PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First

A family-owned chain of 106 supermarkets with stores from North Carolina to Massachusetts, Wegmans is 2021's top Company that Cares.

The Rochester, NY-based chain gives back to the community in a variety of ways, from providing seniors free rides to their stores and to medical appointments, to donating more than 18 million pounds of unsold items to local food banks and $30 million for hunger relief just last year.

Employees at each store play a key role in giving back, deciding which donation requests are most needed in their communities. And Wegmans pays team members for donating their time and talents to serve those in need, an incentive that helped make some of the company's charitable initiatives in 2020—including a Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution and an annual flu shot campaign—huge successes.

"At Wegmans, we are a family company, guided by the principle to Always Help Others," wrote the Wegman family in a heartfelt message reinforcing its core values in March 2020 as pandemic uncertainty grew. "We want to let you know we're thinking about all of you—our people, our customers, our suppliers and our communities."

In the photo: Wegmans employees in Brooklyn, NY, prepare for a food donation to the Brooklyn Justice Initiatives.