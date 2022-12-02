Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

By
Published on December 2, 2022 10:08 AM
Photo: GoFundMe

A Pennsylvania woman who died shortly after giving birth is being remembered for her passion as both a mom and a teacher.

Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died Monday only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

The Bucks County woman, who was a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away "unexpectedly," Principal Chris Pickell told FOX affiliate WTXF-TV.

Jennifer's husband Jesse Krasna paid tribute to his "amazing wife" in a post shared Tuesday on Facebook. He said "nothing got in the way of her being the best mom she could be."

In addition to her husband, and newborn son Cade, Jennifer is survived by her 2-year-old son Ty.

"She loved being a mom," Jesse wrote. "Seeing her smile getting to hold Cade for the first time is something that makes me happy. The bond Jenn and Ty formed over the last 2+ years will never be broken."

Brianna Plaxe, a friend of the Krasna family, tells PEOPLE that Jennifer not only "loved being a mom," but was also "incredibly good at it."

"Jenn was the type of mom who filled the weekends with activities — pumpkin picking, drive through Christmas light shows, family dinners, trips to the park and the zoo, get together with friends," Plaxe says, noting that Jennifer "loved her time at home too."

"She read with Ty each night and sang him his bedtime song before she put him down to sleep," Plaxe adds. "She was so excited to raise her family with Jesse, her high school sweetheart."

GoFundMe

In his tribute to Jennifer, Jesse recalled how the two met in high school when he was a senior and she was a junior, and how "she lit up each and every room she walked into."

"We were at a bonfire in the dark but I couldn't stop looking back l in her direction because of how gorgeous she was," he wrote. "But getting to know her is when I realized that she wasn't just a really beautiful person on the outside. ... She was the ultimate teammate."

Jesse praised his late wife as an extraordinary teacher on top of the love she gave her family. His love for her, he added, "won't ever stop."

"Simply put, she wasn't just a really good girl. She was the perfect girl and I am going to miss her so much," he said in the post. "The only solace I get is that I know how lucky I am to have been able to love and feel the love from Jenn for the last 13+ years."

GoFundMe

Jennifer taught first and second grade at Charlestown Elementary, and had worked in the Great Valley School District for eight years, WTXF-TV reported.

Pickell said "the community is in shock" over the death of a woman who he said was "magical in the classroom."

"Jenn would always do anything to help somebody, and she loved her kids in her class," he added.

Now, the community is giving back in her memory. As of midday Thursday, more than $250,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support Jennifer's husband and children in wake of Jennifer's sudden death.

Plaxe, who organized the fundraiser, described her friend as an "amazing mother, devoted wife, beloved daughter, passionate teacher, and irreplaceable friend" who had a "special way of bringing people together."

"She brought love and joy to her entire family," Plaxe added.

In an update shared Wednesday, Plaxe said, "Jesse is overwhelmed by the love, support, and generosity from his family, friends, and community," adding, "Thank you all so, so much."

Plaxe tells PEOPLE that the donations to the fundraiser have been "incredible," though she is not surprised be the response. "Jenn and Jesse both built a strong community of people who love and support them," she says.

Now, Plaxe is thanking those who have contributed to her friend's family and sharing their gratitude as they grieve.

"Jesse is so appreciative and touched," she tells PEOPLE, adding, "The generosity he's receiving is going to be instrumental in helping him get through the tough road ahead."

