makes it special," says one staffer. "I love going the extra mile for my company and my colleagues because I know they will do the same for me." In addition, the company's new Career Right Here builds connections with community members in Kalamazoo, Mich., where Stryker is based, and other U.S. cities where it has offices, to provide better opportunities for locals and a pipeline for a more diverse workforce. In the photo: Stryker employees support Operation Smile, which provides life-changing surgery to children in low-income countries.

74 of 100 74. Cadence Courtesy Cadence Cadence, a global electronic design company with offices in 20 countries, wants to make the world a better place with its strong employee volunteer program. Since 2018, more than 70 team members from the San Jose, Calif.-based company have volunteered some 4,200 hours, and this past year team members mentored girls living in Vietnamese orphanages in coding and app building. "Cadence management has shown great care for communities all around the world," says an employee, while another adds: "This was definitely a unique opportunity. Not only can you pursue your passion to help others, but you also learn a lot about yourself. I was able to meet people I would not have interacted with and adopt important lessons which helped shape me as an individual." The company also prioritizes supporting employees and family life by recently adding an additional 10 days off, groups for parents, flexible work schedules, adoption and surrogacy reimbursement of $15,000 and health coverage for fertility treatments. In the photo: Carol Hoffman, Cadence's managing director and president of the West Valley Rotary Community Corps, brought together volunteers to deliver hot lunches to seniors in the Campbell/San Jose, Calif. area.

75 of 100 75. PwC Courtesy Pricewaterhouse PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global audit, tax and consulting giant, is prioritizing diversity in the field by committing $125 million to its Access Your Potential program, which is providing training and mentorship for 25,000 students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as well as universities and community colleges primarily serving Hispanic students. In addition, to better diversify its staff with new recruits, PwC aspires to hire 10,000 of these students over the next five years. New York City-based PwC also realizes the importance of destressing, introducing a $250 bonus to employees each time they take a full week's vacation, up to $1,000 in a year, and encourages call and meeting-free Fridays during the summer to have more time off for the weekend. "The evolving benefits and the 'surprises' given to employees that make this a great place to work," says a team member. "They are constantly looking for ways to improve and keep up with the times to make this a great place to be and to support our families." In the photo: PwC team members volunteer at Hope House in Colorado, making meals for teen mothers and their children.

76 of 100 76. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Courtesy Kimpton Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, a chain of over 60 boutique hotels and eateries, knows the importance of taking care of employees. Once the worst of the pandemic passed, the San Francisco-based Kimpton made sure team members who were laid off and then hired back received the full health benefits, vacation time and other perks they had accrued prior to their layoff. To show they appreciate dedication and hard work after particularly trying days, Kimpton awards staffers with Visa gift cards, or, at its Austin location, with a dinner reception and yoga session. Kimpton also values diversity and introduced a mentoring program for people of color and women to increase their ranks in senior management. To support the environment, Kimpton planted a tree for every bottle of wine poured during its nightly wine hours through April (the month of Earth Day), planted more than 23,000 trees in the last five years, and hosted beach clean-ups. In the photo: Team members at the Kimpton Schofield in Cleveland celebrate Pride.

77 of 100 77. Burlington Stores, Inc. Courtesy Burlington Burlington, a leading national off-price retailer of 761 stories in 45 states, is championing racial equality, donating over $1 million to nonprofits dedicated to social justice. The company has also become a founding partner of AdoptAClassroom's racial equity in schools fund, with a $155,000 donation for the purchase of multi-cultural books and professional development in this area. To boost employees at the New Jersey-based company, over the last year Burlington distributed bonuses of between $150 to $750 to over 31,000 associates. "Burlington does an amazing job at giving praise and recognition to all members of their team," says a staffer. "The store associates are awarded on a daily basis by feedback and smile cards and most importantly they are excited to work here because they can see and feel how much the company appreciates them." In the photo: Burlington's HR group supports The Birthday Party Project, a charity benefiting children experiencing homelessness, as part of Burlington Day of Giving on June 14.

78 of 100 78. EY Courtesy EY EY, a global provider of assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, knew the pandemic took a toll on its team members, and after hearing from 1,3000 staffers across the country, it added new wellness benefits. This includes a doubling of each employee's well-being fund to $1,000 for purchases including fitness equipment and classes, ergonomic home office equipment, and meal delivery services. EY also added more mental health support, including access to a virtual mental health site to help with stress, depression and other issues. "EY puts its employees' well-being first," says a team member. Adds another, Cheri S., an administrative professional. "I am so thankful to work for a firm that truly values me as an employee." In the photo: EY Houston employees participate in EY Connect Days in November.

79 of 100 79. Tri County Tech Courtesy Try County Technology In a profession that is seeing increasing numbers of unhappy teachers leave the field, educators at Tri County feel the opposite, with 99 percent saying the technical school is a great place to work. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma-based school publicly acknowledges and praises its teachers and their family members who go above and beyond with its White Bison Award, educators are encouraged to collaborate across fields, and its Innovation Dream Team, which any employee can join, comes up with ideas to improve overall student and team member satisfaction. "There are so many things that make Tri County Tech a great place to work," says one employee. "The culture here is unlike any other place I've worked or experienced. Everyone genuinely cares about one another, the students, and the facility. We all strive to do the best work we can, to help each other every chance we get. When you talk to our educators, you can see that this isn't just another job, it's a way of life." In the photo: Tri County Tech team members from Bartlesville, Okla. celebrate receiving the coveted White Bison Award.

80 of 100 80. Patriot Group Global Courtesy Patriot Group A boutique security services company, Patriot boosts the morale of its employees and their families by sending them care packages several times a year. The Conway, N.H. company also organizes group camping and ski trips to build a feeling of workplace camaraderie and promote staffer well-being. Beyond this, Patriot cares for the community with fundraising and solicitation of sponsors for a local program, Angels & Elves, which provides care for 700 children in need, including the delivery of holiday presents. "Patriot Group feels less like a workplace and more like a large extended family gathering, always working together and supporting each other to accomplish our goals," says a staffer. "Joining Patriot Group means you've become part of the family, so everyone makes room at the table for the new member." In the photo: Patriot Group team members celebrate at their holiday party.

81 of 100 81. Brightview Senior Living Courtesy Brightview Senior Living, which operates 45+ communities for the elderly in eight states, knows how hard the pandemic's toll has been on its employees, and it is offering new tools to help them cope. This includes bringing counselors to all of its sites for one-on-one or group therapy to learn stress-reduction and self-care techniques. The Baltimore, Md.-based company's wellness manager leads weekly meditation sessions and has provided restorative exercises for improved mental and emotional health. In addition, a new task force made up of team members is devoted to developing a plan to ensure a diverse group of employees from different races, ethnicities and sexual orientations are represented in leadership roles. "We were determined," says a Brightvew community manager, "to be bigger than COVID." In the photo: In early 2021, as an early COVID-19 vaccine recipient, Brightview was proud to provide life-saving care to residents, families, associates, vendors, partners and more.

82 of 100 82. Hilcorp Energy Company Courtesy Hilcorp Hilcorp, the largest privately owned oil and natural gas producer in the U.S., encourages its 2,850 team members to give back. Its Hilcorp Scholarship and Future Leaders of America Scholarship Program supports promising students aiming for college in the communities it serves, awarding $270,000 in scholarships to students of Hilcorp employees and $282,500 in scholarships to Future Leaders of America. Another charitable effort, the Hilcorp Giving Program, has donated $2.6 million to nonprofits nationwide during the last 12 months. And during the same time period, the company also matched nearly $3.3 million for employees to donate to nonprofits and philanthropies. "I have never been more inspired than I am now," says a team member. "We are making a difference like no other company I know for our employees, our community and frankly society." In the photo: A Hilcorp employee volunteers in her community.

83 of 100 83. IBM Courtesy IBM Known as a world-leading producer and seller of computer hardware and software, cloud computing and data analytics, IBM has provided scientists across the globe free access to supercomputing capacity in support of COVID-19 research. Also devoted to helping the environment, the Armonk, N.Y.-based firm, has plans to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Since 2019 the company has increased its average data center cooling efficiency by 20 percent. In addition, by 2025, IBM expects to get 75 percent of its electricity worldwide from renewable sources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent (as compared to what it was emitting in 2010) and implement an additional 3,000 conservation projects companywide. "We worked to earn the trust of our clients and society. I cannot emphasize this enough: trust is IBM's license to operate," says IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. "We have earned this trust through our policies, programs and projects, and by advocating for the responsible use of technology." In the photo: IBM team members pack backpacks with the United Way of Westchester and Putnam in White Plains, N.Y. on Aug. 16.

84 of 100 84. Credit Acceptance Courtesy Credit Acceptance Credit Acceptance, a car dealer financing company based in Southfield, Mich., is prioritizing diversity with the creation two years ago of a Diversity and Inclusion committee. The group, working with the benefits department, created Inclusion Day, which gives staffers a full paid day off to recognize any religious or cultural holiday that may have personal meaning. During their Juneteenth celebration in 2021, Credit Acceptance asked team members to send pictures of the ways in which they have observed the company-provided Inclusion Day. "As a group of girls that met over 20 years ago at Florida A&M University (FAMU), a historical Black university, we grew together and learned about our history and our culture at a very young age," wrote Jami H., a market area manager. "We get together every year to celebrate what our ancestors fought for and to teach others." In the photo: Members of Credit Acceptance's Atlanta Sales District assemble backpacks for a local elementary school last August.

85 of 100 85. DHL Express Courtesy DHL Known for transporting time-sensitive documents and goods door-to-door to more than 220 countries and territories, DHL Express is also prioritizing diversity with the creation of a new diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) director. The Florida-based company has also created employee panels showcasing Black and LGBTQ+ employees, as well as women, launched a pronoun guide and encourages team members to share personal stories of overcoming racism and discrimination to promote better understanding among colleagues. "Management cares about employees and empowers them to make their own decision regarding their success," says a staffer. "I feel I am heard by my supervisors and managers and they allow me to grow and develop my skills to flourish with the company. I am encouraged by my peers and feel this is a great place to work." In the photo: DHL employees celebrate Pride at the DHL Express Miami Hub in June 2021.

86 of 100 86. Orlando Health Courtesy Orlando Health Orlando Health saw the pandemic's toll on its employees and created a variety of tools to help them get by. To boost morale and help prevent burnout, the company — one of Florida's most comprehensive private, not-for-profit healthcare networks with 22,000 team members at 15 hospitals and other health care centers — gifted all full-time employees with 40 extra hours of paid time off, to be used for any reason. Its quick pivot to virtual appointments in the early days of the pandemic has continued, with more than 200 Orlando Health physicians and medical group offices continuing to offer virtual video and telephone appointments. "The leadership uniquely cares about the employees," says a team member. "When your president and administrative team are real people who not only inquire about how each team is doing but actually care about the individuals who work for them, it makes a difference that can be felt by the team and then by the patients. When people feel valued at work, they are better able to do their jobs well." In the photo: Orlando Health served as the official medical for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, where 1,000 Orlando Health clinical and nonclinical team members donated their time.

87 of 100 87. New Relic Courtesy New Relic A year ago, New Relic, a global technology company that creates cloud-based software, started giving all employees an additional paid week off with its Relic Recharge Week to curb burnout. And to encourage the spirit of giving, the San Francisco-based New Relic launched 21 Days of Goodness, which included a company-wide Global Day of Service with PTO to volunteer, and it surprised employees by depositing funds into their personal accounts, which team members then donated to the charity of their choice; over 1,100 staffers directed over $65,000 to 741 charities. "New Relic cares about giving back to the community and charity so much more than other companies I have been a part of," says a staffer. "We have an entire day dedicated to community service, and there are often events or communications encouraging us to give back. It's truly special." In the photo: New Relic's Rainbow Relics Employee Resource Group participates in the San Francisco Pride March.

88 of 100 88. PROS Courtesy PROS PROS, a Houston-based artificial intelligence company, is prioritizing employee emotional and physical health in a number of ways. Team members are asked to have a well-being goal that includes staffers and their managers working together to have open and supportive communication. And in May, to help with physical health, PROS kicked off a fitness challenge involving 437 staffers in 9 countries, who completed nearly 750,000 minutes of activity. In addition, to further improve employee development and leadership, PROS partnered with Rice University professors of organizational psychology, who lead educational sessions. "PROS is the only place I've worked that truly wants to make you feel comfortable where you work," says a team member. "They encourage you to take days off to help improve your mental health and get a break from the corporate grind. I love working here." In the photo: The PROS employee resource group EMPOWER! hosted a holiday gift donation drive for local Houston communities last December.

89 of 100 89. Chime Courtesy Chime In the last year Chime, a San Francisco-based financial technology company, decided to prevent employee burnout and began allowing every employee to take a paid day off each month then they felt they needed it. Other new benefits include a service to help with family planning; counseling group therapy and online support sessions; and access to legal assistance. In addition, Chime's investment in diversity includes the hiring of a head of Diversity, Equity and Belonging (DEB), and the launch of new groups for immigrants, Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi employees. "We are a mission-driven company with values that we fight to live up to every day," says a staffer. "The company is transparent about our goals and results, and we celebrate our wins. We recognize the importance of diversity and strive to hire in a manner that is reflective of that belief." In the photo: Chimers revitalize a rooftop garden for Hamilton Families, a Bay Area nonprofit.

90 of 100 90. Crowe Courtesy Crowe Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, wants its employees to give back to their communities, and it has launched a number of ways to encourage that. In 2021 the Chicago-based company began giving each team member "Crowe Gives Back Bucks" to donate to a nonprofit of their choice, with $1 million contributed that year. The firm also gives employees time to participate in eight hours of community service per month. And, diversity in its workforce of 4,600+ is prioritized. "There is an incredibly strong and genuine sense of community here at Crowe," an employee says. "This is the only workplace I have ever found women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ people to be fully accepted, supported and celebrated throughout company culture. This is done consistently and not just during a specific month or for a certain holiday. It's phenomenal and I am proud to be here." In the photo: Crowe Los Angeles colleagues enjoy time together while giving back during a recent day of service.

91 of 100 91. Foot Locker Courtesy Foot Locker Foot Locker, the giant athletic shoe retailer with 3,000+ stores in 27 countries, has made giving back and investing in the Black community a central mission. In June 2020, the New York City-based Foot Locker committed $200 million over the next five years to projects including Black-owned brands and creators, Black-owned venture capital firms, and scholarships to Black team members. Last year, its "Hooping for a Brighter Future" event raised $776,000 to support the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program and the United Negro College Fund, with $10 million donated since 2004. Within the company, diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) is a priority, with women comprising almost half the workforce, including many in top leadership positions, while 84 percent of its U.S. employees are ethnically diverse. In the photo: Foot Locker employees volunteer with local children at an event in Detroit.

92 of 100 91. Dow Courtesy Dow Dow, a global chemical and plastics manufacturer, prioritizes helping the community, with a $600,000 commitment to this year's Dow Promise program, an employee-led initiative to improve impact educational and economic challenges faced by Black youth and adults. Dow is also investing in developing a diverse workforce, giving more than $5 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through 2024 to better develop and enhance the Black STEM talent pipeline. Dow also cares for its employees' family life, and last year began providing a minimum of 16 weeks paid time off for new parents. "There are several things that make this company a great place to work. First and foremost is that they hire incredibly talented and diverse individuals," says an employee. "Second, their inclusion activities are genuine and not just window dressing." In the photo: Dow team members tend a community garden as part of their Global Serve-A-Thon in May.

93 of 100 93. Teleperformance Courtesy Teleperformance Teleperformance USA, the U.S. operation of global company Teleperformance—which provides digitally integrated business services—is big on helping the less fortunate. In the last year, employees donated over $2 million and volunteered more than 2,500 hours to charities. The nonprofits the Murray, Utah-based company employees helped include Feed the Children, reaching over 2,400 families in Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, and Georgia, while the company's partnership with the Ft. Knox Kentucky American Red Cross provided food and essentials to 400 military families in need. "Our company's efforts in collecting donations gives me and other employees pride to be able to give back to others within our community," says a team member, "and our monthly incentives and recognitions we celebrate with our employees onsite and working from home, brings awareness and a sense of fun within the workplace." In the photo: A Teleperformance employee puts the "I" in KIND at an autism awareness event.

94 of 100 94. 4imprint, Inc. Courtesy 4imprint 4imprint, Inc., which provides promotional products to companies and organizations, cares deeply about giving back: Its one by one® charitable program usually provides three $500 grants each business day to charities. This can add up: More than 600 organizations in the United States and Canada received 4imprint one by one® grants during the second quarter of 2022. Beneficiaries included Hospice of Lake Cumberland and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. "We see compassion and creativity in the way these organizations serve their communities," says CEO Kevin Lyons-Tarr. "It's inspiring to see organizations continually find new ways to improve lives and communities." In the photo: 4imprint employees participate in an Adopt-A-Tree event in Neenah, Wisc. on May 8.

95 of 100 95. Liberty Mutual Insurance Courtesy Liberty Mutual Liberty Mutual, the sixth-largest global property and casualty insurer, values helping the less fortunate in its hometown of Boston and other cities across the country. In Massachusetts, the company committed $5 million over the next three years to tackle youth homelessness, while its commitment of approximately $770 million over the last eight years in low-income housing projects has supported nearly 50,000 affordable housing units across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Liberty Mutual also supports its workforce, offering on-site medical centers in its Boston, Seattle and Plano offices, free face-to-face counseling, and a parental leave policy allowing new mothers to take up to 16 weeks of paid leave, while new fathers and adoptive parents get eight paid weeks. Liberty also provides up to two adoption and surrogacy subsidies of $20,000 per adoptive/surrogacy event. In addition, Liberty Mutual's diversity and inclusion efforts, for which it has been recognized, include partnerships with professional associations and nonprofit organizations — such as Out & Equal, the MBA Women's Leadership Invitational, and National Black MBA Association — to recruit talent. In the photo: 11,000 Liberty Mutual employees completed 47,000 service hours during the company's annual community service days.

96 of 100 96. LiveRamp Courtesy Liveramp LiveRamp, a leading data enablement platform, has launched an array of benefits to help employees lead better lives. For physical and emotional well-being, the San Francisco-based company gives team members up to $100 per month that can be used on gym memberships and equipment, yoga classes, and virtual wellness programs. For parents-to-be, LiveRamp's adoption assistance program reimburses adoptive parents up to $5,000 per child for adoption-related expenses, up to $10,000 per family. Meanwhile, parents and caregivers of elderly parents can access help through Bright Horizons Family Solutions. Giving back is also encouraged, with LiveRamp matching employee charitable donations up to $1,000, and $20 per every hour a team member volunteers. All this adds up to what a staffer says is a "corporate culture that allows employees to develop and grow both personally and professionally. We are encouraged to be the best we can be and are trusted." In the photo: LiveRampers at the 2022 PRIDE brunch event in the San Francisco office.

97 of 100 97. First American Equipment Finance Courtesy First American Equipment Finance Equipment leasing and project financing company First American listened to requests in employee surveys, and added benefits to help team members cope and grow, including: $20,000 per year to support earning an MBA, a continued work-from-home program and unlimited sick time off. The Victor, N.Y., company also encourages giving back, with 16 paid hours each year to volunteer at a nonprofit of a team member's choice. Protecting the environment is another priority, and for every contract a customer signs, First American plants a tree, with 1,596 planted last year. Some 98 percent of the company's 281 employees say First American is a great place to work. "Everyone here has a seat at the table on day one," says a team member. "No matter your tenure, your opinion is valued and taken into account in every scenario. This gives people a sense of belonging and encourages self-confidence in your decisions and actions every day." In the photo: First American colleagues help clean and paint a room for mothers and infants at the Center for Youth's Chrysalis House in Rochester, N.Y. on May 12.

98 of 100 98. Sprout Social Courtesy Sprout Social This Chicago-based creator of social media management tools embraces diversity with employee-led inclusion groups for disabled, Black, Latinx/Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ team members, as well as women and veterans. The company has also partnered with diverse groups in the community, including Black Girls Code, Howard Brown Health and Chicago Scholars. "Sprout's focus on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) is unmatched in any of my previous experiences," says an employee. "I'm able to engage and contribute parts of my experience in ways that I haven't been able to at previous companies." Sprout Social also encourages its team members to use flexible paid time off to volunteer, and its annual Philanthropy Week has employees working together to raise and donate money to nonprofits. In the photo: Members of the Women@Sprout Resource Group organized an allyship event for Women's History Month.

99 of 100 99. Ally Financial Inc. Courtesy Ally Financial Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial services company, listened to employee feedback and began new programs to help its team members. This includes more time for Ally's staffers who are new parents to have family time, with up to 20 weeks paid time off for both moms and dads. For parents-to-be, Ally provides $35,000 per child to help with adoption (up to two adoptions) and $35,000 to cover costs of a surrogacy. It also offers employees back-up child and eldercare options through Bright Horizons. Another change: Last year the Detroit, Mich.-based company began offering $100 per month to help employees pay back student loans, and up to $10,000 annual tuition reimbursement. In the photo: In May, Ally Financial team members enjoyed an event in Charleston, S.C. honoring their stellar work performance.