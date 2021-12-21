The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be tracking Santa Claus and his reindeer on Christmas Eve

Pentagon Says Santa Claus Will Be Tracked on Christmas Eve — and 'He Will Be Kept Safe'

With Santa Claus getting ready to make his annual trip to deliver presents, the U.S. government confirmed they'll keep track of his flight to make sure nothing goes wrong.

On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby assured children and parents everywhere that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will continue to track Saint Nick's location this year, just as they have every year since 1955.

When asked during a press conference whether the COVID-19 pandemic would affect NORAD's ability to track Mr. Claus and his team of reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder, Blixem and Rudolph — as they circle the globe, Kirby said rest assured, they are ready for the big night.

"I would refer you to NORAD NORTHCOM for specifics, but my understanding is that they absolutely will be tracking Santa this year," he said. "We have all kinds of capabilities to do that."

After being asked whether Santa would be kept safe during his trip this year, Kirby had no doubts he would be.

"He will be kept safe," he said. "Of course, he will be."

According to its website, the festive practice began in 1955 when a local newspaper ad misprinted Santa's phone number and instead gave out the direct line to Air Force Col. Harry Shoup at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs.

Shoup did his best to answer the children's questions that night, and when NORAD was formed three years later to help protect the airspace over North America, they continued the holiday tradition of tracking Father Christmas for curious (and excited) children and families.

For those looking to keep track of Santa's flight this year, NORAD will launch its Santa tracker on the morning of Christmas Eve (4 a.m. EST).

Viewers can tune on NORAD's website here, or on their iOS and Android mobile apps.