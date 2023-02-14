Pa. Teacher Killed in Fiery SUV Crash Despite Other Driver's Attempt to Save Her: 'A Huge Loss'

A 47-year-old teacher died in fiery car crash, despite efforts to free her from the burning wreckage, according to a report released by Pennsylvania police.

Christine Woodward's GMC Acadia was involved in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at an intersection on State Route 6 in Sullivan Township, Pa., shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Shortly after the crash, a fire started near Woodward's SUV that quickly engulfed her vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police noted in their report.

The 35-year-old driver of the other vehicle "attempted to remove Woodward from the vehicle; however, the fire prevented him from getting Woodward out of the car," according to the report.

The mother of three died at the scene and the driver of the other SUV, who sustained "significant" injuries, was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment. An investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, police said.

Woodward worked as an elementary school teacher at the Troy Area School District for almost 15 years.

In a statement, the School District described her as "an active member of our booster clubs and was considered a mother figure to many of our students. Ms. Woodward has been a caring and valued member of our team for many years and will be missed greatly by staff and students alike.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She will be remembered as a dedicated staff member who, over the years, made so many strong connections with whom she encountered. Her passion for education was evident daily. She taught her students with high expectations and great flourish."

RELATED: 8-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Electrocuted at Popular Fiji Vacation Resort: 'A Devastating Loss'

Besides teaching, Woodward — who was praised for her passion and unflappable demeanor — was also active with the Troy Trojans 3 Point Club. The organization, which supports the local high school basketball team, described the former Mansfield University basketball player's death as a "huge loss."

"Chris was always smiling and kind with her upbeat attitude that never let us down. Even if we were all flying by the seat of our pants," club members wrote in a Facebook post about Woodward, who served as the organization's president.

"She was a very caring, kind and compassionate person, especially when it came to her three children."