58-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Bull Shark While Snorkeling in the Bahamas

A Pennsylvania woman died after being attacked by a bull shark in the Bahamas

The 58-year-old, who was in the country as part of a week-long cruise, was killed Tuesday while snorkeling with her family, Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said in a press conference Tuesday.

According to Skippings, the woman and her family (a group of 5-7 people) booked a tour with a "local company" and went snorkeling in the popular area of Green Cay, half a mile northwest of Rose Island, a private estate near the capital Nassau.

While snorkeling, the woman was attacked in her "upper extremities" by a bull shark, Skippings continued.

Bull shark. Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty

After the attack, family and tour personnel managed to rescue the woman and carried her ashore. Medical assistance was then provided at Fort Montagu but she was later pronounced dead, ABC News reported.

According to KHOU the woman — who has not been been identified by authorities — and her family were passengers on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas and were only visiting Nassau for a single day. The cruise began at Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, CNN reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

PEOPLE has reached out to Royal Caribbean, who confirmed the news in a statement obtained by NBC News and clarified the company was not involved in the incident. A beach near where the incident took place has also been closed indefinitely.

"While on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, a guest sailing in Harmony of the Seas experienced injuries from a shark," Royal Caribbean said, NBC News reported.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement added.

Bull Shark. Getty

The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the International Shark Attack File, a total of 137 shark-human interactions were 2021 recorded worldwide in 2021. ISAF also confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 39 provoked bites.

Among the 73, more than half (47) of them occurred in the United States, which has the most documented unprovoked bites in the world. In the Bahamas, 32 unprovoked have been recorded in the country since 1749.