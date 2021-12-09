"It appears that the incident was accidental and [the] result of a possible faulty appliance in the home," police say

'Amazing' Pennsylvania Woman Dies After Gas Leak at Her Home, Adult Son and Husband Hospitalized

A 51-year-old woman has died after a gas leak in her Pennsylvania home.

Susan Hess was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, after police were sent to their home after a report of a "strong gas odor inside," the Pennridge Regional Police Department said in a press release.

Also inside at the time were her husband, 54, and her 31-year-old son.

According to local NBC station WCAU, when Hess' other son visited the home, he smelled the gas and immediately went inside.

"He forced entry in the house and found his parents and his brother inside the house," Pennridge Regional Police Department Chief Paul Dickinson Jr. said, according to the outlet. "He was able to remove his brother and his mother and father out of the house."

Pennridge Regional Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her husband, Tony Hess, and son, also named Tony Hess, were transported to a hospital, according to police. They were later transferred to a facility in New York to receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy "due to their carbon monoxide levels."

"It appears that the incident was accidental and [the] result of a possible faulty appliance in the home," police say.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can cause illness and death if found in sufficient concentration in the air. The Centers for Disease Control recommends against using "generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices" inside the home, or outside near an open window.

Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include shortness of breath, headache, nausea, chest pain, altered mental status, loss of consciousness, and other neurological symptoms.

The organization says at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in the U.S. every year, with 50,000 others seeking medical attention from poisoning.

Along with a fire alarm, it is recommended to have a carbon monoxide detector in the home and to check or change the batteries every six months, the CDC says.

On social media, Hess' loved ones remembered her as an "amazing person" and a "friend during hard times."

"What a blessing it's been these past 20 years getting to know you," wrote one of her friends. "I'm in shock that your time is over. The news is devastating. And like many, my heart is broken. A note to your family: I'm so sorry for your pain and grief."

A GoFundMe has also been created to help cover expenses.