Shocking Video of Pyramid-Shaped UFO Is Real — and Part of 'Ongoing Examinations,' Pentagon Says

Leaked videos of UFOs soaring through the sky took the internet by storm this week — and now, the Department of Defense is confirming the videos are legitimate and were taken by Navy personnel in 2019, according to CNN.

One grainy video captured a blinking, pyramid-shaped object mid-flight, while other photos show three other UFOs — described as a "metallic blimp," a sphere-shaped object and one that resembles an acorn — in the sky.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough told CNN the videos and images are part of their "ongoing examinations" of UFOs. The Department of Defense created the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in August to investigate such sightings.

"As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough added.

The U.S. government is expected to release a detailed report about UFOs on June 1, according to USA Today. In 2019, the Navy reported "a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years," CNN reported.

The photos and videos causing a stir have been circulating online since last year but were re-surfaced last week by the websites Extraordinary Beliefs and MysteryWire, according to CNN.

In an interview last month, former intelligence director John Ratcliffe, who served in the Trump administration, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that "there are a lot more sightings than have been made public." Ratcliffe added that there have been sightings "all over the world."

UFO sightings have surged this past year amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as people spend more time outdoors. Referring to data from the National UFO Reporting Center, the New York Times reported that more than 7,200 incidents were reported, which is 1,000 more than the year prior.

Ratcliffe said that weather and "visual disturbances" can sometimes explain UFO sightings, but "there are instances where we don't have good explanations for some of the things that we've seen."