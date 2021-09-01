PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Partnering with Great Place to Work, PEOPLE identifies the top U.S. companies supporting their employees and their surrounding communities
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
A family-owned chain of 106 supermarkets with stores from North Carolina to Massachusetts, Wegmans is 2021's top Company that Cares.
The Rochester, NY-based chain gives back to the community in a variety of ways, from providing seniors free rides to their stores and to medical appointments, to donating more than 18 million pounds of unsold items to local food banks and $30 million for hunger relief just last year.
Employees at each store play a key role in giving back, deciding which donation requests are most needed in their communities. And Wegmans pays team members for donating their time and talents to serve those in need, an incentive that helped make some of the company's charitable initiatives in 2020—including a Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution and an annual flu shot campaign—huge successes.
"At Wegmans, we are a family company, guided by the principle to Always Help Others," wrote the Wegman family in a heartfelt message reinforcing its core values in March 2020 as pandemic uncertainty grew. "We want to let you know we're thinking about all of you—our people, our customers, our suppliers and our communities."
In the photo: Wegmans employees in Brooklyn, NY, prepare for a food donation to the Brooklyn Justice Initiatives.
Cisco
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Cisco, an innovative network hardware company, contributed $227 million to nonprofits providing aid to those who needed it most. The company also opened up its childcare center—based at its San Jose, Calif. headquarters—offering free childcare to frontline healthcare workers, nursing home aides, social workers, nurses and doctors. Additionally, Cisco's $1 million contribution to the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative has helped extend those free services to healthcare workers in North Carolina, Illinois and Texas.
Outside of its pandemic healthcare response, Cisco donated $4 million in an initiative with Destination Home to support economically at-risk families in Silicon Valley. The company has also contributed another $4 million to NGOs around the world through employee and matching contributions.
"Cisco cares deeply about their employees' well-being inside and outside the company," says one team member. "At this company, we come together to solve any issues that arise."
In the photo: Employees participate in the 2020 Cisco Covenant House Sleepout to support homeless youth.
PulteGroup, Inc.
This Atlanta-based homebuilder with operations in 40 cities has committed its resources to providing homes for wounded veterans—constructing and donating 58 houses worth $23 million across America to date.
"I remember asking myself why these strangers would do this for me?" says John McCrillis, a Green Beret and married father of three who was severely wounded in Afghanistan and received a home in 2013. "I had never experienced such kindness. [PulteGroup's] program gave me a new view on life and helped me accomplish so much more than I would have."
PulteGroup also helps team members with its Employee Emergency Assistance Fund. During the early days of the pandemic when sales plummeted, senior executives diverted almost $500,000 in compensation to the fund, which issued 200 checks to furloughed employees. One employee even donated a part of his salary.
"One of our guiding principles is do the right thing," he explains. "This felt like the right thing."
In the photo: As part of the Built to Honor program, PulteGroup employees break ground at a veteran home donation event in June 2021.
Hilton
Hilton, the world-wide hotel and resort company, granted more than $1 million in October through its Hilton Effect Foundation to support grassroots community groups helping the disadvantaged and homeless severely impacted by the pandemic.
"We're all interconnected and can help one another during challenging times," says Terence Lester, executive director of Love Beyond Walls, which received a grant.
In addition, Hilton helped thousands of medical professionals on the front lines with its 1 Million Rooms initiative, providing free stays at hotels across the country.
"Hilton became my family while I was here," says Natalie Morreale, an ER nurse who worked in New York City for two months. "Hotel staffers would greet us with a smile, with a nice sign or note, and just say thank you. This is not an experience I will ever forget, and the Hilton team really made it possible in so many ways."
In the photo: On Oct. 22, the Hilton Effect Foundation announced 23 grant winners, including Love Beyond Walls, a group that assembles portable handwashing stations for people experiencing homelessness.
Accenture
Accenture, a global professional services company headquartered in New York City, values inclusion and diversity among staffers—with a group of like-minded employers/organizations— to hire 100,000 low-income and minority New Yorkers by 2030. Committed to providing employees valuable resources, Accenture also launched the "We Stand Together Against Racism" commitment, an effort that provides training, online resources and transparent updates on the company's demographics.
The company has also created the Black Founders Development Program to invest in Black-founded and run startups. "We intend to play a meaningful role in creating the next generation of Black technology startups," says Kathryn Ross, Global Open Innovation Lead and the Black Founders Development Program lead for Accenture Ventures.
"This company's commitment to diversity at all levels makes it unique," says an Accenture staffer. "They do a great job of explaining why diversity is needed and they provide their leadership the incentive to achieve those goals."
In the photo: Atlanta-based Accenture team members pack COVID-19-relief health kits to ship to India in May 2021.
Capital One Financial Corporation
Capital One, a massive financial and insurance institution headquartered in McLean, VA, gives every HR associate a $50 gift card to "pay it forward," which staffers have used to buy strangers gas, groceries and Christmas gifts.
Through its Capital One Coders program, employees partner with students in schools across the country to help spur interest in science, tech, engineering and math. Some 4,000 students participated in 2019, a year that saw a Guinness World Record set for the largest artificial intelligence programming lesson ever, with 846 students and Capital One volunteers at a Texas event.
Combating climate change is another company value, as more than 20 volunteer-led green teams in offices across the country have supported composting, the elimination of single-use water bottles and the recycling of 6,495 pounds of personal electronics.
"We have servant leaders with hearts of gold," says one employee.
In the photo: A Capital One software engineer helped lead a community response to a plastic facemask shortage at area hospitals in 2020.
Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, a Houston-based real estate investment trust company, realized during the pandemic that many of its employees were unable to work due to illness, childcare issues or quarantine. So the company guaranteed continued compensation to help staffers though these times—more than $800,000 in emergency pay last year.
In addition, the company donated $1 million to an employee assistance fund to help those facing financial difficulties exacerbated by COVID-19. A quarter of the relief fund came personally from senior executives.
"The amount of care the company has for its employees is outstanding to the point of unheard of. Friends and family are surprised when I tell them about what Camden has done for me," says an employee. "I truly feel financially secure at all times."
In the photo: Camden employees celebrate Maintenance Appreciation Day on June 15, 2020.
Bank of America
To help its customers struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic, Bank of America, one of the world's largest financial institutions, has provided payment deferrals for more than 1.5 million accounts and supported more than 495,000 small business clients with more than $35 billion in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
In response to current racial justice issues, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company committed $1.25 billion to create opportunities for people of color in areas of health and healthcare, jobs and skill development, housing and support for small businesses.
"The way that the management team, senior executives, and my leadership team reacted to the pandemic and to the systemic racism issues this year showed me how great our company is," says one staffer, "and how much our leaders truly care about our people."
In the photo: Bank of America is building on a longstanding commitment to attract, develop and retain military talent, having hired more than 10,000 veterans, guardsmen and reservists.
Salesforce
Salesforce is a San Francisco-based technology company and Companies that Care superstar, not only caring for its employees , but for employees who love to give. One of its newest volunteer programs, the Salesforce Mentor Initiative, matches small business owners across the country in need of guidance with staffers who share their skills in accounting, marketing, customer service and other areas.
Further, Salesforce committed $5 million in grants of up to $10,000 each to help small businesses replenish materials, pay salaries or adapt their business models during these tough economic times.
"This is the best company I've ever worked for," says one employee. "Salesforce encourages a culture that prioritizes way more than just doing your job. I feel my well-being is truly considered, and I am encouraged to help the communities around me."
In the photo: Children participate in the Salesforce Adventurers Club, a reimagined, virtual bring-your-kids-to-work event held in July 2021.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
The Houston-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global information technology company, has made the well-being of its employees and their families a priority with its "Work That Fits Your Life" program.
This initiative includes six weeks of fully paid parental leave for new moms and dads after the birth or adoption of a child, and allows new parents the ability to work part-time for up to 36 months.
The company has proven its commitment to volunteerism, as well. Team members receive 60 hours of paid volunteer time off annually, resulting in more than 1 million volunteer hours logged since the program's launch in 2016. In addition, staffers receive $25 credits from the HPE Foundation to donate to a tech nonprofit, totaling more than $1 million contributed to 31 organizations to date.
"[HPE] provides a welcoming, interesting, agile, forward-moving culture that is hard to beat," says an employee.
In the photo: Hewlett Packard Enterprise employees volunteer at a food bank pre-pandemic.
UKG
The workforce at Ultimate Kronos Group, one of the world's largest cloud companies, is committed to taking care of each other, particularly through the pandemic. The company and staffers have raised more than $1.5 million for adversely affected employees and their family members.
To keep the giving going, the Weston, Fla.- and Lowell, Mass.-based company created the PeopleInspired Giving Foundation, a nonprofit that has provided more than $268,000 to 100 UKG employees and their families impacted by unforeseen tragedy.
Meanwhile, all employees receive invaluable perks: 100 percent company-paid healthcare premiums for themselves, spouses, domestic partners and children; a 45 percent dollar-for-dollar match on all 401(k) contributions; 12 weeks of paid leave for new mothers; and unlimited paid time off for any reason.
"I am honored and privileged to get to work for a company that puts its people first," says one staffer.
*Results are based on Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2020. UKG acquired Great Place to Work on Sept. 1, 2021 and will be ineligible for rankings which consider Certification in 2021 and beyond.
In the photo: UKG team members participate in a Miami Dolphins Foundation food distribution event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 4, 2021.
Atlassian, Inc.
Atlassian—a San Francisco-based software company that works with millions of users worldwide—is a founding member of Pledge 1%, the corporate initiative to direct 1 percent of product, profit, equity and employee time to charitable causes. The benefit for nonprofits: more than $17 million, 37,000 employee volunteer hours and 61,000+ donated licenses.
"I love the fact that we are so involved in the community and have ways to volunteer and do meaningful things even during working hours," says one employee. "For me, this is by far the best company I worked for."
Atlassian also cares about the environment, and in December 2020 announced that the company runs all its operations on 100 percent renewable energy, four years ahead of the originally scheduled goal date. Next, Atlassian will set its sites on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
In the photo: New Atlassian hires are given an award-winning sustainable welcome kit.
Rocket Companies
Detroit-based Rocket Companies, a personal finance and consumer technology company with brands including Rocket Mortgage, is devoted to transforming its home city and the lives of its citizens.
More than $2.4 million raised from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA tour event the company sponsors, is earmarked for its Connect 313 Fund, aiming to guarantee every city resident access to a reliable internet connection. Another initiative, Connected Futures, which includes several other companies and foundations, provided 50,000 Detroit students with laptops and free internet access to help with online learning during the pandemic.
The company has also dedicated itself to employees' well-being, opening the Rock Health Collective, the only employer-sponsored, on-site health center and pharmacy in Detroit, serving 20,000 employees and their families.
"The people here flat out care," says an employee. "They care about their community, their clients and for each other."
In the photo: Rocket employees participate in an initiative to provide laptops and internet access to students studying virtually during the pandemic.
Synchrony Financial
Synchrony, a consumer financial services company headquartered in Stamford, Conn., reacted to the social justice protests last year with widespread support to ensure its Black employees felt heard and cared for. During a 'Week of Solidarity' aimed at standing up to intolerance, Black employees shared their experiences and provided guest speakers to the 4,200 staffers—some 25 percent of the workforce—who participated.
Families matter to Synchrony, and to prove it, the company boosted (from 25 to 60) the number of days an employee can receive up to $100/day reimbursement for childcare and eldercare. It also began offering a summer camp to provide children of employees working virtually a place to go.
"Synchrony's culture is beautifully unique," says one employee. "It's something you just feel. We're working together toward a common purpose that we all believe in. You see this from the top down."
In the photo: A Synchrony employee delivers donations to an area school.
Edward Jones
While no employees of Edward Jones, a financial services firm based in St. Louis, were furloughed during the pandemic, many were still significantly impacted by COVID-19. Colleagues and retirees decided to help, raising almost $1 million for the company's disaster relief fund, which distributed the money to staffers in need.
"We emphasize deeply caring for our fellow employees and providing aid and financial assistance for those suffering through the pandemic, hurricanes and other life events," says one associate.
Edward Jones is also continuing its commitment to finding a cure for Alzheimer's, pledging donations of $25 million over the next five years to the Alzheimer's Association, to which it has already contributed $25 million since 2016. The investment is the largest commitment ever pledged by a corporate partner to the organization and will advance research and enhance access to care.
In the photo: Texas-based Edward Jones team members attend the Walk to End Alzheimer's last fall.
Adobe
Adobe, the San Jose, Calif. computer software company behind Photoshop and Acrobat, hasn't overlooked the artistic community struggling due to the pandemic. To provide relief, it started a $1 million Creative Residency Community Fund to finance projects and hire creatives for Adobe-commissioned projects.
Helping those in need is a core Adobe value. The company committed $1 million to match—and then double—employee donations made to groups addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than $1.6 million ultimately raised. In addition, the company has committed $4.6 million to organizations providing assistance locally and across the world.
"The people at Adobe genuinely care about each other and their communities," says an employee. "It shows in the volunteering activities that employees sponsor at work and in their personal lives."
In the photo: An employee competes in the 2021 Adobe Pride Bake Off, a cake-decorating challenge to raise funds for LGBTQ+ causes.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons is a Newton, Mass.-based childcare and early education provider operating some 1,100 centers across the United States and in three other countries.
During the pandemic, the company opened eight childcare centers to offer free services to frontline healthcare workers. "Before this I was worried about how I was going to work, how I was going to feed my family and, on top of that, where my child was going to be during this hard time," says Denishia Owens, a patient service specialist at George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C. "This was truly a gift."
The company's Horizons Teacher Degree Program allows its teachers and staff to earn an early education associate's and bachelor's degree for free, with no out-of-pocket expenses. More than 1,500 employees have participated and more than 100 have graduated. "Words cannot express the gratitude I have for this company," says one degree program participant.
In the photo: Bright Horizons teachers celebrate their graduation from San Francisco State University.
Publix Super Markets
Like all supermarket employees, workers at Publix, a Lakeland, Florida-based chain with over 1,270 stores through the South, could not work from home during the pandemic, and the company recognized that commitment and selflessness with accelerated, permanent pay increases.
In addition, Publix makes sure that workers with little to no sick pay are paid for time missed related to COVID-19. "I have been with Publix for almost three years now," says an employee, "and I could not complain about a single thing."
Recognizing the millions of Americans struggling with increased food insecurity this last year and a half, the company purchased more than 15 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk from farmers struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, then donated the food to needy families through Feeding America food banks.
In the photo: Publix employees in Lakeland, Florida participate in a food drive last year.
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies is a multinational, cutting-edge digital solutions company based in Round Rock, Texas. A central goal of the company is to provide job opportunities for more people, including those with two-year degrees, which had led to apprenticeship programs and new recruitment effort of students at two dozen U.S. community colleges.
In an effort to reduce the isolation of working from home due to the pandemic, Dell employees have formed peer-to-peer support groups, covering a range of topics like "Parenting in a Pandemic" and "Quarantine Fatigue." And to help working parents with children learning at home, Dell has offered learning pods, tutoring and educational nanny support.
"Even though the company is huge, it feels more intimate, like a family-run business," says one staffer. "Since we all spend significant amount of our lives working, knowing that your 'family' always has your back, up or down, is meaningful."
In the photo: Dell now offers employees flexible work-from-home arrangements and support resources for parenting during the pandemic.
CHG Healthcare Services
CHG Healthcare Services, which staffs hospitals and clinics throughout the country with doctors, nurses and other health professionals, encourages its employees to be there for one another. To foster that culture of support, the company enhanced its Employee Compassion Fund—to which 600 employees contribute via voluntary payroll deductions—that provides tax-free grants of up to $2,000 to staffers experiencing financial hardship. To help those contributions make an even bigger impact, CHG's private nonprofit, the Making a Different Foundation, matches contributions at 50%.
In addition, the Salt Lake City-based company's rapid relief grants provide up to $600 (in less than 24 hours) for employees to pay important bills. "It was such an edifying experience to get one of these grants," says an employee in Utah. "I'm thankful to work for a company that bends over backward for us."
In the photo: Even as CHG operations went remote, employees continued to show up for blood drives.
Anthem, Inc.
Anthem, a health insurance company based in Indianapolis, encourages employees to deal with their mental health by devoting time to "me minutes" each day with pleasurable and mind-rejuvenating activities. So far, staffers have recorded over 2 million "me minutes."
Giving to others is also a company priority, and in 2019, employees volunteered 100,975 hours via Anthem's Dollars for Doers program and raised $7.9 million through the Employee Giving Program, which then donates the funds to a cause most meaningful to each staffer.
Meanwhile, the company provided $54 million in grants through the Anthem Foundation to help with community issues like food insecurity and housing, with another $50 million pledged over the next five years.
"Anthem is an advocate for a diverse workforce that serves our diverse community," says one employee. "This is a company that is genuinely working hard to make our communities healthier, safer and better."
In the photo: Anthem employees volunteer at a food drive in the parking lot of the company's Indianapolis headquarters.
Ryan LLC
Ryan is a Dallas-based corporate tax advisory firm that has made the well-being of its employees a priority, offering RyanTHRIVE, an online platform providing strategies for staffers looking to improve their physical and mental health.
Since giving to others can also improve well-being, the company provides 16 hours annually of paid volunteer time to firm-sponsored community outreach events, while the Ryan Foundation matches 50 percent of employee donations to charities of their choice.
"The company, from senior management down to coworkers, cares about the work being done and team members' well-being," says a Ryan employee. "The working environment at the company is built strongly on inclusion of ideas and teamwork."
In the photo: An employee packs care bags to distribute on RyanSHARES Day, a firm-wide volunteer service event, on July 17, 2020.
Target Corporation
Target, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., makes employee and community appreciation top priorities. In 2020, the Minneapolis-based company permanently invested $1 billion more than the previous year to boost minimum starting wages to $15/ hour, pay bonuses, provide paid leave and make a $10 million donation for its relief fund benefiting nonprofits.
The retailer cares about employee health, which it has proven by providing two hours of additional pay for each dose of the COVID vaccine a staffer receives. (Target also offers free Lyft rides to the vaccination site.) On the diversity and inclusion front, Target recently adopted a goal of increasing the number of Black employees by 20 percent and established a Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) committee.
"People treat me the exact way I want to be treated," says a transgender employee. "I feel wanted at Target. Target appreciates me as a diverse person and sees the skills I have to offer."
In the photo: Target team members distribute fresh food and essentials to the Minneapolis community in summer 2020.
Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott—headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operating and franchising hotels and vacation resorts across the globe—has made a commitment to supporting employees' mental health. The company offers online webinars and health coaches, and recently partnered with a resilience platform, meQuilibrium, to teach stress management techniques to team members.
"Marriott is invested in the well-being of all associates, including those returning to work or currently furloughed, as well as frontline associates who may be dealing with anxiety, uncertainty and stress," says David Rodriguez, Marriott's global chief human resources officer.
When 36,000 blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19, Marriott issued a call to its hotels, encouraging them to make space for the American Red Cross for safe, socially distanced donation locations. This initiative has resulted in more than 2,400 units of blood and is ongoing.
In the photo: Marriott International associates in the United Arab Emirates team up for a blood drive on October 6, 2020.
Texas Health Resources
While a record number of healthcare workers were furloughed or laid off last year, Texas Health Resources, a large network of hospitals and healthcare facilities based in Arlington, kept everyone employed.
"We felt that this was the right thing to do, not only because our employees need to feed their families, but also because it creates a sense of loyalty," says Carla Dawson, chief people officer of Texas Health. "We want to ensure that when we need them, like when there's a surge, they are there for us."
Additionally, THR provides much-needed mental health aid to help staffers deal with the stress of treating the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients, through a virtual self-care program and sessions with mental health providers to learn coping strategies and receive support.
"Our main goal is to acknowledge and normalize what people are experiencing," says Debbie Hillard, PsyD and a manager with the employee assistance program.
In the photo: Texas Health mammographer Colleen Newton, who was redeployed as a COVID-19 health screener, painted rocks to inspire others during dark days.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt, a hospitality chain with hotels located around the world, gave $17 million last year to thousands of financially strapped employees to help get them through the huge downturn the travel industry has suffered. The grants were made available through the Hyatt Care Fund, which was seeded in part by Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Executive Chairman Tom Pritzker foregoing their salaries.
"I was uncertain how I was going to make it through during the pandemic," says one employee who received aid. "Because of [Hyatt's] generosity, I was able to navigate the challenges I faced."
Additionally, the Chicago-based Hyatt has sought ways to hire 10,000 "opportunity youth" from underprivileged communities by 2025 with its RiseHY initiative. The company also recently partnered with the Chicago Urban League and YearUp to share information with students of color about the hospitality industry.
In the photo: When on-site restaurants at Thompson Washington D.C., a Hyatt property, closed due to the pandemic, the hotel partnered with Chloe, a local minority-owned restaurant, to create a room service menu.
Genentech
Genentech, a South San Francisco-based biotech company that develops medicines targeting serious diseases, offers benefits that many companies don't, such as a paid 6-week sabbatical every six years and financial support for adoption or surrogacy. =
The company also fully supports the fight for racial equality. Following the death of George Floyd, CEO Alex Hardy pledged to use Genentech's "power, privilege and resources to advocate for equity and justice." Thousands of employees attended Dialogue Circles, and Genentech recalibrated its charitable giving to focus more on underserved students and communities of color.
"For me personally, as a Black woman, why would I ever leave Genentech?" says an employee named Bethany. "I'm working for a company that not only supports me in my work and my family during the pandemic, but has also taken action in an area that's been a deficit for me my entire career."
In the photo: Members of Genentech's African Americans in Biotechnology group donate care packages to staff and residents at the Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven in Sacramento in December 2020.
BetterUp
It's no surprise that BetterUp, a San Francisco-based leader in mobile coaching and mental fitness for businesses, has a comprehensive plan to keep employees happy, healthy and motivated. One of the most innovative aspects of company culture is a commitment to "Inner Work Days." Each team member devotes five days a year to activities that support their purpose and passion, from meditation to spending time outdoors for self-reflection.
"The time off is an opportunity to reset emotionally and develop what makes you better at work and a better person in general," says one BetterUpper. "It works!"
And, in turn, BetterUp employees are better able to address the needs of others, which the company is doing through its Coach Scholarship program—a $50,000 investment to increase the number of certified Black coaches in the professional sector—as well as an initiative to provide free coaching to healthcare workers and educators across the country.
In the photo: BetterUppers volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica earlier this summer.
David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, the largest privately held single-family home builder in the U.S., has gone above and beyond in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, both for employees and for communities near and far.
By expanding PTO, offering two weeks paid recovery time and allowing extended leaves of absence at 50% pay, David Weekley is leading with compassion and care in uncertain times. And as part of the #BuildersCare campaign, the Houston-based company teamed up with preferred trade partners to collect and donate 3,400+ masks, 2,100+ eye protection items, 12 surgical gowns and 1,400 pairs of latex gloves to healthcare workers. In addition, the Weekley Family Foundation has donated more than $700,000 to organizations in Africa and India.
Says one employee: "I am thrilled to be a part of the team and work with such wonderful people who really do embrace service to others."
In the photo: The David Weekley Houston division assembles handwashing stations in communities throughout the city to help keep trade partners safe on the job.
OhioHealth
Like many other healthcare organizations, OhioHealth—a large not-for-profit system of hospitals and physicians based in Columbus—took a significant financial hit at the height of the pandemic due to the suspension of elective surgeries. Instead of layoffs or furloughs, OhioHealth relied on strategic redeployment, assigning 1,847 associates to temporary new roles that filled critical needs.
"They made a pledge to keep every associate whole during that time, and they did," says a team member. "From redeploying surgical scrub techs to other clinical areas and moving those in continuing education to field HR calls, every associate still got their full paycheck. That made me very proud to work for OhioHealth."
Through its Mission Matters online platform, OhioHealth has also encouraged and facilitated volunteerism, resulting in 5,000 employees donating 27,248 hours to 351 different charitable organizations.
In the photo: OhioHealth medical professionals volunteer at an African American Male Wellness Walk in August 2021.
Nationwide
Nationwide, a Columbus, Ohio-based insurance and financial services organization, found a silver lining to the many hardships and heartaches of 2020. The pandemic provided them an opportunity to do what they do best: put people first.
At the onset of COVID-19, senior leadership was asked to consider making additional contributions to Nationwide's Associates Helping Associates program, an employee-funded initiative that provides financial relief to employees affected by natural disasters, domestic violence and health-related emergencies. Responding to that call, senior leaders stepped up with a combined $75,000 in additional funding.
To help with social justice efforts, Nationwide has also committed $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and the National Fair Housing Alliance's "Keys Unlock Dreams" initiative, which strives to give all Americans safe, affordable housing.
In the photo: Nationwide associates are greeted with a warm welcome and care bags upon their return to the office.
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.
Employees of Otsuka, a pharmaceutical company based in Princeton, NJ, focusing on developing products for unmet needs, have restored homes and buildings in Puerto Rico damaged by Hurricane Maria and packed thousands of meals for people in need as part of Rise Against Hunger's mission to end food insecurity by 2030.
Additionally, the Sozosei Foundation, a charitable organization established by Otsuka two years ago, has committed nearly $1 million to nine organizations—including Meals on Wheels, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Kidney Fund—helping people impacted by COVID-19.
"During COVID, Otsuka came together like no other organization I've ever been a part of," says a staffer. "It has made me proud to be a part of this company."
In the photo: Otsuka team members on site in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, assisting with hurricane restoration efforts in 2019.
Atlantic Health System
Morristown, New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System is a regional healthcare organization with seven medical centers and more than 300 sites with urgent care and physician practices.
In an effort to safeguard mental and emotional well-being in increasingly stressful times, Atlantic Health started a Peer to Peer Responder Program for staffers, many on the frontlines, to confidentially connect to a trained listener to help alleviate emotional and physiological stress and trauma. The company also created numerous options for emotional support, including hotlines, virtual support groups and workshops on meditation, relaxation and breathing techniques. AHS also converted large auditoriums into "Zen Dens," peaceful refuges to help employees relax and recharge.
"This year more than any other has demonstrated the special work done at AHS," says an employee. "We took care of each other as much as we took care of our community members that came to us."
In the photo: Atlantic Health System employees participate in a tree sapling giveaway on Earth Day 2021.
Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America works to provide retirement solutions for its clients—and the company is doing the same for its employees.
In July 2020, Allianz launched a Student Loan Retirement program for employees whose debts weren't allowing them to adequately contribute to their 401(k). Enrollees receive a contribution from the company—up to 7.5% of eligible pay—to assist them in taking advantage of the matching plan and getting a jump on retirement savings earlier in their careers.
Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, Allianz also responded to community needs in the wake of George Floyd's death. The company more than doubled their charitable contributions, with $4.3 million going to organizations dictated by Allianz employees. The company also doubled the number of hours employees could devote to volunteerism while still receiving full salary.
In the photo: Allianz team members pack school supplies for 50,000 local students as part of Greater Twin Cities United Way's Action Day on August 12, 2021.
Bitwise Industries
Bitwise, an information technology firm based in Fresno, Calif., creates onramps into the tech world for marginalized individuals. The company's Geekwise Academy teaches coding to many who are traditionally excluded from the industry; to date, the academy has trained more than 4,500 people from diverse backgrounds, 80% of whom have found gainful employment in tech.
During the pandemic, Bitwise created OnwardCA, a statewide network connecting people impacted by COVID-19 to services, funds, training and necessities. In the first two days, the network helped 200,000 people find essential resources. The program was adopted in 11 states across the country and now serves one-third of the U.S. population.
Similarly, the company's TakeCare social initiative has served more than 250,000 meals to community members—and the software has been adopted by some of the largest food banks in California.
In the photo: The Bitwise team responded quickly to community needs at the height of the pandemic, delivering food and other essentials to thousands of people.
Alston & Bird LLP
Alston & Bird, an international law firm based in Atlanta, has offered up its expertise in response to pandemic demands, providing pro bono legal support to nonprofits and small businesses. The firm also joined a lawsuit to fight for the continuance of SNAP benefits for thousands of D.C residents, helped a New York nonprofit obtain relief funds critical to maintaining housing for 125 individuals and assisted with a legal transaction that provided 13,000 masks to organizations in Dallas.
In addition, Alston & Bird has launched a series of projects designed to promote racial justice and equity—notably joining other top law firms to launch the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance and providing emergency legal support to protestors in major cities throughout the country.
"There is a general firmwide feeling of 'we've got each other's back,'" says one employee. "We take care of one another."
In the photo: Alston & Bird attorneys meet with veterans at a pro bono legal clinic.
Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
For Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, the goal is to demystify mortgages through transparency, education and client support. NMB operates in 43 states and one of its subsidiaries, Americasa, specifically caters to the Hispanic community, a group that comprises nearly 30% of NMB's total business.
Reacting to the pandemic, the Melville, NY-based company created the Heroes Program, which allows medical workers, law enforcement, teachers and others serving critical community roles to obtain mortgages with significantly reduced fees—or none at all. NMB also donated thousands of pieces of PPE equipment, including KN-95 masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, to healthcare facilities and first responders.
"The company truly cares about its employees," says one NMB team member. "The preparation and actions taken [during the pandemic] to ensure everyone was safe was outstanding."
In the photo: Nationwide Mortgage Bankers delivered a thank you meal to heroes at Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania on May 1, 2020.
United Therapeutics Corporation
United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company based in Silver Spring, Md., that develops and commercializes innovative products for patients with chronic or life-threatening conditions. It's fitting, then, that the company sent every employee working from home a Crazy Cap Water Bottle, which uses deep UV LED light to purify water and eliminate up to 99% of germs on surfaces such as laptops and cell phones
But United Therapeutics' commitment to employees also had an old-school touch. CEO Martine Rothblatt sent personal notes and care packages to all 900 employees, thanking them for their continued hard work and wishing them and their families well.
"Martine's letter made me feel significant," says one employee. "Like my work was not going unnoticed. The amenities here show they really care about their employees and want them to have a good experience at work."
In the photo: United Therapeutics hosts an annual Bring Your Parents to Work Day (here in 2019), allowing team members to teach their mothers and fathers more about what their careers.
Ernst & Young LLP
EY, a global provider of assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, abides by a central professional purpose: to build a better working world.
To this end, EY recently invested $3 million in organizations fighting social injustice, and contributed $4 million to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities to increase the number of Black professionals. "In times like these, it's no longer enough to not be racist," Kelly Grier, U.S. Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, wrote to all U.S. employees. "We have to be visibly and vocally anti-racist."
To protect the environment, EY achieved carbon neutrality at the end of 2020, and entered into a virtual power purchase agreement to finance and construct two largescale Texas windfarms, generating enough renewable energy credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions of EY's business footprint for the next 12 years.
In the photo: Ernst & Young employees participate in Habitat for Humanity earlier this year.
T-Mobile US, Inc.
T-Mobile, the telecommunications giant headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., provides wireless service to more than 98 million. And as the demand for reliable home internet connections increased, T-Mobile worked to provide customers up to 5GB per month of free data. The company also increased data allowances for students and schools to facilitate virtual learning during the pandemic—benefiting more than 775,000 students across more than 1,600 districts nationwide.
T-Mobile also launched Connecting Heroes, a initiative to provide free service and 5G access to all first responder agencies across the U.S. for an entire decade, and allocated $25 million in grants to support tech entrepreneurship for communities of color. Other investments in their community include funding new scholarships for people of color and expanding their talent development program to ensure more opportunities and upward mobility for minority team members.
In the photo: The team at T-Mobile's Albuquerque-based Menaul Customer Experience Center volunteers at a local food pantry.
ZS
A professional services firm that develops and delivers products that drive value and results, ZS and its team members have put that can-do spirit to good use in a variety of ways over the past year.
Team members from the Evanston, Ill. and Chicago offices biked 50 miles through Chicagoland, visiting five locations of By the Hands, an afterschool program dedicated to providing holistic care to youth through mentoring, homework help, meals, and eye and dental screenings, and raising money to help the organization continue its work.
ZS is also a founding member of Working for Women (W4W), a nonprofit focused on creating a world in which all women have the opportunity for economic independence. With another nonprofit, New Women New Yorkers, team members helped offer job search training and deliver more than 200 clothing items for disadvantaged women entering the workforce.
In the photo: ZS's Women's Leadership Initiative Group celebrates International Women's Day 2020.
Nugget Market, Inc.
This family-owned chain of 15 Northern California grocery stores loves showing how much they appreciate employees in ways big and small. At one location, the store managers even washed all the associates' cars!
"This is a family, plain and simple," says an employee. "The values that started the company in 1926 are still true today."
Across the company, Nugget Market employees were given $2 per hour appreciation pay increases, and 100 percent of employee healthcare premiums were covered, even for team members who opted to take leaves of absence during the pandemic.
Nugget has also looked beyond its stores, donating more than $1 million in goods to various food banks and shelters. And as California dealt with life-threatening wildfires Nugget partnered with the American Red Cross to set up a $25,000 matching funds campaign, while also contributing monetary aid directly to associates who experienced personal loss.
In the photo: Nugget Market employees make donations to the local community through a food recovery program.
NVIDIA
NVIDIA, headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., does groundbreaking work in accelerated computing, building specialized platforms for markets like gaming, professional visualization, data centers and autonomous machines. And when the pandemic began, team members channeled that expertise into research and relief.
NVIDIA is a member of the COVID-19 HPC Consortium, which brings together the government, industry and academia to bolster coronavirus research with the world's most powerful computing resources. Team members work with applicants to accelerate their work using NVIDIA's graphics processing capabilities.
NVIDIA also called on the gaming community to donate idle computing power in their gaming rigs to run the COVID-19 research project Folding@home. In just weeks, NVIDIA processing units from 350,000+ gamers helped amass a 1.5-exaflops system—more performance than the world's top 100 supercomputers combined.
"With invention and compassion, these challenging times can also be our finest hours," founder and CEO Jensen Huang told shareholders in June.
In the photo: This year NVIDIA unveiled Cambridge-1, the U.K.'s most powerful supercomputer. The system is being used to develop a deeper understanding of diseases, accelerate drug discovery and boost genome sequencing.
LaSalle Network
As a leading staffing and recruiting firm specializing in temporary and direct hires, LaSalle provides a valuable service to businesses looking to grow.
But in April 2020, amid a public health crisis and a tanking job market, LaSalle's business dropped 70% in only three days. Other companies might have given up, but CEO Tom Gimbel and senior leadership doubled down on their commitment to staffers, promising no layoffs, communicating with team members via town hall meetings and adding periodic days off for mental health. To protect his employees' paychecks, Gimbel went without his for six months.
The Chicago-based company also recently launched the LaSalle Veteran Network, a program—led by an Army veteran—that aims to help 1,000 veterans find employment in 2021.
"This place has changed my life," says one employee. "LaSalle invests so much in its employees and would do anything to ensure we learn, grow and excel."
In the photo: LaSalle Network associates sing carols to adults with special needs as part of the company's 10 Days of Giving.
Stryker
One of the world's leading medical technology companies, Stryker works every day to improve and save lives. The company reprocesses or remanufactures single-use medical devices (SUDs) to perform at their original level for at least one additional use, which saves customers roughly $375 million in supply costs and diverts 13.4 million pounds of waste from landfills per year.
In response to the crippling demands of COVID on the healthcare industry, the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker created the Emergency Relief Bed, a readily available bed for triage and pop-up care centers. The company also ramped up production of hygiene, disinfecting and surgical protection products, as well as stretchers, cots and defibrillators.
"A lot of companies have mission statements that look good on a big screen in front of an audience," says a Stryker employee. "This is the first place I've worked where the leadership truly believes and lives their mission every day."
In the photo: Stryker donated 22,500 Emergency Relief Bed kits to Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit that delivers lifesaving medical equipment to hospitals and clinics throughout the developing world.
DHL Express U.S.
DHL transports time-sensitive documents and goods, door-to-door, to more than 220 countries and territories, but one of the company's most memorable recent deliveries was more than 100,000 cookies to Northwell Health Facilities in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.
The Plantation, Fla.-headquartered DHL has also held nationwide food drives, collect collecting non-perishable items and funds to donate to Feeding America. The company's goal is to provide resources to equate to 500,000 meals for those in need.
In an effort to help the environment, DHL is piloting an eco-friendly eCargo three-wheel cycle program in Miami, with the goal of taking conventional delivery vans off the road, thereby reducing traffic, noise and pollution. They also deployed nearly 100 battery electric vans, and in Los Angeles are piloting the first four BYD Class 8 battery-electric trucks. These trucks will prevent more than 300 metric tons of greenhouse gas per year.
In the photo: DHL delivers letters, Christmas trees and other decorations to U.S. troops stationed abroad as part of DHL Operation Holiday Cheer.
Chime
Based in San Francisco, Chime is a leading U.S. provider of mobile banking services, helping clients save money automatically and avoid traditional fees. During the pandemic, Chime collaborated with its bank partners to make billions of dollars of stimulus money available to members up to five days earlier than traditional banks. The company also launched a new feature allowing users to enroll in unemployment benefits directly through the Chime app.
"Chime is a very passionate place, and each person who works here truly embodies our values," says one employee. "We all believe in our mission of giving our members financial peace of mind, and it shows each day at work."
In support of the local community, Chime donated $150,000 to Bay Area organizations helping individuals struggling with homelessness and food insecurity, and many company resource groups chose to donate their budgets to organizations assisting underrepresented groups throughout COVID-19.
In the photo: Chime has partnered with WeThrive, a national organization that encourages students to develop entrepreneurial skills and launch companies.
American Express
The financial services giant, based in New York City, realizes that unique perspectives, backgrounds and experiences are critical to the success of its colleagues and company, which led American Express to introduce a new Office of Enterprise Inclusion, Diversity and Business Engagement. This new group is responsible for intensifying the company's focus on driving long-term change in its culture and the way it operates
The company also pledged $3 million in grants to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Urban League and other People of Color-led organizations that support the Black/African American community.
"American Express is a place where diversity is celebrated, cherished and highly sought after," says one employee, "because the organization understands that to have a global perspective, it must thrive on the diversity of thought and innovation from all walks of life."
In the photo: As part of American Express's Serve2Gether volunteer program, team members prepare meals to be delivered to communities impacted by natural disasters.
Protiviti
This global consulting firm based in Menlo Park, Calif., wants to end food insecurity. In New York, the company partners with Meals on Wheels. In Amsterdam, Protiviti's team takes Friday morning shifts at the food bank. In Hong Kong, employees teamed up with a nonprofit that "rescues" surplus foods. In Tokyo, the team partners with Second Harvest Japan, the country's only nationwide food bank.
In 2014, Protiviti launched i on Hunger, an initiative committed to providing one million meals in one year. Since hitting that milestone—four months ahead of schedule—the work has continued and, to date, Protiviti has packed more than 11 million meals.
"I'm very proud that the firm has channeled its philanthropic focus to hunger relief, and so impressed by what we have collectively done to address hunger locally and globally," said Managing Director Gary Callaghan after a recent i on Hunger event in Metro D.C.
In the photo: Protiviti employees celebrate i on Hunger's 11 million-meal milestone.
Wellstar Health System
One of the largest healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar believes in enhancing the health and well-being of every person it serves. To support the specific needs of LGBTQ+ patients and families, Dr. Gabriella Maris of Wellstar Medical Group recently opened a new primary care family medicine practice, offering a non-biased, nonjudgmental setting.
"The LGBT+ community encounters multiple barriers to healthcare that their non-LGBT+ peers generally do not, which impacts their health and well-being," says Dr. Maris. "There is also a dearth of providers who have adequate training to understand and treat their unique health risks."
Wellstar's commitment to giving everyone the care they deserve extends to low-income and uninsured patients, via the company's Center for Health Equity. Wellstar invests more than $900 million annually in unreimbursed care for underserved Georgia residents—equaling 10 percent of all healthcare Wellstar provides.
In the photo: Nurses at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Ga., show their spirit.
Twilio Inc.
Leading up to the 2020 election, Twilio—a cloud communications platform based in San Francisco—focused on driving voter participation and civic engagement. The company provided $400,000 in grant funding to organizations working to ensure safe and fair elections, specifically get-out-the-vote efforts in Black communities.
When the pandemic hit and the company went remote, Twilio offered employees $1,500 to make their work environment as productive and comfortable as possible. They also implemented "no-meeting" Fridays to prevent Zoom fatigue and offer employees weekly virtual yoga classes.
"Twilio cares about its employees," a staffer says. "The way our executives have handled COVID-19 quickly and efficiently gives me faith that good companies actually exist."
In the photo: As part of Twilio's Global Week of Service, employees volunteer at Planting Justice, a nonprofit benefiting Bay Area communities.
4imprint, Inc.
4imprint, which provides promotional products to companies and organizations, places emphasis on family—and that extends to the furriest members.
The company hosts biannual adoption visits with local shelters, even paying up to $100 in adoption fees if employees choose to take home a rescue pet. Associates whose pets pass away are given a bereavement day, and a donation is made to a local shelter in the late animal's memory.
4imprint also encourages employees to ride the "Give Back Bus," which drives to a mystery location where employees spend a day volunteering, while still being paid.
"Everyone is so friendly and seems so happy," says an employee. "Being here makes me want to be a better person."
In the photo: 4imprint employees help to get the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha, Wisc., ready for spring planting.
CrowdStrike
When this global cybersecurity firm located in Sunnyvale, Calif., isn't working to prevent online threats and protect organizations, it's working to remind employees they're valued and appreciated.
In addition to flexible hours and monthly webinars to improve well-being, CrowdStrike offers employee resource groups (ERGs)—centering on a common race, cause, life situation, national origin or sexual orientation—that align with the company's organizational mission, values and goals. The company also celebrates Heroes Appreciation Week, a unique opportunity for employees and their families to send thank-you notes to organizations and charities in their community.
"It's really refreshing to work for a company where everyone is extremely nice," says one employee. "It's easy to tell our executives really care about their employees, which makes you want to work even harder. They've done a great job making sure we are taking care of ourselves and our families during these crazy times."
In the photo: CrowdStrike team members support Breast Cancer Awareness (in 2019) at company headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Northwell Health
New York State's largest healthcare provider—treating more than 2 million a year—selflessly worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Our team members were fighting for the lives of their patients all while trying to stay safe themselves," a team member says. "We never stopped caring for others and never gave up hope."
Northwell performed more than 1.5 million COVID tests, setting up dozens of centers for first responders and establishing others at more than 40 churches in Black and Latinx communities. The company also dispersed $490,000 to team members for essential services such as child care or mortgage or rent relief as part of their Northwell Caregiver Support Fund.
"There is a sense of family, of home," one employee says. "I live in this community, and after almost 30 years here I am always proud to be recognized as a [Northwell Health] nurse."
In the photo: Northwell Health associates and caregivers celebrated the discharge of COVID-19 patients by playing "Here Comes the Sun."
Intuit Inc.
In March 2020, when it became clear that work arrangements would be shifting for the foreseeable future, Intuit, a personal finance, tax and accounting software developer based in Mountain View, Calif., announced they would continue to pay the 900 onsite service providers—receptionists, cleaning crews, cafeteria workers and others—unable to perform their jobs remotely.
Intuit also expanded the application for our $1,000 Well-Being for Life benefit. Originally meant for expenses like gym memberships, exercise equipment and fitness classes, now team members can be reimbursed for any anything that improves their physical, emotional or financial well-being, from nannies to tutors to financial planning services.
"Intuit goes above and beyond offering employees every resource they need to be successful and feel more financially stable," says a team member. "These are benefits most companies don't even come close to offering. Intuit cares about their employees being well-rounded in every respect."
In the photo: Intuit employees celebrate returning to the office, a safe and inclusive environment where they can do their best work.
Orrick
This San Francisco-based global law firm traditionally serves technology and innovation, energy and infrastructure and finance sectors. But in the past year, social justice has become a company-wide priority.
Last June, the firm released a statement in support of Black Lives Matter, and Orrick chairman Mitch Zuklie announced the launch of five innovative fellowships focused on race, social and economic justice and equity. The fellowships enable experienced Orrick lawyers to step away from the firm at full pay to concentrate on issues of civil rights, criminal justice reform and economic equity.
The firm also showed its commitment to team members by offering a $1,000 tax-free wellness stipend to ensure no one has to choose between self-care and other essentials.
"Through all the challenges 2020 has brought, there's been one thing I, our lawyers and our clients could count on and that's you," said Zuklie in announcing the stipend.
In the photo: As part of Orrick Cares, the firm's community responsibility program, team members donate clothing, toys, books, and other essentials.
CarMax
For the third year in a row, CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, teamed up with the New England Patriots in donating new bikes to children of service members. At this year's drive-through event, bikes and helmets were presented to 47 children from the Natick Army Base in Massachusetts.
"Several kids personally thanked our associates, which was very meaningful," says Leslie Parpart, CarMax director of community relations. "And they also got a virtual meet and greet with players from the Patriots!"
Due to COVID, CarMax has been unable to send associates on team-building volunteer trips, but to fill the void, the company has donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits to honor canceled events, and they've made $2.5 million in program grants unrestricted, so nonprofits can use the money as they see fit.
"Giving back is important to our culture because it's important to our associates," says CarMax CEO Bill Nash.
In the photo: CarMax associates have supported more than 80 playground builds through a partnership with KABOOM!, with eight more planned this year.
Blue Shield of California
There's a mental health crisis among California teens, and Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit healthcare organization based in Oakland, wants to remedy it.
Two years ago, the company launched BlueSky, a statewide initiative providing mental health resources for middle and high school students. The initiative places mental health clinicians in schools, trains teachers to look for signs of mental health issues and empowers students with support and resources. More than 2,500 counseling sessions have been conducted since the program was introduced.
Blue Shield of California was also among the first to support the Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund, contributing $500,000 to establish urgently needed drive-through testing. Said Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf of the effort: "Blue Shield of California is dedicated to helping Oaklanders fight this virus and stay healthy. We appreciate their support to help us with vital testing and their leadership on other community initiatives."
In the photo: A Blue Shield of California employee volunteers at a local food bank in 2020.
Better.com
Better.com, a digital homeownership company values good mental health and personal growth, offering employees free weekly virtual therapy and professional development with a licensed therapist.
Since many of its 9,500+ staffers have young children—and have been working from home—the Manhattan-based Better.com launched a virtual child care program via Zoom called "Better Birds," with activities—from craft projects to magic shows—offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It also offers flexible hours for parents with young kids, a $500 monthly allowance for lunches and a stipend to furnish home office setups.
"People here have a sense of ownership and engagement that is rare in the workplace," says an employee. "It makes a huge difference in how engaged everyone is. We feel like our contribution really matters."
In the photo: Members of the Better.com sales team meet virtually to make holiday gingerbread houses.
Premise Health
This healthcare company—headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., and serving 11 million customers—places a premium on supporting the military. The company proudly employs 189 Veterans and 62 military spouses, and their military recruitment and retention program offers vets resources to support career development. They also host blood and supply drives each quarter to benefit the United Services Organization (USO).
But Premise's compassion doesn't stop there. When an EF3 tornado hit Nashville in 2020, affecting more than 70,000 people, Premise employees sprang into action, helping clear debris, collecting donations and assisting homeowners in searching for belongings.
"At Premise, we practice what we preach," says an employee. "We aim to help people get, stay, and be well. Our core values drive us more than the bottom line."
In the photo: Premise Health professionals are supporting clients in safely returning their employees to the workplace with COVID-19 testing and screening.
Dow
In May, after days of heavy rainfall, two dams breached north of Dow's global headquarters in Midland, Mich. Nearby homes and businesses flooded, and 11,000 people were evacuated in less than 12 hours.
Partnering with United Way of Midland County, Dow turned its corporate hangar into a distribution center, giving out cases of bottled water, food, cleaning supplies and personal care items. Dow also established eight flood relief centers in the area, and staffed them with employee volunteers who dedicated 7,000 volunteer hours in two weeks. The company also offered interest-free loans (up to $10,000 to help cover evacuation expenses like food, fuel and hotel rooms) to impacted employees.
"Dow is a great place to work," a team member says. "The 'give back' culture is something to be proud of."
In the photo: Dow employees dedicated 7,000 volunteer hours in the two weeks following a 500-year flood in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Burlington Stores, Inc.
This leading national off-price retailer based in New Jersey is devoted to giving back to the community; the company partnered with the nonprofit Delivering Good and donated 170,000 items—from shoes to kitchen products and baby gear—worth more than $2.75 million. Burlington has also spent the past 18 years aiding the fight against blood cancer by partnering with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to raise more than $42 million.
For employees, Burlington offers a lifetime discount for those who retire in good standing. The Associate Assistance Fund also offers grants to team members whose homes have been damaged or destroyed in natural disasters. Burlington also allocates resources toward helping associates leave domestic violence situations or travel to the funeral of a family member.
"What keeps me at Burlington is the people I work with," says one employee. "We might just be coworkers, but we have each other's back—and that's a great thing."
In the photo: All hearts are welcome at Burlington, as demonstrated by an associate at a location in Philadelphia in January 2021.